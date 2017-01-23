US President still fixated on his los...

US President still fixated on his loss of the popular vote in the election

President Donald Trump has said he is ordering a "major investigation" into voter fraud, revisiting unsubstantiated claims he has repeatedly made about a rigged voting system. The investigation, he tweeted, will look at those registered to vote in more than one state, "those who are illegal and ... even, those registered to vote who are dead ".

Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#1 2 hrs ago
Maybe this is just media distraction ... they love this stuff.

And all the while he is busy making plans for the country ... infrastructure improvement, immigration control, freezing government employee pay, raising military pay, etc.

gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#2 2 hrs ago
If there was voter fraud we really need to get to the bottom of this.You cant just willy nilly trust the democrats anymore.We need to fix the system if there was.

anonymous

New York, NY

#3 33 min ago
You can't trust either party anymore. You can't trust Trump either. Just make sure you're not getting priorities out of kilter. The first thing Trump will have to learn is to balance a budget.

In terms of media distraction, I DON'T CARE if Trump didn't win the popular vote. He's the legal president and he should simply accept and enforce his legal position as required. He's better off letting the loons stick pins in voodoo dolls. They're easier to track that way.

Public support will be far better earned if he maintains an image of a confident leader.
gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#4 17 min ago
anonymous wrote:
You can't trust either party anymore. You can't trust Trump either. Just make sure you're not getting priorities out of kilter. The first thing Trump will have to learn is to balance a budget.

In terms of media distraction, I DON'T CARE if Trump didn't win the popular vote. He's the legal president and he should simply accept and enforce his legal position as required. He's better off letting the loons stick pins in voodoo dolls. They're easier to track that way.

Public support will be far better earned if he maintains an image of a confident leader.
New York is going to miss out on all the jobs if you dont get rid of Emmanuel.The dow hit 20.
