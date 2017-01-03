Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent years lobbying
There are 3 comments on the O-R Online story from 12 hrs ago, titled Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent years lobbying. In it, O-R Online reports that:
In this Nov. 17, 2016 photo, then-Indiana Sen. Dan Coats is shown on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at O-R Online.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
His lobbying days are done.I love Trump and Ted Cruz plan for term limits to congress.
|
#3 6 hrs ago
model_953 is my K iK guyz hit me up for some naughty fun (im female)
|
#4 6 hrs ago
Spamming of Topix discussions by this creep started soon after Trump's election and is likely funded by the Democrat Communist Party and George Soros anarchist organizations. They implement this type of disruption to discourage public disclosures of their collusion, conspiracy and criminality in almost every walk of American life. The Democrat Party conspiracies and the Clinton conspiracies are much more important than their imposition of degraded sexuality and sexual confusion.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15)
|1 min
|USA
|14,505
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|flack
|1,473,618
|Disabled man tortured by Trump-cursing group br...
|2 min
|Trump your President
|184
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|2 min
|infonews
|125
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|6 min
|positronium
|407,392
|House Republicans vote to gut Office of Congres...
|7 min
|kuda
|195
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|11 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|233,156
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|11 min
|Sandra
|16,777
|Donald Trump takes shot at US intelligence ahea...
|13 min
|kuda
|172
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC