US Navy, Donald Trump planning biggest fleet expansion since Cold War
There are 23 comments on the GlobalNews story from 11 hrs ago, titled US Navy, Donald Trump planning biggest fleet expansion since Cold War. In it, GlobalNews reports that:
With President-elect Donald Trump demanding more ships, the Navy is proposing the biggest shipbuilding boom since the end of the Cold War to meet threats from a resurgent Russia and saber-rattling China. The Navy's 355-ship proposal released last month is even larger than what the Republican Trump had promoted on the campaign trail, providing a potential boost to shipyards that have struggled because budget caps that have limited money funding for ships.
#2 9 hrs ago
On Jan.19 President Dumbo Ears will order the Navy to scuttle all their ships.
#5 9 hrs ago
My gawd but you're a lying idiot!
Just like the 'president' you're aping.
<snicker!>
#6 8 hrs ago
Right now were far below just the minimum required to cover coast to coast.Nato is going to have to cough up some money.Trump is right about that if they dont wanna pay that means they dont need our protection and they would rather build their own.Its not a free ride.
#7 8 hrs ago
"Prove It!"(TM)
#10 7 hrs ago
The Navy continues to be marginally capable of defending U.S. interests. Its fleet remains undersized and readiness challenges have grown.
ndex.heritage.org/military/2016/assessments/u...
#11 7 hrs ago
US Navy would ideally like 653 ships but new plan calls for minimum of 355 ships navy
http://www.nextbigfuture.com/2016/12/us-navy-...
#14 5 hrs ago
Nah. I'm not seeing this. If you need something, focus on much smaller craft and crews, preferably submarines. Let the macho guys try to build floating cities. Air power does not require ships anymore and ships are sitting ducks against it.
#15 5 hrs ago
Oh really?
1) What U.S. interests?
2) Who, outside of possibly the Russkies, has a comparable naval force?
3) Your link appears to be to Heritage which is a known RW, chickenhawk, noize machine.
#16 4 hrs ago
Because Heritage and Jim.DeMint says an expanded navy may be a good idea?
If the F-35 planes were to expensive why would new ships be affordable?
#17 4 hrs ago
If you dont want to believe the experts thats up to you.
#18 4 hrs ago
You have to have all of it as cheap as possible.
#20 4 hrs ago
I see.
When it's time for you RW idiots to put up, you shut up.
Y'all sure can spout shite, but when it comes time for compelling argument in support of your BS, it's not gonna' happen.
#21 4 hrs ago
And what are your sources O talking bag of rocks?
You're so stupid you don't even know your own state laws.
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,347
Location hidden
#25 2 hrs ago
Former President Clinton is going to provide the extra seaman for all those ships..
#26 2 hrs ago
Since Terrorism appears to be the biggest threat around the world, how exactly does expanding the Navy as opposed to other branches of the military help?
Seems if you are serious about eliminating terrorism, special forces units would be where resources should be funneled.
#28 2 hrs ago
Hes not just expanding the navy.Hes expanding the entire military.
#29 2 hrs ago
Geez, RW idiot, you're so stupid you assume I don't know those laws even though I pointed out that they existed and should be thrown out and presented legal argument for that.
Why do you RW idiots insist on continually making fools of yourselves?
Self destructive tendencies, Trump aper?
#30 2 hrs ago
Wow only took you an hour to think up that snappy comeback.
#31 1 hr ago
OOoo, now that's a 'snappy' comeback...NOT!
What's the problem, Trump aper?
Still no legal argument?
#32 1 hr ago
So how about your sources, crackpot.
Noticed you dodged the question.
Yeah great legal argument you have - the law is specious so it doesn't exist.
