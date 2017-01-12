Voting wars heat up as Democrats think about 2020
There are 19 comments on the YourErie story from 13 hrs ago, titled Voting wars heat up as Democrats think about 2020. In it, YourErie reports that:
Even before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, top Democrats -- including President Barack Obama -- are already launching efforts to reshape the electoral landscape. Faced with a stinging loss at the polls, a conservative-leaning Supreme Court and an incoming attorney general who testified this week about the dangers of voter fraud, Democrats are starting early to change the legal terrain in four years.
#1 12 hrs ago
Obama/Al Sharpton in 2020!!
#2 11 hrs ago
The vote is probably skewed already since conservatives are mostly represented in more rural areas where finding the voting facilities and getting to them in a timely fashion is a greater challenge.
Obviously nobody is going to keep the dems from going vigilante. That's ok with me if you want a criminal record for confusing socialism with democracy.
#3 10 hrs ago
Comrade tRumps approval rate is at 37% before even taking office.
http://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2017/01/dona...
Sad!
#4 10 hrs ago
You're still going by polls? The polls said Hillary by a landslide, you freaking dumb azz, LOL!
#5 10 hrs ago
John McCain and Lindsey Graham!
#6 9 hrs ago
As long as you liberal lefties keep believing the polls, the better, for the nation
#7 9 hrs ago
I hear that democrats are thinking about running Lenin, or at least his preserved corpse in 2019.
#8 9 hrs ago
That's it my faithful! Believe that you and my hoarded are the silent majority! Nevermind that my victories in swing states were well with the margin of votes cast for third party candidates such as Johnson or Stein! Nevermind that many of those who voted for me were #Never Hillary voters, not true believers like yourself! Nevermind that key leaders in the GOP plot and oppose me at every turn! Nevermind Democrats have successfully cast me as illegitimate in the same way Republicans did for the 44th President! Nevermind that unlike the 44th President who won the popular vote with 10 Million votes and a super majority in the Senate, I lost by 3 Million votes with the barest of simple majority in the Senate! Never question or doubt me, for I am the great Donald Trump and only I can make Amerika great again!
#9 9 hrs ago
If the GOP doesn't lose the lazy yellow streak on their backs and reach out to the tens of millions alienated by the two party fukfeast they won't get far.
They won't have Trump to pull their azzes out of the fire forever.
#10 8 hrs ago
Nah, they couldn't get his heart to start.
And due to the Hillary experience decided that they had better put up a presidential candidate that actually appears to be alive.
They then tried Stalin but every time they revived him a few million Russians died.
#11 8 hrs ago
Glorius Goodness is back with his lame comedy routine.
#12 8 hrs ago
Unfortunately, some career politician's believe that doing anything is far worse than doing nothing.
The American people want change and deserve results.
The Washington swamp is still high on the hit list and when the new boss takes over, some of these seat warmers may have to find an alternate occupation.
Political party's are a politician's life support system.
But when that support is withdrawn????
#13 8 hrs ago
What!...... cage left unlocked again??
#14 7 hrs ago
That's it my faithful! Ignore the looming reality of a "President" with more baggage than even Hillary Clinton! Never mind the $630 Million in personal loans tycoons beholden to Putin have given me! Ignore the $500 Billion Russia-Exxon oiil deal Obama/Clinton sanctions killed! Deny the inevitable public backlash that will ensue when I and Rex lift those sanctions! Ignore the tremendous profit skimming that Putin will reap from Russia's state sponsored oil company! Never question me or doubt me for I am The great Donald Trump and only I can save Amerika!
“MAKE AMERICAN GREAT AGAIN!!”
Since: May 11
10,021
Location hidden
#15 7 hrs ago
If Trump deliveries and survives it will be a landslide both popular vote and EC vote from 2020. If not Pence will be running for his first full term in 2020. I do not believe the crazy left will allow Trump to serve one term let allow two.
#16 7 hrs ago
Blasphemy! I will crush the crazy left again, with the help of my Russian benefactors! After I lift the sanctions that blocked a $500 Billion oil deal with Exxon, they will even protect me against the currently dormant threat from Senior members of the GOP! if they think they can boot me for Mike Pence, they're absolutely wrong!
#17 6 hrs ago
The more the liberal left carry on, the more support Trump will get.
America is election weary and getting immune to this endless crap.
The liberal left are still operating under the impression that the people are stupid.
Every obstruction, even in his own party, will be in a tweet, direct to the people.
It's going to be an interesting 4 years, 1st time I have been this interested in politics for years.
The mid terms will be a good indication.
#18 1 hr ago
I'd say Comrade tRump losing the popular vote by 3,000,000 votes (3% of the electorate) is a landslide.
#20 1 hr ago
