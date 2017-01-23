US Senate Democrats To Propose $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan
There are 7 comments on the KELO-TV Sioux Falls story from 11 hrs ago, titled US Senate Democrats To Propose $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan. In it, KELO-TV Sioux Falls reports that:
Senate Democrats say they plan to offer a proposal Tuesday to spend $1 trillion on transportation and other infrastructure projects over 10 years in an attempt to engage President Donald Trump on an issue where they hope to find common ground. Details of the plan provided to The Associated Press include $200 billion for a "vital infrastructure fund" to pay for projects of national significance.
|
Since: Oct 12
49,428
Location hidden
|
#1 11 hrs ago
Trump talked up committing to Infrastructure....now we see if he lied.....
|
#2 11 hrs ago
No more DEMOCRAT PORK!
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,904
Paris
|
#3 10 hrs ago
Obama promised it with the trillion he blew..........and didn't do squat except admit there were no shovel ready jobs. He still didn't explain where the money went except green jobs that never were..........and yes he did lie.
We will see if Trump did as well.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,150
|
#4 9 hrs ago
OK, let's see how much of that ACTUALLY goes to infrastructure and how much goes to political paybacks, useless "projects", etc.
|
#5 1 hr ago
Not true, half was for wage earners tax cuts, a third sent to help all states survive their budget crisis and the rest committed to infrastructure maintenance
|
#6 59 min ago
Lie
|
#7 58 min ago
Republicans have the House majority. They'll distribute funding if the proposal passes.
|
