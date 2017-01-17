White House concedes it won't close Guantanamo after all
There are 1 comment on the The Daily News-Record story from 6 hrs ago, titled White House concedes it won't close Guantanamo after all. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:
The White House said Tuesday that the Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba will still be open when President Barack Obama leaves office, conceding that a core campaign promise will go unfulfilled. Administration officials had long insisted that the president was continuing to work toward closing the facility even when it became obvious that it would no longer be possible for practical reasons before President-elect Donald Trump takes office Friday.
#1 6 hrs ago
Too busy posing for Cosmopolitan with his bestest buddy, Chelsea.
