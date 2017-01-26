US court rules against Nigeria senato...

US court rules against Nigeria senator facing drug charges

ABIDJAN, Cote d'Ivoire - A U.S. appeals court has upheld a ruling against a Nigerian senator who faces drug charges related to the hit TV show "Orange is the New Black." Chicago prosecutors accuse Buruji Kashamu of heading a heroin trafficking ring in the 1990s.

