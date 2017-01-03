Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief ...

Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent years lobbying

There are 3 comments on the O-R Online story from 12 hrs ago, titled Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent years lobbying. In it, O-R Online reports that:

In this Nov. 17, 2016 photo, then-Indiana Sen. Dan Coats is shown on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
gwww

Ormsby, MN

#1 12 hrs ago
His lobbying days are done.I love Trump and Ted Cruz plan for term limits to congress.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Babesss8359

New York, NY

#3 6 hrs ago
model_953 is my K iK guyz hit me up for some naughty fun (im female)
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#4 6 hrs ago
Babesss8359 wrote:
model_953 is my K iK guyz hit me up for some naughty fun (im female)
Spamming of Topix discussions by this creep started soon after Trump's election and is likely funded by the Democrat Communist Party and George Soros anarchist organizations. They implement this type of disruption to discourage public disclosures of their collusion, conspiracy and criminality in almost every walk of American life. The Democrat Party conspiracies and the Clinton conspiracies are much more important than their imposition of degraded sexuality and sexual confusion.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15) 1 min USA 14,505
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min flack 1,473,618
News Disabled man tortured by Trump-cursing group br... 2 min Trump your President 184
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... 2 min infonews 125
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 6 min positronium 407,392
News House Republicans vote to gut Office of Congres... 7 min kuda 195
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 11 min Rogue Scholar 05 233,156
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 11 min Sandra 16,777
News Donald Trump takes shot at US intelligence ahea... 13 min kuda 172
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,677 • Total comments across all topics: 277,713,687

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC