Trump voters thrilled with promised a...

Trump voters thrilled with promised action on border wall

There are 38 comments on the KTEN-TV Denison story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trump voters thrilled with promised action on border wall. In it, KTEN-TV Denison reports that:

6, 2012, file photo, cotton farmer Teofilo "Junior" Flores drives his truck along the U.S.-Mexico border fence that passes through his property in Brownsville, Texas. President Donald Trump's vow to accel... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 2
Next Last
Wildchild

Brooklyn, NY

#1 15 hrs ago
Yes we are he is my president and I proudly voted for him

Judged:

5

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#2 11 hrs ago
To think it has been one entire week.

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Logic Rules

Beverly, MA

#3 10 hrs ago
Makes no sense.

Son 20% tax on goods coming from Mexico just ends up being a tax on the Americans.

And let's just pretend that Americans will do enough research to learn which products those are and boycotts these products.

1) Revenue isn't raised. So Americans end up paying for the stupid wall anyway.
2) The Mexican economy takes a hit, therefore fewer jobs in Mexico and more people try to cross the border.

And let's just imagine that this wall is cement and imposing. What is going to prevent tunneling? Folks can just come by boat, and people who make a living off importing illegals will just up the ante and use methods of which we can't anticipate.

This is not a very well thought out plan.

During the Obama Administration, the Immigration plan attacked the problem using many different tactics. And money would have been available to improve the exisiting fences, add some technology for surveillance and provide more options for those who wish to legally immigrate.

But because it was Obama's Administration that was working on it, it wouldn't even be discussed.

Obama has a record of deporting more illegals than any president before him, and yet he somehow is accused of not dealing with the problem. But facts don't matter under Trump.

Another fact is that more people leave the United States than are coming in. But hey, Trump supporters gotta blame anyone but themselves for thier problems.

This wall may make angry and afraid Trump supporters feel better, but will they be able to give up their tequila?

Or will they buy heavily taxed Tequila thinking they are somehow sticking it to Mexicans?

If this wasn't such a tragically stupid idea, it would be amusing.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
BUILDTHATWALL

Sellersburg, IN

#4 10 hrs ago
Logic Rules wrote:
Makes no sense.

Son 20% tax on goods coming from Mexico just ends up being a tax on the Americans.

And let's just pretend that Americans will do enough research to learn which products those are and boycotts these products.

1) Revenue isn't raised. So Americans end up paying for the stupid wall anyway.
2) The Mexican economy takes a hit, therefore fewer jobs in Mexico and more people try to cross the border.

And let's just imagine that this wall is cement and imposing. What is going to prevent tunneling? Folks can just come by boat, and people who make a living off importing illegals will just up the ante and use methods of which we can't anticipate.

This is not a very well thought out plan.

During the Obama Administration, the Immigration plan attacked the problem using many different tactics. And money would have been available to improve the exisiting fences, add some technology for surveillance and provide more options for those who wish to legally immigrate.

But because it was Obama's Administration that was working on it, it wouldn't even be discussed.

Obama has a record of deporting more illegals than any president before him, and yet he somehow is accused of not dealing with the problem. But facts don't matter under Trump.

Another fact is that more people leave the United States than are coming in. But hey, Trump supporters gotta blame anyone but themselves for thier problems.

This wall may make angry and afraid Trump supporters feel better, but will they be able to give up their tequila?

Or will they buy heavily taxed Tequila thinking they are somehow sticking it to Mexicans?

If this wasn't such a tragically stupid idea, it would be amusing.
Under Obama a tax on outgoing goods was ok.
What's up with that?

Judged:

4

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Logic Rules

Beverly, MA

#5 10 hrs ago
BUILDTHATWALL wrote:
<quoted text>
Under Obama a tax on outgoing goods was ok.
What's up with that?
Did you pay that tax?

Or did Mexicans pay that tax?

Bottom line:

You will pay for that damn ineffective wall.

The only jobs being created are to build that stupid wall.

Let's hope the poor saps building this wall are paid a living wage.

But you do know Trump thinks wages are already too high.

So...

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#6 9 hrs ago
Logic Rules wrote:
Did you pay that tax?
Or did Mexicans pay that tax?
Bottom line:
You will pay for that damn ineffective wall.
The only jobs being created are to build that stupid wall.
Let's hope the poor saps building this wall are paid a living wage.
But you do know Trump thinks wages are already too high.
So...
Isn't Phenomenology handy!? The way you think, Americans would end up paying for anything happening anywhere else in the world. Once the homosexual promoting industries like Nestle infecting our children with various feces diseases because the Mex doesn't have the sense to wash their hands are forced back out of Mexico, only Mexicans will be left to pay for the wall.

Judged:

4

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,170

Lake Geneva, WI

#7 9 hrs ago
Logic Rules wrote:
Makes no sense.

Son 20% tax on goods coming from Mexico just ends up being a tax on the Americans.

And let's just pretend that Americans will do enough research to learn which products those are and boycotts these products.

1) Revenue isn't raised. So Americans end up paying for the stupid wall anyway.
2) The Mexican economy takes a hit, therefore fewer jobs in Mexico and more people try to cross the border.

And let's just imagine that this wall is cement and imposing. What is going to prevent tunneling? Folks can just come by boat, and people who make a living off importing illegals will just up the ante and use methods of which we can't anticipate.

This is not a very well thought out plan.

During the Obama Administration, the Immigration plan attacked the problem using many different tactics. And money would have been available to improve the exisiting fences, add some technology for surveillance and provide more options for those who wish to legally immigrate.

But because it was Obama's Administration that was working on it, it wouldn't even be discussed.

Obama has a record of deporting more illegals than any president before him, and yet he somehow is accused of not dealing with the problem. But facts don't matter under Trump.

Another fact is that more people leave the United States than are coming in. But hey, Trump supporters gotta blame anyone but themselves for thier problems.

This wall may make angry and afraid Trump supporters feel better, but will they be able to give up their tequila?

Or will they buy heavily taxed Tequila thinking they are somehow sticking it to Mexicans?

If this wasn't such a tragically stupid idea, it would be amusing.
The one big problem with your assumptions is that it assumes that Mexico has a monopoly on those goods we import from there. If the ONLY place we could get those goods was Mexico you'd be correct. Problem is that there are options available which wouldn't be subject to that tax. Another problem for your idea is that higher prices for Mexican goods would open doors for others to promote their products, like the old saying "as one door closes, another opens".

Judged:

4

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

995

Location hidden
#8 9 hrs ago
I'm really looking forward to seeing this wall. It's going to be a great wall. As a matter of fact, its going to be so great, Americans are going to get sick of it being so great.

Of course there won't be any gates in this great wall, right?

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
barrack

Eastlake, CO

#9 8 hrs ago
Logic Rules wrote:
Makes no sense.

Son 20% tax on goods coming from Mexico just ends up being a tax on the Americans.

And let's just pretend that Americans will do enough research to learn which products those are and boycotts these products.

1) Revenue isn't raised. So Americans end up paying for the stupid wall anyway.
2) The Mexican economy takes a hit, therefore fewer jobs in Mexico and more people try to cross the border.

And let's just imagine that this wall is cement and imposing. What is going to prevent tunneling? Folks can just come by boat, and people who make a living off importing illegals will just up the ante and use methods of which we can't anticipate.

This is not a very well thought out plan.

During the Obama Administration, the Immigration plan attacked the problem using many different tactics. And money would have been available to improve the exisiting fences, add some technology for surveillance and provide more options for those who wish to legally immigrate.

But because it was Obama's Administration that was working on it, it wouldn't even be discussed.

Obama has a record of deporting more illegals than any president before him, and yet he somehow is accused of not dealing with the problem. But facts don't matter under Trump.

Another fact is that more people leave the United States than are coming in. But hey, Trump supporters gotta blame anyone but themselves for thier problems.

This wall may make angry and afraid Trump supporters feel better, but will they be able to give up their tequila?

Or will they buy heavily taxed Tequila thinking they are somehow sticking it to Mexicans?

If this wasn't such a tragically stupid idea, it would be amusing.
real simple just refuse to buy the product period end of discussion!!!!!

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Bull Durham

“Smokin”

Since: May 12

888

Strawberry Fields of Dreams

#10 7 hrs ago
Logic Rules wrote:
Makes no sense.

Son 20% tax on goods coming from Mexico just ends up being a tax on the Americans.

And let's just pretend that Americans will do enough research to learn which products those are and boycotts these products.

1) Revenue isn't raised. So Americans end up paying for the stupid wall anyway.
2) The Mexican economy takes a hit, therefore fewer jobs in Mexico and more people try to cross the border.

And let's just imagine that this wall is cement and imposing. What is going to prevent tunneling? Folks can just come by boat, and people who make a living off importing illegals will just up the ante and use methods of which we can't anticipate.

This is not a very well thought out plan.

During the Obama Administration, the Immigration plan attacked the problem using many different tactics. And money would have been available to improve the exisiting fences, add some technology for surveillance and provide more options for those who wish to legally immigrate.

But because it was Obama's Administration that was working on it, it wouldn't even be discussed.

Obama has a record of deporting more illegals than any president before him, and yet he somehow is accused of not dealing with the problem. But facts don't matter under Trump.

Another fact is that more people leave the United States than are coming in. But hey, Trump supporters gotta blame anyone but themselves for thier problems.

This wall may make angry and afraid Trump supporters feel better, but will they be able to give up their tequila?

Or will they buy heavily taxed Tequila thinking they are somehow sticking it to Mexicans?

If this wasn't such a tragically stupid idea, it would be amusing.
Why are you afraid of a secure country?

You use the word "logic" in your username and then exhibit very little of it. I guess you would rather build bridges and I actually wish there were a bridge from Mexico to your backyard. You could sleep with your doors unlocked to show your support for all the illegals who cross that bridge.

I am a Trump supporter and yes, I am angry. I am angry because of slow thinkers like you who want to jeopardize the safety and peaceful life of my grandchildren. I am "afraid" of nothing, it is you and your kind that exhibits fear.

Much overdue change is coming so get yourself a therapy dog and deal with it.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#11 7 hrs ago
I know this is getting nasty but we really do need to resolve this immigration problem.And not the democrat way where you just take everybody.Mexicos biggest imports are 1.oil which the government owns and 2.remittances from people working in the US.Building a wall is a drop in the bucket of what this costs us.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Redfaced

Columbus, GA

#12 6 hrs ago
Walls and fences make FOR GOOD NEIGHBORS!

Mexican homes and towns have just as many walls and fences in their towns and villages.

Nobody is immune to having no wall.

The USA has just as much to exist as nation and a country with RESPECT from non US citizens.

Build the damn wall! Continue minimizing the flow of illegals. Stop sending illegal children on buses to cities!

- from a legit American NDN

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
planz

Albuquerque, NM

#13 6 hrs ago
----During the Obama Administration, the Immigration plan attacked the problem using many different tactics----

stupid statement as the odumbo plan was wide open borders, no terrorist check, no health check, free access to all benefits for illegals, registered as democraps. What a plan, for a moron that is.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#14 6 hrs ago
Damn, does this mean we would have to pay an additional 20% on Oreos?

Allowing border guards to do their job would be a good start.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#15 6 hrs ago
I worked with some wealthier Mexicans that had walls around their houses, topped with broken glass, to keep locals out.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#16 6 hrs ago
planz wrote:
----During the Obama Administration, the Immigration plan attacked the problem using many different tactics----

stupid statement as the odumbo plan was wide open borders, no terrorist check, no health check, free access to all benefits for illegals, registered as democraps. What a plan, for a moron that is.
They say Obama was the deporter in chief but really it was just the ones that came that he sent back.He didnt deport anybody hardly.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#17 5 hrs ago
Logic Rules wrote:
Makes no sense.

Son 20% tax on goods coming from Mexico just ends up being a tax on the Americans.

And let's just pretend that Americans will do enough research to learn which products those are and boycotts these products.

1) Revenue isn't raised. So Americans end up paying for the stupid wall anyway.
2) The Mexican economy takes a hit, therefore fewer jobs in Mexico and more people try to cross the border.

And let's just imagine that this wall is cement and imposing. What is going to prevent tunneling? Folks can just come by boat, and people who make a living off importing illegals will just up the ante and use methods of which we can't anticipate.

This is not a very well thought out plan.

During the Obama Administration, the Immigration plan attacked the problem using many different tactics. And money would have been available to improve the exisiting fences, add some technology for surveillance and provide more options for those who wish to legally immigrate.

But because it was Obama's Administration that was working on it, it wouldn't even be discussed.

Obama has a record of deporting more illegals than any president before him, and yet he somehow is accused of not dealing with the problem. But facts don't matter under Trump.

Another fact is that more people leave the United States than are coming in. But hey, Trump supporters gotta blame anyone but themselves for thier problems.

This wall may make angry and afraid Trump supporters feel better, but will they be able to give up their tequila?

Or will they buy heavily taxed Tequila thinking they are somehow sticking it to Mexicans?

If this wasn't such a tragically stupid idea, it would be amusing.
Logic, or real world facts, do not work with Tump supporters you must use deception, smoke and mirrors to get their attention!

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#18 5 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
I know this is getting nasty but we really do need to resolve this immigration problem.And not the democrat way where you just take everybody.Mexicos biggest imports are 1.oil which the government owns and 2.remittances from people working in the US.Building a wall is a drop in the bucket of what this costs us.
Just being you moronic self aren't you ...

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#19 5 hrs ago
Bull Durham wrote:
<quoted text>

Why are you afraid of a secure country?

You use the word "logic" in your username and then exhibit very little of it. I guess you would rather build bridges and I actually wish there were a bridge from Mexico to your backyard. You could sleep with your doors unlocked to show your support for all the illegals who cross that bridge.

I am a Trump supporter and yes, I am angry. I am angry because of slow thinkers like you who want to jeopardize the safety and peaceful life of my grandchildren. I am "afraid" of nothing, it is you and your kind that exhibits fear.

Much overdue change is coming so get yourself a therapy dog and deal with it.
Trump supporters are suffering from cognitive dissonance, the brain creates itÂ’s own reality when faced with two conflicting beliefs. This is why political debate goes absolutely nowhere these days. ItÂ’s hard to have rational discussion with people who are starting their argument based on complete lies. Not only do they base their argument on these lies, they want these lies to be true. Even when you present them with indisputable factual data that contradicts their beliefs, it makes absolutely no difference.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#20 5 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

The one big problem with your assumptions is that it assumes that Mexico has a monopoly on those goods we import from there. If the ONLY place we could get those goods was Mexico you'd be correct. Problem is that there are options available which wouldn't be subject to that tax. Another problem for your idea is that higher prices for Mexican goods would open doors for others to promote their products, like the old saying "as one door closes, another opens".
Really now? How about some specifics instead of just blowing smoke!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 2
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 1 min Battle Tested 272
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min My New Alias RULES 1,486,084
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 1 min Rico from East Lo... 410,064
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min Dr Guru 235,149
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 min AMERICAN SUNSHINE 257,060
News Chicago Immigrant-Rights Groups Slam Trump's 'R... 4 min Autistic mormon 36
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 5 min Just Think 5,131
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 24 min berklee 4,311
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 27 min INFIDEL 5,189
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,757 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC