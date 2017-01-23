There are on the IcChuddersfield story from 6 hrs ago, titled US President still fixated on his loss of the popular vote in the election. In it, IcChuddersfield reports that:

President Donald Trump has said he is ordering a "major investigation" into voter fraud, revisiting unsubstantiated claims he has repeatedly made about a rigged voting system. The investigation, he tweeted, will look at those registered to vote in more than one state, "those who are illegal and ... even, those registered to vote who are dead ".

Join the discussion below, or Read more at IcChuddersfield.