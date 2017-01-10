Union-backed Ronald Vitiello named to lead Border Patrol
There are 3 comments on the WSFA-TV Montgomery story from 10 hrs ago, titled Union-backed Ronald Vitiello named to lead Border Patrol. In it, WSFA-TV Montgomery reports that:
A career Border Patrol official who was backed by the agents' union was named Tuesday as chief of the agency, less than a week after his predecessor resigned under pressure. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on Twitter than Ronald Vitiello has been appointed to lead the agency at a time when President Donald Trump has pledged to erect a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico and add 5,000 agents from the current level of about 20,000.
|
#1 5 hrs ago
What has Obama done to this country that nobody can pass the lie detector test.I would think these are fairly good jobs.
|
Oslo, Norway
|
#2 5 hrs ago
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,127
Paris
|
#3 1 hr ago
Human basics. Monkey see, Monkey do. Obama lied to the people repeatedly, his cabinet picks lied repeatedly, Hillary lied repeatedly, Bill lied repeatedly........the fear and retribution for lying went away, so it became ok to lie. When your President becomes the liar of the year......then it becomes like it did for Clinton.........getting a bj isn't really sex. That thinking has corrupted two generations and you see them in the streets today.
|
|
