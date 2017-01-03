US Navy, Donald Trump planning bigges...

US Navy, Donald Trump planning biggest fleet expansion since Cold War

There are 23 comments on the GlobalNews story from 11 hrs ago, titled US Navy, Donald Trump planning biggest fleet expansion since Cold War. In it, GlobalNews reports that:

With President-elect Donald Trump demanding more ships, the Navy is proposing the biggest shipbuilding boom since the end of the Cold War to meet threats from a resurgent Russia and saber-rattling China. The Navy's 355-ship proposal released last month is even larger than what the Republican Trump had promoted on the campaign trail, providing a potential boost to shipyards that have struggled because budget caps that have limited money funding for ships.

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#2 9 hrs ago
On Jan.19 President Dumbo Ears will order the Navy to scuttle all their ships.
What A Perfect Ape

Brazil, IN

#5 9 hrs ago
My gawd but you're a lying idiot!

Just like the 'president' you're aping.

<snicker!>
gwww

Ormsby, MN

#6 8 hrs ago
Right now were far below just the minimum required to cover coast to coast.Nato is going to have to cough up some money.Trump is right about that if they dont wanna pay that means they dont need our protection and they would rather build their own.Its not a free ride.

Another RW Dolt

Brazil, IN

#7 8 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
Right now were far below just the minimum required to cover coast to coast.
"Prove It!"(TM)
gwww

Ormsby, MN

#10 7 hrs ago
Another RW Dolt wrote:
"Prove It!"(TM)
The Navy continues to be marginally capable of defending U.S. interests. Its fleet remains undersized and readiness challenges have grown.
ndex.heritage.org/military/2016/assessments/u...

gwww

Ormsby, MN

#11 7 hrs ago
US Navy would ideally like 653 ships but new plan calls for minimum of 355 ships navy
http://www.nextbigfuture.com/2016/12/us-navy-...
anonymous

New York, NY

#14 5 hrs ago
Nah. I'm not seeing this. If you need something, focus on much smaller craft and crews, preferably submarines. Let the macho guys try to build floating cities. Air power does not require ships anymore and ships are sitting ducks against it.

Do Better

Brazil, IN

#15 5 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
The Navy continues to be marginally capable of defending U.S. interests.
Oh really?

1) What U.S. interests?

2) Who, outside of possibly the Russkies, has a comparable naval force?

3) Your link appears to be to Heritage which is a known RW, chickenhawk, noize machine.
Retribution

Newport News, VA

#16 4 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
The Navy continues to be marginally capable of defending U.S. interests. Its fleet remains undersized and readiness challenges have grown.
ndex.heritage.org/military/2016/assessments/u...
Because Heritage and Jim.DeMint says an expanded navy may be a good idea?

If the F-35 planes were to expensive why would new ships be affordable?
gwww

Ormsby, MN

#17 4 hrs ago
Do Better wrote:
Oh really?

1) What U.S. interests?

2) Who, outside of possibly the Russkies, has a comparable naval force?

3) Your link appears to be to Heritage which is a known RW, chickenhawk, noize machine.
If you dont want to believe the experts thats up to you.
gwww

Ormsby, MN

#18 4 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Because Heritage and Jim.DeMint says an expanded navy may be a good idea?

If the F-35 planes were to expensive why would new ships be affordable?
You have to have all of it as cheap as possible.
No Defense

Brazil, IN

#20 4 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
If you dont want to believe the experts thats up to you.
I see.

When it's time for you RW idiots to put up, you shut up.

Y'all sure can spout shite, but when it comes time for compelling argument in support of your BS, it's not gonna' happen.
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#21 4 hrs ago
No Defense wrote:
I see.

When it's time for you RW idiots to put up, you shut up.

Y'all sure can spout shite, but when it comes time for compelling argument in support of your BS, it's not gonna' happen.
And what are your sources O talking bag of rocks?

You're so stupid you don't even know your own state laws.
Dr Wu

“The doctor is in!”

Since: Jul 14

6,347

Location hidden
#25 2 hrs ago
Former President Clinton is going to provide the extra seaman for all those ships..

Armchair Diagnosis

Beverly, MA

#26 2 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
Right now were far below just the minimum required to cover coast to coast.Nato is going to have to cough up some money.Trump is right about that if they dont wanna pay that means they dont need our protection and they would rather build their own.Its not a free ride.
Since Terrorism appears to be the biggest threat around the world, how exactly does expanding the Navy as opposed to other branches of the military help?

Seems if you are serious about eliminating terrorism, special forces units would be where resources should be funneled.
gwww

Ormsby, MN

#28 2 hrs ago
Armchair Diagnosis wrote:
Since Terrorism appears to be the biggest threat around the world, how exactly does expanding the Navy as opposed to other branches of the military help?

Seems if you are serious about eliminating terrorism, special forces units would be where resources should be funneled.
Hes not just expanding the navy.Hes expanding the entire military.
The Fool

Brazil, IN

#29 2 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
you don't even know your own state laws.
Geez, RW idiot, you're so stupid you assume I don't know those laws even though I pointed out that they existed and should be thrown out and presented legal argument for that.

Why do you RW idiots insist on continually making fools of yourselves?

Self destructive tendencies, Trump aper?
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#30 2 hrs ago
The Fool wrote:
Geez, RW idiot, you're so stupid you assume I don't know those laws even though I pointed out that they existed and should be thrown out and presented legal argument for that.

Why do you RW idiots insist on continually making fools of yourselves?

Self destructive tendencies, Trump aper?
Wow only took you an hour to think up that snappy comeback.
Silly Trump Aper

Brazil, IN

#31 1 hr ago
Trump your President wrote:
Wow only took you an hour to think up that snappy comeback.
OOoo, now that's a 'snappy' comeback...NOT!

What's the problem, Trump aper?

Still no legal argument?
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#32 1 hr ago
Silly Trump Aper wrote:
OOoo, now that's a 'snappy' comeback...NOT!

What's the problem, Trump aper?

Still no legal argument?
So how about your sources, crackpot.

Noticed you dodged the question.

Yeah great legal argument you have - the law is specious so it doesn't exist.
