There are 8 comments on the News Tribune story from 16 hrs ago, titled US veteran arrested in airport shooting; 5 dead, 8 wounded. In it, News Tribune reports that:

An Army veteran who complained the government was controlling his mind drew a gun from his checked luggage on arrival at the Fort Lauderdale airport and opened fire in the baggage claim area Friday, killing five people and wounding eight, authorities said. He was taken into custody after throwing his empty weapon down and lying spread-eagle on the ground, one witness said.

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#1 14 hrs ago
"Sen. Bill Nelson, of Florida, said it remained to be seen whether it was terrorism or the work of "someone who is mentally deranged.""

It takes a modern Democrat to assert that terrorists are not mentally deranged.

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#2 8 hrs ago
Of course it was a dirty veteran who did it.

Of course Bill Nelson would jump out of the bushes - that chump never misses a photo op.

If this guy is a Democrat acting out Trump Dementia Syndrome this story will vanish like snow in the Sahara - watch.
wide awake whitenigr

Miami, FL

#3 6 hrs ago
Veterans are dangerous and need to be locked up.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#5 5 hrs ago
We're growing rather accustomed to hearing about young people, sick or not, espousing "Islamic Jihadism," and committing terrorist acts. And we'll have more because it's easy to commit terror. But we're not addressing the issue seriously yet. We're simply waiting for it to happen, and then we mop up the blood. We must reach the stage where we can hold someone totally responsible for preventing terrorist attacks. Yes we can hold airports responsible, and any other entity, including nightclubs, schools , supermarkets, etc. If a life is lost in your facility, you must "pay" damages.
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#6 4 hrs ago
The dirtbags of the Democrat ventriloquist dummy MSM never miss a chance to smear veterans.

Time to investigate them.
Ronald

Pomona, CA

#9 2 hrs ago
The Fort Lauderdale airport shooter has been identified as a Puerto Rican. Most Puerto Ricans' are of "mixed" African ancestry. The so-called "mainstream" media are the propaganda arm of the violent Democrat party. One can reasonably expect its media shills will blame Trump and his fellow White people -*(the so-called "racists")*- for the slaughter, in addition to all the woes suffered by the violent African race.

Ronald

Ronald

Pomona, CA

#11 1 hr ago
"Typical" Puerto Rican.

Source: http://tinyurl.com/z7vr4xg

Ronald
Sheriff Joe 529

Since: Dec 06

3,955

Location hidden
#12 1 hr ago
The knee jerk reaction to this shooting will be the airlines blocking anyone from hauling their guns and ammo in their checked luggage.
