Vilsack leaving USDA early, no Trump replacement named
There are 7 comments on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 18 hrs ago, titled Vilsack leaving USDA early, no Trump replacement named.
Secretary Tom Vilsack left the Agriculture Department a week before his tenure ends and before President-elect Donald Trump has chosen his replacement. Vilsack, who has led USDA for eight years and was President Barack Obama's longest-serving Cabinet secretary, told employees in an email that Friday is his final day.
#1 18 hrs ago
Finally the last Friday with Obama.Trump will have only the best in agriculture.Not to worry.
#2 17 hrs ago
That is one swamp that needs serious draining.
#3 15 hrs ago
It's starting to sound a lot like ideological bluster is hiding unethical activities that people don't want to be linked to.
Since: Mar 09
10,839
The Left Coast
#4 14 hrs ago
When that individual is named, he or she will be at a tremendous disadvantage, in terms of getting up to speed on all this department does, Vilsack said in a statement, noting he was confirmed on Obama's first day in office.
So Vilsack quit early to purposefully create a 'tremendous disadvantage' for his successor. Interesting that he would note even he was not appointed until AFTER Obama took office but feels it is wrong that Trump hasn't appointed anyone BEFORE he takes office. Perfect liberal logic.
#5 6 hrs ago
#6 4 hrs ago
If Comrade tRump holds to form, I would expect a current or former Monsanto or Dow Chemical executive/lobbyist to get the position.
#7 3 hrs ago
Conspiracy and collusion soon to be exhibited for all to see. Just the use of the Department of Agriculture to militarize local police departments around the country should flag even the most staunch Leftist to a conspiracy and intent beyond their drug addled imaginations. Globalists are running scarred, because they are about to be exposed for their treason.
