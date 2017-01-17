Trump visits CIA, continues fight wit...

Trump visits CIA, continues fight with media

There are 61 comments on the MacLeans story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trump visits CIA, continues fight with media.

On his first full day in office, President Donald Trump on Saturday berated the media over its coverage of his inauguration, and turned a bridge-building first visit to CIA headquarters into an airing of grievances about "dishonest" journalists. But it was Trump who spread inaccuracies about the size of the crowds at his swearing in.

Cordwainer Trout

Big Clifty, KY

#1 13 hrs ago
Fake news about fake news continues. There was a huge turnout of people respecting the transition of power in Washington. The press focused on something else and tried to portray violence, arson and arrests as legitimate protest. This particular irrationality existed before, during and after the country elected someone honest enough to condemn it. The current fake news is that Trump was wrong about what he saw with his own eyes and is provably distorted by the media to misrepresent the size and support of the audience to his inauguration. They seem inclined to continue this dishonest approach and deserve every dressing down Trump gives them.

MAGA

Paris, France

#2 13 hrs ago
Real news about FAKE NEWS : CNN, NYT and WP are indeed fake news !

anonymous

New York, NY

#3 11 hrs ago
Fake or real, it isn't news. These people didn't win the vote and the people who did win want change. It's not Trumps problem if his voters are too practical to drive to DC for a trivial ceremony.

Obama's inaugural was for the first Black president. I'd expect a high turnout. This inaugural was the result of his dropping the ball on jobs. It's in poor taste to celebrate failure. The ceremony was kept in perspective. Priorities were maintained and nobody gives a toot about a press that is going to stick pins in voodoo dolls for the next four years.

OrangeGoofy

North Augusta, SC

#4 11 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Fake or real, it isn't news. These people didn't win the vote and the people who did win want change. It's not Trumps problem if his voters are too practical to drive to DC for a trivial ceremony.

Obama's inaugural was for the first Black president. I'd expect a high turnout. This inaugural was the result of his dropping the ball on jobs. It's in poor taste to celebrate failure. The ceremony was kept in perspective. Priorities were maintained and nobody gives a toot about a press that is going to stick pins in voodoo dolls for the next four years.
Denial is not a river in Africa. Trumpets just won't admit that a huge portion of the country see them as misguided fools.

anonymous

New York, NY

#5 10 hrs ago
OrangeGoofy wrote:
<quoted text>

Denial is not a river in Africa. Trumpets just won't admit that a huge portion of the country see them as misguided fools.
I'm glad that you'll have a candidate next election who represents your views.

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#6 10 hrs ago
OrangeGoofy wrote:
Denial is not a river in Africa. Trumpets just won't admit that a huge portion of the country see them as misguided fools.
Misguided about what? Every behavior abhorrent to normal Americans is being exhibited by you people, not those supporting the new President. Because you've been successful in turning 33 Million Americans into illegal dope-heads, certainly doesn't make those opposing such self-destruction fools. You can't identify any Trump position as foolish. You're simply an angry loser and malcontent, likely opposed to working at all.

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

20,099

Location hidden
#7 9 hrs ago
My, my, my...Tiny Hands tRump, his staff and his minions seem very upset about his tiny...crowds.

LOL

The poor, orange bastard just cannot accept reality.

Gonna need more popcorn....

gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#8 9 hrs ago
OrangeGoofy wrote:
<quoted text>

Denial is not a river in Africa. Trumpets just won't admit that a huge portion of the country see them as misguided fools.
Their the most classless and unsportsman losers youll ever see.

gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#9 9 hrs ago
That was awesome how the CIA applaused when Trump was talking about the dishonest media.Everybody knows they lie and paint negative picture out of Trump.

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

442

Location hidden
#10 9 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Fake news about fake news continues. There was a huge turnout of people respecting the transition of power in Washington. The press focused on something else and tried to portray violence, arson and arrests as legitimate protest. This particular irrationality existed before, during and after the country elected someone honest enough to condemn it. The current fake news is that Trump was wrong about what he saw with his own eyes and is provably distorted by the media to misrepresent the size and support of the audience to his inauguration. They seem inclined to continue this dishonest approach and deserve every dressing down Trump gives them.
That's it my faithful! The only thing that matters is our belief! And when those beliefs are confronted by metrics, double down on denial! Nevermind the photo of the mall during my inauguration showed large patches of open field! Nevermind a similar photo the next day showed no open field and protestors spilling in from the walkways! Remember, always double down on denial!

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#11 8 hrs ago
The new Blowhard-in-Chief just can't stop lying!

Lies about -ever- criticizing the CIA or the intelligence community

Lies about the embarrassingly small turnout to his appointment ceremony

He even lied about the weather on Friday!!
"And then it became really sunny!"

Best quote if the day though?

"Trust me, I'm like a smart person"

We are so screwed, lol.

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

442

Location hidden
#12 8 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
The new Blowhard-in-Chief just can't stop lying!

Lies about -ever- criticizing the CIA or the intelligence community

Lies about the embarrassingly small turnout to his appointment ceremony

He even lied about the weather on Friday!!
"And then it became really sunny!"

Best quote if the day though?

"Trust me, I'm like a smart person"

We are so screwed, lol.
I know words! I have the greatest words!

Responsibility

Los Gatos, CA

#13 8 hrs ago
Come on, trump. You used the media to get your toxic words out and now you bash them for showing us who you are!

Enough - act like a president.

tina anne

"Denying those who deny nature"

Since: Jun 07

18,554

Norfolk va

#14 8 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Fake or real, it isn't news. These people didn't win the vote and the people who did win want change. It's not Trumps problem if his voters are too practical to drive to DC for a trivial ceremony.

Obama's inaugural was for the first Black president. I'd expect a high turnout. This inaugural was the result of his dropping the ball on jobs. It's in poor taste to celebrate failure. The ceremony was kept in perspective. Priorities were maintained and nobody gives a toot about a press that is going to stick pins in voodoo dolls for the next four years.
More like his supporters could not go because they had to go to work. I also noticed while they were comparing the Trump turnout to the Obama turn out, that they didn't compare it to either Bush or the Bill Clinton turnout.

As for the press, no surprise that they are hostile to Trump. With Trump, like Obama using social media, has bypassed the news media in allowing him to communicate with the public. Before, you had to go through the news media, which allowed the news media to shape the public views. No one is surprised that the news media is upset to discover that they are not as influential as before.

tina anne

"Denying those who deny nature"

Since: Jun 07

18,554

Norfolk va

#15 8 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
My, my, my...Tiny Hands tRump, his staff and his minions seem very upset about his tiny...crowds.

LOL

The poor, orange bastard just cannot accept reality.

Gonna need more popcorn....
You mean like those who are claiming that Trump is not their president. Which remind me of my kids when they were little and told it was time for bed. The same whining and crying about it isn't fair and they are not going to.

It seems that those who are whining about Trump are the ones who cannot accept reality.

Responsibility

Los Gatos, CA

#16 8 hrs ago
tina anne wrote:
<quoted text>You mean like those who are claiming that Trump is not their president. Which remind me of my kids when they were little and told it was time for bed. The same whining and crying about it isn't fair and they are not going to..
trump is the president but thousands are saying he does NOT represent our country, does NOT represent our values, has tried to divide our country and the world is laughing.

I am sure your children would whine too if they understood what damage trump has done - nationally and internationally.

Responsibility

Los Gatos, CA

#17 7 hrs ago
tina anne wrote:
<quoted text>More like his supporters could not go because they had to go to work.
More like excuses and propaganda.

I do not know the work schedule of those entertainers and fellow politicians but it seemed "unpresidented" that they also did NOT attend.

Come on, boys, ttump's inauguration numbers were low, the ridicule and excuses are high.

Move on ...

What about those tax returns and how will they "replace" Obamacare? Plan B, C or D?!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,869

The Left Coast

#18 7 hrs ago
Â“Yes, IÂ’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,Â” Madonna said.

I was disappointed they didn't even burn one limo, this time.

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

20,099

Location hidden
#19 7 hrs ago
tina anne wrote:
<quoted text>

You mean like those who are claiming that Trump is not their president. Which remind me of my kids when they were little and told it was time for bed. The same whining and crying about it isn't fair and they are not going to.
Um...no...not at all like that, but thanks for the randomness.

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

442

Location hidden
#20 6 hrs ago
Responsibility wrote:
<quoted text>More like excuses and propaganda.

I do not know the work schedule of those entertainers and fellow politicians but it seemed "unpresidented" that they also did NOT attend.

Come on, boys, ttump's inauguration numbers were low, the ridicule and excuses are high.

Move on ...

What about those tax returns and how will they "replace" Obamacare? Plan B, C or D?!
Blasphemy! I need my faithful focused on defending a mediocre turnout to my inauguration! I can't have them thinking about who holds the $1.2 Trillion in debt the Wall Street Journal reported I have! Oh, who am I kidding! They'll just deny the report as a product of the vast phantom liberal menace! Thirty years of conservative talk radio indoctrination finally paid off!

