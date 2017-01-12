Watchdog to probe Comey's, FBI's actions before election
In yet another aftershock from the chaotic presidential campaign, the Justice Department inspector general opened an investigation Thursday into department and FBI actions before the election, including whether FBI Director James Comey followed established policies in the email investigation of Hillary Clinton. Democrats have blamed Comey's handling of the inquiry into Clinton's use of a private email server, and his late-October public letter about the case, as one reason for her loss to Republican Donald Trump.
#1 8 hrs ago
What a disaster the Obama Administration was.One bungle after the other.These are supposed to be professionals.
#3 1 hr ago
#4 1 hr ago
Comey bent over backwards trying help the Democrats. After admitting Hillary was "EXTREMELY CARELESS" in handling classified information, he added that he did not recommend indictment. It seems "Extreme Carelessness" is ok if it's a top Democrat. And Democrats had nothing but praise for Comey----until Hillary lost the election.
