Trump's 'running war' on the media undermines trust
There are 29 comments on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 5 hrs ago, titled Trump's 'running war' on the media undermines trust. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:
Donald Trump's "running war" on the media is continuing into his presidency, with statements over the weekend calling into question the extent to which information from the White House can be trusted. White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Monday will hold his first daily press briefing, at which he could face questions about a statement Saturday night that included demonstrably false assertions about the crowd size at Trump's inauguration and a promise by the new administration that "we're going to hold the press accountable."
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,137
#1 5 hrs ago
So the sock puppet press is calling out Trump for "false assertions" and claiming it will undermine trust?
Pot meet kettle.......
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
6,976
NYC
#2 5 hrs ago
The liberal media of Crooks is led by the criminal and pathetic liar Hillary Clinton who use her global bribe and pay for play money to create chaos in America and finance the liberal Jihadist media to undermine the rule of law in America. The same America hating liberal communists and Jihadist sympathizers led by the despicable terrorist Madonna who called for explosion of the White House over its inhabitants are trying to cause troubles with frivolous law suit by liberal slide and fall lawyers of the Elites Israel haters who made tones of money with printed money by the Obama0-Hillary regime. Beware of liberals and Jihadist Black live Matters who vowed to destroy America for a new world order of America with no borders, no constitution and no flag flooded with hundreds of thousands of ISIS terrorists roaming in our streets and burning everything they can as they did in Washington with the incitement of Hillary Clinton and with finance of the Clinton foundation.
#3 5 hrs ago
The President of the United States should not care about crowd size at his inaugural. This President is a petty child.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,838
Paris
#4 4 hrs ago
Well at least so far he has not been seen in a pink helmet, mom jeans ridding a girls bicycle.
Since: Apr 09
20,131
Location hidden
#5 4 hrs ago
LOL...need a tissue, kitten?
Since: Dec 16
477
Location hidden
#7 4 hrs ago
That's it my faithful! Ignore the absurdity of an indisputable lie over a trivial matter by citing supposed past offenses of the accusers! Objectivity and credibility don't matter in the Age of Trump! I'm perfectly content governing with a minority mandate! "President" of a Amerikans who hold to their beliefs, rather than empirical facts! We are entitled to our own facts! Or as Kelly Anne Conways calls them, "alternative facts!"
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,137
#8 3 hrs ago
Oh, that's rich coming from the side that INSISTED that they didn't lose the election, it was stolen by "Russian Hackers".......
Sorry pal, but you and your ilk is in absolutely no position to lecture on "credibility" and others lying.
Since: Dec 16
477
Location hidden
#9 3 hrs ago
That's it my faithful! Lump all my detractors into the minority of liberal Democrats who hold me to be illegitimate! Nevermind conservative radio host Ben Ferguson holds that Russia did hack the DNC! Nevermind I myself believe Russia hacked the DNC, mostly, probably! Nevermind the 43rd President himself announced election night neither he nor his wife were voting for me! Nevermind Glenn Beck himself finds Kelly Anne Conways "alternative facts" to be bold face lies! Believe what you need to my faithful! Anything to avoid admitting my troubled relationship with truth and empirical facts! Yes my faithful, that includes creating your own "alternative facts!"
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,838
Paris
#10 2 hrs ago
Report: George Soros Tied to More Than 50 Â‘PartnersÂ’ of Anti-Trump WomenÂ’s March
by AARON KLEIN23 Jan 2017
Billionaire George Soros has provided financing to or has close relationships with at least 56 Â“partnersÂ” of yesterdayÂ’s Â“WomenÂ’s March on Washington,Â” according to a report at a website affiliated with the New York Times.
Writing the website for Women in the World, a summit in a joint venture with The New York Times, former Wall Street Journal reporter Asra Q. Nomani relates her findings on the Soros ties to the march. The Women in the World site is hosted by the Times.
#11 2 hrs ago
The media are the propaganda arm of the violent Democrat party. Their most remembered accomplishment was when they brought down that good and decent man, president Richard Milhous Nixon. The most recent Democrat party presidential candidate was a key player of the media conspiracy to carry out that dark deed. Since that era, every president has danced to the tune of a supposedly all powerful leftist media. President Trump has the courage to fight. May God bless his efforts. If his media efforts are successful, America will be a land of free people, once again.
Ronald
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,137
#12 2 hrs ago
Don't you have another story about MLK's bust to report........
Speaking of alternative facts.
But I suppose in your warped narrative that's perfectly acceptable as long as it was later "retracted", right?
#13 2 hrs ago
It's the liberal media who can't be trusted.
The American people are SICK AND TIRED OF THIS LIBERAL MEDIA AND THESE STUPID ARTICLES.
So what is the message of this article? Trump should not fight back and just let the liberal media sh*t all over him?
The liberals and the liberal media apparently haven't learned anything from the election results.
#17 1 hr ago
I joined Twitter just so I can hear directly from Trump.
The liberal media is obsolete and irrelevant.
#18 1 hr ago
It would be nice to once again have an impartial media dedicated to eliminating bias in their reporting - the way Pulitzer wanted to do it.
BUT THAT'S NO LONGER POSSIBLE WITH THE LIBERAL MEDIA.
So Trump HAS TO FIGHT BACK. Twitter is one of the newest ways to counter the bias from an unprofessional liberal media. There will be other new ways in the future.
The internet has made it IMPOSSIBLE for a corrupt leftwing government and media to hide the truth from the American people.
This is why the leftists have been trying so hard to take over the internet.
Since: Dec 16
477
Location hidden
#19 1 hr ago
That's it my dearest faithful! Keep on lumping my detractors into one big stew bowl! Nevermind the multiplicity of political leanings that comprise the electorate! Keep on pointing the The admitted errors of the press! Nevermind as "President" my Administration doubles down on lies instead of simply admitting error! You my faithfuls are truly marvelous people! Carrying waster for me when in the same circumstances you would have lambasted the 44th President! I might actually shoot a man in Times Square sometime soon, because you'll still support me!
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
73,866
Location hidden
#21 1 hr ago
A spoiled brat child as well.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
73,866
Location hidden
#22 1 hr ago
But he has been seen in an orange helmet, thanks to a bald orangutan.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
73,866
Location hidden
#23 1 hr ago
Let Trump make an enemy of the media. They can be a formidable adversary.
Since: Dec 16
477
Location hidden
#26 1 hr ago
That's it my faithful! When my Counselor KellyAnne Conway admits my "Administration" uses "Alternative Facts," point fingers at the elitist liberal media! All their empirical facts and quantifiable metrics won't save them from the scorn of you my faithfuls! In the Age of Trump empirical facts are dead! All that matters are what we believe! Believe hard enough, they become 'truth!' Repeat that 'truth' enough and they become "alternative facts!"
#27 56 min ago
We saw that through the election with constant media attacks against trump. Remind me again who won that.
I think the part that really gets the media and the Democrats mad is that Trump has consistently beat them at their own game. They have managed to expose themselves as lying, corrupt hypocrites while trying to "expose" Trump.
