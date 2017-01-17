White House concedes it won't close G...

White House concedes it won't close Guantanamo after all

There are 1 comment on the The Daily News-Record story from 6 hrs ago, titled White House concedes it won't close Guantanamo after all. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

The White House said Tuesday that the Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba will still be open when President Barack Obama leaves office, conceding that a core campaign promise will go unfulfilled. Administration officials had long insisted that the president was continuing to work toward closing the facility even when it became obvious that it would no longer be possible for practical reasons before President-elect Donald Trump takes office Friday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 6 hrs ago
Too busy posing for Cosmopolitan with his bestest buddy, Chelsea.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PC found dead after discovering body of his pol... 5 min Faith 2
News Gay Activists Plan Inaugural 'Queer Dance Party... 5 min AmericanWomyn 5
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min sonicfilter 1,479,494
News The Latest: DeVos says she'll take $1 as educat... 12 min AmericanWomyn 7
News Celebs to descend on Washington for anti-Trump ... 13 min SirPrize 19
News Disabled man tortured by Trump-cursing group br... 15 min Well Well 443
News Governor calls for free tuition at New York pub... 32 min Let Freedom Ring 4
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 34 min EAGLE EYE1 409,049
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 35 min Haereldes 17,749
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 1 hr davy 185
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 1 hr Crossroads50 4,357
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,901 • Total comments across all topics: 278,010,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC