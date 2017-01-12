There are on the KPLC-TV Lake Charles story from 9 hrs ago, titled Watchdog to probe Comey's, FBI's actions before election. In it, KPLC-TV Lake Charles reports that:

In yet another aftershock from the chaotic presidential campaign, the Justice Department inspector general opened an investigation Thursday into department and FBI actions before the election, including whether FBI Director James Comey followed established policies in the email investigation of Hillary Clinton. Democrats have blamed Comey's handling of the inquiry into Clinton's use of a private email server, and his late-October public letter about the case, as one reason for her loss to Republican Donald Trump.

