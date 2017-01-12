Voting wars heat up as Democrats thin...

Voting wars heat up as Democrats think about 2020

There are 19 comments on the YourErie story from 13 hrs ago, titled Voting wars heat up as Democrats think about 2020. In it, YourErie reports that:

Even before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, top Democrats -- including President Barack Obama -- are already launching efforts to reshape the electoral landscape. Faced with a stinging loss at the polls, a conservative-leaning Supreme Court and an incoming attorney general who testified this week about the dangers of voter fraud, Democrats are starting early to change the legal terrain in four years.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at YourErie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,843

The Left Coast

#1 12 hrs ago
Obama/Al Sharpton in 2020!!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#2 11 hrs ago
The vote is probably skewed already since conservatives are mostly represented in more rural areas where finding the voting facilities and getting to them in a timely fashion is a greater challenge.

Obviously nobody is going to keep the dems from going vigilante. That's ok with me if you want a criminal record for confusing socialism with democracy.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#3 10 hrs ago
Comrade tRumps approval rate is at 37% before even taking office.

http://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2017/01/dona...

Sad!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ICE

Roanoke, IN

#4 10 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Comrade tRumps approval rate is at 37% before even taking office.

http://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2017/01/dona...

Sad!
You're still going by polls? The polls said Hillary by a landslide, you freaking dumb azz, LOL!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ICE

Roanoke, IN

#5 10 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Obama/Al Sharpton in 2020!!
John McCain and Lindsey Graham!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
berklee

Umina, Australia

#6 9 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Comrade tRumps approval rate is at 37% before even taking office.

http://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2017/01/dona...

Sad!
As long as you liberal lefties keep believing the polls, the better, for the nation
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
DR X

Battle Creek, MI

#7 9 hrs ago
I hear that democrats are thinking about running Lenin, or at least his preserved corpse in 2019.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

268

Olive Branch, MS

#8 9 hrs ago
berklee wrote:
<quoted text>As long as you liberal lefties keep believing the polls, the better, for the nation
That's it my faithful! Believe that you and my hoarded are the silent majority! Nevermind that my victories in swing states were well with the margin of votes cast for third party candidates such as Johnson or Stein! Nevermind that many of those who voted for me were #Never Hillary voters, not true believers like yourself! Nevermind that key leaders in the GOP plot and oppose me at every turn! Nevermind Democrats have successfully cast me as illegitimate in the same way Republicans did for the 44th President! Nevermind that unlike the 44th President who won the popular vote with 10 Million votes and a super majority in the Senate, I lost by 3 Million votes with the barest of simple majority in the Senate! Never question or doubt me, for I am the great Donald Trump and only I can make Amerika great again!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#9 9 hrs ago
berklee wrote:
<quoted text>
As long as you liberal lefties keep believing the polls, the better, for the nation
If the GOP doesn't lose the lazy yellow streak on their backs and reach out to the tens of millions alienated by the two party fukfeast they won't get far.

They won't have Trump to pull their azzes out of the fire forever.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
berklee

Umina, Australia

#10 8 hrs ago
DR X wrote:
I hear that democrats are thinking about running Lenin, or at least his preserved corpse in 2019.
Nah, they couldn't get his heart to start.
And due to the Hillary experience decided that they had better put up a presidential candidate that actually appears to be alive.
They then tried Stalin but every time they revived him a few million Russians died.

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#11 8 hrs ago
Glorius Goodness is back with his lame comedy routine.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
berklee

Umina, Australia

#12 8 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
<quoted text>

If the GOP doesn't lose the lazy yellow streak on their backs and reach out to the tens of millions alienated by the two party fukfeast they won't get far.

They won't have Trump to pull their azzes out of the fire forever.
Unfortunately, some career politician's believe that doing anything is far worse than doing nothing.
The American people want change and deserve results.
The Washington swamp is still high on the hit list and when the new boss takes over, some of these seat warmers may have to find an alternate occupation.
Political party's are a politician's life support system.
But when that support is withdrawn????
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
berklee

Umina, Australia

#13 8 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
Glorius Goodness is back with his lame comedy routine.
What!...... cage left unlocked again??
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

268

Olive Branch, MS

#14 7 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
Glorius Goodness is back with his lame comedy routine.
That's it my faithful! Ignore the looming reality of a "President" with more baggage than even Hillary Clinton! Never mind the $630 Million in personal loans tycoons beholden to Putin have given me! Ignore the $500 Billion Russia-Exxon oiil deal Obama/Clinton sanctions killed! Deny the inevitable public backlash that will ensue when I and Rex lift those sanctions! Ignore the tremendous profit skimming that Putin will reap from Russia's state sponsored oil company! Never question me or doubt me for I am The great Donald Trump and only I can save Amerika!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Retired SOF

“MAKE AMERICAN GREAT AGAIN!!”

Since: May 11

10,021

Location hidden
#15 7 hrs ago
If Trump deliveries and survives it will be a landslide both popular vote and EC vote from 2020. If not Pence will be running for his first full term in 2020. I do not believe the crazy left will allow Trump to serve one term let allow two.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

268

Olive Branch, MS

#16 7 hrs ago
Retired SOF wrote:
If Trump deliveries and survives it will be a landslide both popular vote and EC vote from 2020. If not Pence will be running for his first full term in 2020. I do not believe the crazy left will allow Trump to serve one term let allow two.
Blasphemy! I will crush the crazy left again, with the help of my Russian benefactors! After I lift the sanctions that blocked a $500 Billion oil deal with Exxon, they will even protect me against the currently dormant threat from Senior members of the GOP! if they think they can boot me for Mike Pence, they're absolutely wrong!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
berklee

Umina, Australia

#17 6 hrs ago
Retired SOF wrote:
If Trump deliveries and survives it will be a landslide both popular vote and EC vote from 2020. If not Pence will be running for his first full term in 2020. I do not believe the crazy left will allow Trump to serve one term let allow two.
The more the liberal left carry on, the more support Trump will get.
America is election weary and getting immune to this endless crap.
The liberal left are still operating under the impression that the people are stupid.
Every obstruction, even in his own party, will be in a tweet, direct to the people.
It's going to be an interesting 4 years, 1st time I have been this interested in politics for years.
The mid terms will be a good indication.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#18 1 hr ago
ICE wrote:
<quoted text>You're still going by polls? The polls said Hillary by a landslide, you freaking dumb azz, LOL!
I'd say Comrade tRump losing the popular vote by 3,000,000 votes (3% of the electorate) is a landslide.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Candiez3690

New York, NY

#20 1 hr ago
shygirl.140 is my K iK hit me up if you want to have hot fun with a 23 fem
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min Just call me ABE 2 256,019
News EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c... 3 min Tango7439 8
News DOJ to release report on Chicago police abuses 4 min spud 32
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 8 min Plums3521 22,060
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 16 min Extasy800 313,186
News Some upset over National Cathedral's decision t... 20 min Dreams7741 4
News President of Kosovo Optimistic About Incoming U... 24 min BonBons7522 4
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 32 min Grey Ghost 1,477,880
News Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea... 1 hr BonBon6489 154
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 2 hr Mintz3376 17,370
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 2 hr Grinder1373 408,490
News Averse to Trump, America's poets fight back wit... 10 hr berklee 90
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,138 • Total comments across all topics: 277,922,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC