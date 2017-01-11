Trump recommits to border tax

Donald Trump is recommitting to plans to impose a border tax on manufacturers who shutter plants and move production abroad. Trump says at a Wednesday news conference: "There will be a major border tax on these companies that are leaving and getting away with murder."

Go Blue Forever

#1 11 hrs ago
WHAT HAPPENED TO THE WALL, THAT MEXICO WAS GONNA PAY FOR ???...gee gads....

ICE

Roanoke, IN

#2 11 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
WHAT HAPPENED TO THE WALL, THAT MEXICO WAS GONNA PAY FOR ???...gee gads....
F-HEAD if you listened today you would understand how it works, but being a Hillary boot licker I understand your mental capacity, President elect Donald J Trump said FU and your kind, I love it!

ICE

Roanoke, IN

#3 10 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
WHAT HAPPENED TO THE WALL, THAT MEXICO WAS GONNA PAY FOR ???...gee gads....
Oh by the way did I say FU to all you liberal F's, have a f'in great eight years, Cory ain't going to do SH!t for you, B.Hussein screwed that up!
No hard fillings though, right! LOL!
littleoldladyfro mPasadena

La Porte, TX

#4 10 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
WHAT HAPPENED TO THE WALL, THAT MEXICO WAS GONNA PAY FOR ???...gee gads....
He now says that Mexico is going to reimburse the US for the wall. Are we going to build the wall and then send Mexico a bill for it??? And if they do not pay....then what....war with Mexico?
The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

240

Olive Branch, MS

#6 9 hrs ago
I am The Real Donald Trump and "I'm going to build a wall" and make Mexico pay for it." I am also The Real Donald Trump and I'm going to build a wall and make Mexico reimburse us for it! Remember when Obama said "if you like your doctor you can keep them" and Republicans went ballistic? Well, this nothing like that. I promise, no bait and switch! Believe in me, just like American banks did in the 90s when I said I'd pay them back!

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#7 8 hrs ago
The President-appointee has 9 days to figure out whether he'd rather be a president or a landlord.

He's in violation of the Constitution on day 1 in he doesn't pull his head out his ass right quick.

Dr Wu

“The doctor is in!”

Since: Jul 14

6,366

Location hidden
#8 7 hrs ago
We are going to stop buying their oil until they cough up the dough for the wall...

Duck Femocrats

Kaneohe, HI

#9 6 hrs ago
littleoldladyfromPasadena wrote:
<quoted text>He now says that Mexico is going to reimburse the US for the wall. Are we going to build the wall and then send Mexico a bill for it??? And if they do not pay....then what....war with Mexico?
yupp reimburse means they gonna pay buddy
gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#10 6 hrs ago
Trump told you what was going on.He meant it.Mike Pence is working on getting the funding so the wall can start right away.When the time is right Mexico is going to pay for the wall.The Mexican President already said he would negotiate Nafta.Im sure were still going to trade something.Its really pretty simple.
DP Cassie

La Porte, TX

#13 5 hrs ago
Duck Femocrats wrote:
<quoted text> yupp reimburse means they gonna pay buddy
I know what reimburse means....but I am wondering if Mexico knows this.
The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

240

Olive Branch, MS

#14 5 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
Trump told you what was going on.He meant it.Mike Pence is working on getting the funding so the wall can start right away.When the time is right Mexico is going to pay for the wall.The Mexican President already said he would negotiate Nafta.Im sure were still going to trade something.Its really pretty simple.
I'm going to build a wall and make Mexico reimburse us! Also, you can keep your doctor if you want to!
gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#15 5 hrs ago
The Real Donald Trump wrote:
<quoted text>
I'm going to build a wall and make Mexico reimburse us! Also, you can keep your doctor if you want to!
Im glad you acknowledge what a chronic liar Obama was.We all saw Trumps masterful performance in Mexico already.He nearly had Mexico building two walls in about two hours.After the walls were going to help make Mexico great again on their side of the wall.
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#17 4 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
WHAT HAPPENED TO THE WALL, THAT MEXICO WAS GONNA PAY FOR ???...gee gads....
..........
Nothing happened to plans for the wall. And yes, your family on the other side will pay for it.

gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#18 4 hrs ago
Mexico lays out cards for high stakes talks with Trump
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-m...
