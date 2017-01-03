US agencies: Putin ordered campaign to help Trump win election
There are 16 comments on the The Times of Israel story from 15 hrs ago, titled US agencies: Putin ordered campaign to help Trump win election. In it, The Times of Israel reports that:
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes his New Year's address to the nation in Moscow's Kremlin, December 31, 2016. A new declassified report says Russian President Vladimir Putin "ordered" an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
|
Since: Oct 12
49,176
Location hidden
|
#1 14 hrs ago
Very few lucid American's did'nt already know it........
|
#3 14 hrs ago
There's no proof that Putin did anything.
There's even less proof that even if he did do something (which again, there's no proof), that it would have had any effect on the outcome of the election.
Hillary hung herself. Putin did not commit Hillary's crimes here - spanning decades... Hillary is AS GUILTY AS DIRT.
|
Since: Dec 16
185
|
#4 13 hrs ago
That's it my faithful! Out and out deny a unanimous finding of the entire US intelligence community! I applaud your blind faith and adherence to my message! I bet I could gun down two men in cold blood and you'd still support me!
|
#8 13 hrs ago
You are a useful idiot.
WHERE'S THE PROOF THAT RUSSIA TRIED TO INTERFERE WITH THE ELECTION?
MEANWHILE, THERE IS AMPLE PROOF THAT OBAMA AND HILLARY AND THE DNC NOT ONLY INTERFERRED WITH THE ELECTION HERE IN AMERICA, BUT ALSO IN OTHER COUNTRIES!
THOSE WHO LIVE IN GLASS HOUSES SHOULD NOT THROW STONES!
|
Since: Dec 16
185
|
#10 13 hrs ago
My dearest faithful, your rage is misplaced. I am no Democrat, I am the President-elect for the Grand Old Party! It is true I once was a Democrat and palled around with liberal elites, but now I'm a cut taxes, stop abortion Republican! Please toe the line my dearest faithful, as a majority of Americans didn't vote for me and we must must Trumpistan, err America great again!
|
#11 12 hrs ago
|
#12 10 hrs ago
Did Russia force Wasserman Schultz to obstruct the Sanders campaign effort? Did Russia force H. Clinton to use an unauthorized email server? Did Russia force the American media to game the debates in favor of H. Clinton? Did Russia leave the Republican primaries alone, as if it didn't matter which Republican won?
See, I'm still not seeing where the crime is. We KNOW that the NSA spied on Angela Merkel. We only have testimonials about our secret election fraud that simply isn't a fraud.
If I were the president elect, I would definitely investigate this further, but not just as a revenge motive against the FBI. There's a secret in Washington that the establishment is VERY concerned about. I would seriously treat this as a problem that is likely to end up in an illegal coup d'etat effort.
Keep security tight. Focus on what is being kept in the shadows. I'm betting that the truth has a lot to do with illegal government surveillance of Americans and I can only speculate on the why of it. Just don't assume that it's a glamorous James Bond conspiracy. Odds are that it's a far nuttier homegrown Rainman issue.
|
Umina, Australia
|
#13 9 hrs ago
How dare the American people put a non-establishment outsider in the White House.
|
#14 9 hrs ago
It's still up to us to demonstrate that the aristocracy is the worthless POS's that we say they are! Let them incriminate themselves, but Trump shouldn't be afraid to use the authority we've granted him.
Too bad Sanders couldn't live up to that standard. He sounds like another Liberal optimist who may live to see his children executed in disgrace for treason. The 14th Amendment won't save them from a conviction for a failed coup.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#15 8 hrs ago
Snowflake you are one butt hurt libitard, brace yourself for more losses in the mid term elections, you need more time with your color crayons and play doh cupcake.
|
Umina, Australia
|
#16 8 hrs ago
Lack of backbone is not Trump characteristic.
Even the republican congress is showing some backbone.
|
#17 2 hrs ago
little petulant bath-house barry "meddled" in Israeli elections
another obunga failure
|
#18 2 hrs ago
Well, so much for Trump's "400 pounder bedded in New Jersey" theory -- unless, of course, one choose to believe he knows more than U.S. national security intelligence professionals.
|
Since: Oct 12
49,176
Location hidden
|
#19 2 hrs ago
Trump is too insecure to picture anything diminishing his big victory....MAYBE IT HAPPENED, BUT I STILL WON....RIGHT ???......
|
#20 1 hr ago
Democrats have used this jingoistic and dangerous rhetoric to maintain enemies and keep the American people confused since Bill Clinton did it in 1998. What a sad state of affairs, that old, senile men would reawaken Russophobia after they have achieved such success in fighting terrorism in Syria... or maybe because of it? Obama meddled in five nations internal elections and processes and no one raised such a stink. They cannot definitively say Russia did anything, but the Democrats undermine good relations with a country repeatedly saying it wants better relations with the US. Think of how the Democrats are willing to trash relations with Israel. Think of how they have aided and abetted the enemies of Western civilization. Then, try to maintain respect for them in their efforts to harm relations because they didn't get their way in subverting Israel, subverting Ukraine, subverting Syria and continuing the genocides against good Christian people in the Middle East.
|
#21 51 min ago
The Republican Congress is going kicking and screaming against Trumps will. Every week there's a new public tantrum against his methods when they historically have a particular tendency to only discuss matters as aristocrats behind closed doors. They are losing a window of opportunity because Trump sees a mandate to push for working class issues while the rest of the party sees a mandate (as always) to push aristocrat agendas as if it is in everyone's best interests.
Everyone expected Jeb Bush to be attending his coronation ceremony this month. That sure didn't happen, yet the Republicans are living in as much denial as the Liberals are right now. Just wait. You'll see. Someone's going to try to take the presidency away from Trump.
In my humble opinion, many classic Democrat goals should be supported as much as many classic Republican goals. We don't need knee-jerk litmus tests for party loyalty. We need a balance of goals that support the working class and to complete hell with what the aristocracy wants, whether it's limo-liberals or corporate conservatives.
The parties made their choices to abandon us long ago. The only universal truth is to abandon them and everything they stood for. We don't have to throw the baby out with the bathwater, but we certainly don't have to make it easy for that stinky brat to find its way back in. They made an absolute commitment to Pavlovian control of the masses. They'll need to earn their way back by cleaning up the mess and using their filthy lucre to restore the well being of the people who made the country strong.
It's not Communism. It's a simple respect for the hard work that many people put in because they know that scholarly endeavor will never be their strong suit. It's respect for those who could do great things with an education but had the door slammed in their faces because of their family genetics.
First there's going to be a class war because they always decide to roll the dice on a war and then angle for a negotiated peace. We aren't going to give them that negotiated peace if I have any say in the matter. We've fought too many of those wars and, well, it's personal now. Too many years have gone by waiting for proper civility in my community so now everyone gets their share of Pavlovian rolled up newspaper in the head!
We'll try to keep some order, but don't depend on Uncle Sam to avoid civil war. It's coming. Trump can help to defuse it, but only if he accepts that the ambitious are already watching his every move, public and private. This isn't a TV show!
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|1 min
|Trump your President
|939
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|flack
|1,472,817
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 min
|swampmudd
|3,042
|These 7 weird and disturbing facts about Donald...
|3 min
|Snowy Day
|187
|John McCain To Create New Senate Cybersecurity ...
|4 min
|bottlecap
|1
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|6 min
|Coffee Party
|407,471
|Vladimir Putin polls better with Republicans th...
|8 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|43
|Donald Trump takes shot at US intelligence ahea...
|20 min
|kuda
|143
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|38 min
|Repubsgazzz
|16,696
|Disabled man tortured by Trump-cursing group br...
|40 min
|huntcoyotes
|140
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC