US Senate Democrats To Propose $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

Senate Democrats say they plan to offer a proposal Tuesday to spend $1 trillion on transportation and other infrastructure projects over 10 years in an attempt to engage President Donald Trump on an issue where they hope to find common ground. Details of the plan provided to The Associated Press include $200 billion for a "vital infrastructure fund" to pay for projects of national significance.

