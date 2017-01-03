US delays cleanup rule at uranium min...

US delays cleanup rule at uranium mines amid GOP criticism

13 hrs ago

Federal officials withdrew a proposed requirement for companies to clean up groundwater at uranium mines across the U.S. and will reconsider a rule that congressional Republicans criticized as too harsh on industry. The plan that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency put on hold Wednesday involves in-situ mining, in which water containing chemicals is used to dissolve uranium out of underground sandstone deposits.

Chicago, IL

