There are 69 comments on the WPTV Local News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trump tweets attack on civil rights legend. In it, WPTV Local News reports that:

Donald Trump tore into civil rights legend John Lewis for questioning the legitimacy of the Republican billionaire's White House victory, intensifying a feud with the black congressman days before the national holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and as the first African-American president prepares to leave office. Trump tweeted on Saturday that Lewis, D-Ga., "should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart rather than falsely complaining about the election results."

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 13 hrs ago
It's relevant to challenge Lewis's bogus authority on "legitimacy". Don't bother getting into a contest over his priorities. The election is done. Time to get results.

Lewis is leveraging legitimate experience on working people's causes. The Trump legacy is not so clearly that of a defender of the working people. The problem is that fighting him is going to get the real white bigots involved which nobody except the Democrats want. It doesn't matter if conservative blacks would rather he'd shut up. They won't challenge him because they are still, by definition, minorities with or without his allegiance.

I can call a black man a bad name in the privacy of my home. He can call me a bad name in the privacy of his home. Nobody gets hurt until they come up with theories why that isn't doing enough. The problem here is that the secret police want legitimacy and you can't give that to them.

Time to put the Twitter down and learn a little of the politics that family money can't buy you.

Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#3 12 hrs ago
"should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart rather than falsely complaining about the election results."

Not a bad idea for a politician to focus on improving his OWN district.

When you point a finger at someone, there are THREE pointing right back at you !!

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#4 12 hrs ago
While President-appointee tRumps inability to act like an adult might not start a race war, he could temper-tantrum us right into WW3.

You can't disseminate foreign policy 140 characters at a time, FFS

gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#5 12 hrs ago
This guy is an obstructionist.Says Trump isnt a legitimate president.Same stupid clown that was in on the illegal sit down because they didnt get the gun vote they wanted.Very undemocratic guy.Hes not happy about anything .They should kick him out of the senate because he wastes more oney holding stuff up than anybody.Lewis brought it on ,bring on the proof.Otherwise you just slandered Trump.

hal

Batchelor, LA

#8 11 hrs ago
apeman lewis shows what an idiot some dems.are.those that elected him are in the same sinking boat.lewis is a racist black that the media is scared of because hes a whining cry baby negro.

creature of black lagoon

Shelby, NC

#9 11 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
It's relevant to challenge Lewis's bogus authority on "legitimacy". Don't bother getting into a contest over his priorities. The election is done. Time to get results.

Lewis is leveraging legitimate experience on working people's causes. The Trump legacy is not so clearly that of a defender of the working people. The problem is that fighting him is going to get the real white bigots involved which nobody except the Democrats want. It doesn't matter if conservative blacks would rather he'd shut up. They won't challenge him because they are still, by definition, minorities with or without his allegiance.

I can call a black man a bad name in the privacy of my home. He can call me a bad name in the privacy of his home. Nobody gets hurt until they come up with theories why that isn't doing enough. The problem here is that the secret police want legitimacy and you can't give that to them.

Time to put the Twitter down and learn a little of the politics that family money can't buy you.
Riding the coat tails of the 60's is not results for your constitutes in 2017.Lewis atacted Trump and like all democrats expect the racebaiters to come to his defence.reaffirming the simple fact none of them could make a living without racism.Right now he is paid 174000 or more for being racist in the swamp.Lewis thinks the Russians swayed the election.( Hillary putting national security at risk with illeagle server.Hillary allowing hack had nothing to do with Russians ....yeah right.)I bet he has no problem with the Mexican intervention into election( 12 million illeagle Mexicans most voted Hillary even though its against the law for illegals to vote.( and I meant illegals in the rudest kind of way.The way the CNN fake news guy questioned Trump at news conference.)Twitter is a necessity in order for the president to communicate with the american people without the likes of CNN twisting of the facts.Right now they try to twist the meaning of the tweets.

Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#10 10 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
This guy is an obstructionist.Says Trump isnt a legitimate president.Same stupid clown that was in on the illegal sit down because they didnt get the gun vote they wanted.Very undemocratic guy.Hes not happy about anything .They should kick him out of the senate because he wastes more oney holding stuff up than anybody.Lewis brought it on ,bring on the proof.Otherwise you just slandered Trump.
The majority of the US population believes Donald Trump is not the legitimate president. What the Congressman said isn't unheard of throughout the United States

There's reason to believe Donald Trump's victory is due to a collaboration with Vladimir Putin's attempt to created a divisive racial climate across America using false information, phony news propaganda and divulging personal information from hacked email accounts.

black heterosexual

Phoenix, AZ

#11 10 hrs ago
No black man has a slave name like John Lewis. He must be a housenigr like Obama.

Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#12 10 hrs ago
creature of black lagoon wrote:
<quoted text>

Riding the coat tails of the 60's is not results for your constitutes in 2017.Lewis atacted Trump and like all democrats expect the racebaiters to come to his defence.reaffirming the simple fact none of them could make a living without racism.Right now he is paid 174000 or more for being racist in the swamp.Lewis thinks the Russians swayed the election.( Hillary putting national security at risk with illeagle server.Hillary allowing hack had nothing to do with Russians ....yeah right.)I bet he has no problem with the Mexican intervention into election( 12 million illeagle Mexicans most voted Hillary even though its against the law for illegals to vote.( and I meant illegals in the rudest kind of way.The way the CNN fake news guy questioned Trump at news conference.)Twitter is a necessity in order for the president to communicate with the american people without the likes of CNN twisting of the facts.Right now they try to twist the meaning of the tweets.
Most American citizens, the majority being white also believe that Donald Trump presidential election victory is not legitimate.

Nor do we consider Donald Trump to be half the American patriot that John Lewis has demonstrated himself to be dating back 50 plus years.

slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#13 10 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

The majority of the US population believes Donald Trump is not the legitimate president.
No, the majority of people in your little leftist echo chamber believe that, but that's about the extent of it..........

spocko

Oakland, CA

#14 10 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
It's relevant to challenge Lewis's bogus authority on "legitimacy". Don't bother getting into a contest over his priorities. The election is done. Time to get results.

Lewis is leveraging legitimate experience on working people's causes. The Trump legacy is not so clearly that of a defender of the working people. The problem is that fighting him is going to get the real white bigots involved which nobody except the Democrats want. It doesn't matter if conservative blacks would rather he'd shut up. They won't challenge him because they are still, by definition, minorities with or without his allegiance.

I can call a black man a bad name in the privacy of my home. He can call me a bad name in the privacy of his home. Nobody gets hurt until they come up with theories why that isn't doing enough. The problem here is that the secret police want legitimacy and you can't give that to them.

Time to put the Twitter down and learn a little of the politics that family money can't buy you.
Why would the color of the man's skin matter? Clearly this particular man earned his stripes, something Mr. Trump can't claim, he is, and always will be, a carnival huckster.

gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#15 10 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

The majority of the US population believes Donald Trump is not the legitimate president. What the Congressman said isn't unheard of throughout the United States

There's reason to believe Donald Trump's victory is due to a collaboration with Vladimir Putin's attempt to created a divisive racial climate across America using false information, phony news propaganda and divulging personal information from hacked email accounts.
Do you mean the emails that showed Hillary Clinton was favored over Bernie Sanders,or the ones that showed Donna Brazille gave the debate questions to Hillary Clinton.Maybe it was the fix on the tarmac with Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch that cost her the election.Or James Comeys testimony.Its all conspiracy theories.Clinton herself said it was James Comey and thats not hacked emails.All the hacked emails really showed is that Brazille gave Clinton the debate questions and i doubt if just that cost her the election.The only way we'd ever know if the majority agrees with you is to do a recount in Calif.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#16 10 hrs ago
So whoÂ’s the illegitimate President now Mr. Trump?
Trump's revulsive path to the presidency began with a failed campaign to delegitimize Obama. But Trump's own presidency will begin under a ton of suspicions and legitimacy questions that are very real: possible links between TrumpÂ’s campaign and Russian operators who tried to deliver the election to him; TrumpÂ’s conflicts of financial interests around the world, including foreign business partners already being investigated for financial shenanigans; and the high likelihood Trump will be violating the Constitution by raking in cash from foreign governments.

gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#17 10 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>
Why would the color of the man's skin matter? Clearly this particular man earned his stripes, something Mr. Trump can't claim, he is, and always will be, a carnival huckster.
Someday you have to get off the pity pot.Lewis is a grumpy old man thats just trying to cause more racial divide.Lewis,Al Franken,and Amy Klobuchar are in the losing side,The republicans call the shots.

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#18 10 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

The majority of the US population believes Donald Trump is not the legitimate president. What the Congressman said isn't unheard of throughout the United States

There's reason to believe Donald Trump's victory is due to a collaboration with Vladimir Putin's attempt to created a divisive racial climate across America using false information, phony news propaganda and divulging personal information from hacked email accounts.
Clinton won the popular vote. Trump won the electorial college, Trump wins.

How can you in good faith say the majority of the population thinks Trump is not the legitimate president when millions of the population did not bother to vote?
Sorry, if Putin caused a divisive racial climate, then like Shake and Bake, Obama helped.

I will beat you to the punch, PROVE WHAT YOU WRITE, PROVE IT!!!!!

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#19 10 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

Most American citizens, the majority being white also believe that Donald Trump presidential election victory is not legitimate.

Nor do we consider Donald Trump to be half the American patriot that John Lewis has demonstrated himself to be dating back 50 plus years.
Sorry opinion is not fact. PROVE WHAT YOU WRITE!!!!!!!

gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#20 10 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
So whoÃ‚Â’s the illegitimate President now Mr. Trump?
Trump's revulsive path to the presidency began with a failed campaign to delegitimize Obama. But Trump's own presidency will begin under a ton of suspicions and legitimacy questions that are very real: possible links between TrumpÃ‚Â’s campaign and Russian operators who tried to deliver the election to him; TrumpÃ‚Â’s conflicts of financial interests around the world, including foreign business partners already being investigated for financial shenanigans; and the high likelihood Trump will be violating the Constitution by raking in cash from foreign governments.
Your not even the majority in topix.You may have convinced the other countries because all they see is msm but once Trump takes over they.ll see your lies.

anti Trumps are dumbazzes

Shelby, NC

#22 9 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

Most American citizens, the majority being white also believe that Donald Trump presidential election victory is not legitimate.

Nor do we consider Donald Trump to be half the American patriot that John Lewis has demonstrated himself to be dating back 50 plus years.
Then who were the 70 million that voted for him ?? I guess that was the boy scouts uh??

meh

Albuquerque, NM

#27 8 hrs ago
so a poor misunderstood negro of 60's fame attacks the President elect first calling him 'illegitimate' (codeword for bastard) and Trump is the bad guy for telling the negro to MYOB and fix your own house before you attack another. Yep, perpetual victimhood in motion, the hallmark of the UNcivil rights movement.

meh

Albuquerque, NM

#28 8 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>
Nor do we consider Donald Trump to be half the American patriot that John Lewis has demonstrated himself to be dating back 50 plus years.
so just being a negro and protesting during the uncivil rights movements makes you an American Patriot ? Utter BS, the patriots 50 years ago were the young soldiers fighting and dying in Vietnam, not some leftie commie protestors.

