US Senate Democrats To Propose $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

Senate Democrats say they plan to offer a proposal Tuesday to spend $1 trillion on transportation and other infrastructure projects over 10 years in an attempt to engage President Donald Trump on an issue where they hope to find common ground.

Senate Democrats say they plan to offer a proposal Tuesday to spend $1 trillion on transportation and other infrastructure projects over 10 years in an attempt to engage President Donald Trump on an issue where they hope to find common ground. Details of the plan provided to The Associated Press include $200 billion for a "vital infrastructure fund" to pay for projects of national significance.

Go Blue Forever

#1 11 hrs ago
Trump talked up committing to Infrastructure....now we see if he lied.....

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#2 11 hrs ago
No more DEMOCRAT PORK!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Paris

#3 10 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
Trump talked up committing to Infrastructure....now we see if he lied.....
Obama promised it with the trillion he blew..........and didn't do squat except admit there were no shovel ready jobs. He still didn't explain where the money went except green jobs that never were..........and yes he did lie.

We will see if Trump did as well.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Lake Geneva, WI

#4 9 hrs ago
OK, let's see how much of that ACTUALLY goes to infrastructure and how much goes to political paybacks, useless "projects", etc.

Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#5 1 hr ago
Le Jimbo wrote:
Obama promised it with the trillion he blew..........and didn't do squat except admit there were no shovel ready jobs. He still didn't explain where the money went except green jobs that never were..........and yes he did lie.

We will see if Trump did as well.
Not true, half was for wage earners tax cuts, a third sent to help all states survive their budget crisis and the rest committed to infrastructure maintenance
davy

Colby, KS

#6 59 min ago
Retribution wrote:
Not true, half was for wage earners tax cuts, a third sent to help all states survive their budget crisis and the rest committed to infrastructure maintenance
Lie
Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#7 58 min ago
BHM5267 wrote:
OK, let's see how much of that ACTUALLY goes to infrastructure and how much goes to political paybacks, useless "projects", etc.
Republicans have the House majority. They'll distribute funding if the proposal passes.

