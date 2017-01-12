There are on the WPTV Local News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trump tweets attack on civil rights legend. In it, WPTV Local News reports that:

Donald Trump tore into civil rights legend John Lewis for questioning the legitimacy of the Republican billionaire's White House victory, intensifying a feud with the black congressman days before the national holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and as the first African-American president prepares to leave office. Trump tweeted on Saturday that Lewis, D-Ga., "should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart rather than falsely complaining about the election results."

