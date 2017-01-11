Trump recommits to border tax
There are 15 comments on the SavannahNow story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trump recommits to border tax. In it, SavannahNow reports that:
Donald Trump is recommitting to plans to impose a border tax on manufacturers who shutter plants and move production abroad. Trump says at a Wednesday news conference: "There will be a major border tax on these companies that are leaving and getting away with murder."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at SavannahNow.
|
Since: Oct 12
49,313
Location hidden
|
#1 11 hrs ago
WHAT HAPPENED TO THE WALL, THAT MEXICO WAS GONNA PAY FOR ???...gee gads....
|
#2 11 hrs ago
F-HEAD if you listened today you would understand how it works, but being a Hillary boot licker I understand your mental capacity, President elect Donald J Trump said FU and your kind, I love it!
|
#3 10 hrs ago
Oh by the way did I say FU to all you liberal F's, have a f'in great eight years, Cory ain't going to do SH!t for you, B.Hussein screwed that up!
No hard fillings though, right! LOL!
|
#4 10 hrs ago
He now says that Mexico is going to reimburse the US for the wall. Are we going to build the wall and then send Mexico a bill for it??? And if they do not pay....then what....war with Mexico?
|
Since: Dec 16
240
|
#6 9 hrs ago
I am The Real Donald Trump and "I'm going to build a wall" and make Mexico pay for it." I am also The Real Donald Trump and I'm going to build a wall and make Mexico reimburse us for it! Remember when Obama said "if you like your doctor you can keep them" and Republicans went ballistic? Well, this nothing like that. I promise, no bait and switch! Believe in me, just like American banks did in the 90s when I said I'd pay them back!
|
#7 8 hrs ago
The President-appointee has 9 days to figure out whether he'd rather be a president or a landlord.
He's in violation of the Constitution on day 1 in he doesn't pull his head out his ass right quick.
|
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,366
Location hidden
|
#8 7 hrs ago
We are going to stop buying their oil until they cough up the dough for the wall...
|
#9 6 hrs ago
yupp reimburse means they gonna pay buddy
|
#10 6 hrs ago
Trump told you what was going on.He meant it.Mike Pence is working on getting the funding so the wall can start right away.When the time is right Mexico is going to pay for the wall.The Mexican President already said he would negotiate Nafta.Im sure were still going to trade something.Its really pretty simple.
|
#13 5 hrs ago
I know what reimburse means....but I am wondering if Mexico knows this.
|
Since: Dec 16
240
|
#14 5 hrs ago
I'm going to build a wall and make Mexico reimburse us! Also, you can keep your doctor if you want to!
|
#15 5 hrs ago
Im glad you acknowledge what a chronic liar Obama was.We all saw Trumps masterful performance in Mexico already.He nearly had Mexico building two walls in about two hours.After the walls were going to help make Mexico great again on their side of the wall.
|
#16 5 hrs ago
bored 18 female looking for fun on K iK! msg me on guccigrl.a98
|
#17 4 hrs ago
..........
Nothing happened to plans for the wall. And yes, your family on the other side will pay for it.
|
#18 4 hrs ago
Mexico lays out cards for high stakes talks with Trump
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-m...
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|5 min
|Areola6750
|151
|Kelly faces tough questions from Senate on bord...
|9 min
|chapstick2624
|5
|Booker, Menendez endorse Murphy for governor
|13 min
|Cheeks4100
|3
|US agencies: Putin ordered campaign to help Tru...
|18 min
|Sweety5016
|95
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|22 min
|Sparks1567
|45
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|22 min
|Just call me ABE 2
|255,875
|The Latest: Democrats to press attorney general...
|26 min
|Babez4732
|36
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|berklee
|3,354
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|Brian_G
|407,928
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Sicklecell Supporter
|1,476,032
|
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|2 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|94
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC