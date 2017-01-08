Trump defends Russia outreach amid US...

Trump defends Russia outreach amid US intel criticism

There are 10 comments on the The Daily Advance story from 10 hrs ago, titled Trump defends Russia outreach amid US intel criticism. In it, The Daily Advance reports that:

U.S. intelligence officials are convinced that Russia meddled in the presidential race. But that hasn't changed President-elect Donald Trump's call for warmer relations with Moscow.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 7 hrs ago
The same Comrade tRump who:
-Has repeatedly praised the strength of Vladimir Putin.
-Defended Putin against allegations that heÂ’s had political rivals and journalists killed.
-Refuses to say anything negative about Russia.
-Vladimir Putin has spoken highly of since being elected. Bashar al-Assad, PutinÂ’s dictator buddy, has praised.
-Had a campaign manager abruptly resign after being busted with ties to pro-Russian groups.
-Had a former foreign policy advisor investigated by U.S. intelligence for ties to the Kremlin.
-Selected for his Secretary of State a CEO who was awarded a Â“friendship awardÂ” from Putin.
-Has attacked and criticized U.S. intelligence.
-Negatively spoke out against NATO and the U.N.
-Literally boasted about PutinÂ’s Â“smartÂ” response to President ObamaÂ’s sanctions against Russia for their cyber attack against us.
-Cited PutinÂ’s comments against Obama, Clinton and Democrats on more than one occasion.

Traitorous anti-American scumbag doesent even come close to describing president-appointee tRump.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#2 7 hrs ago
How soon one forgets ... we already had a President that ignored intelligence briefings!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

73,241

Location hidden
#3 4 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
How soon one forgets ... we already had a President that ignored intelligence briefings!
That was Nixon. But Nixon, warped as he was, differed from Donald Trump in that he had a three-digit IQ.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#4 3 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>That was Nixon. But Nixon, warped as he was, differed from Donald Trump in that he had a three-digit IQ.
I was thinking of Gdub, when he was briefed by the outgoing administration of an impending attack possibly by airliner.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Reality Check Mate

Houston, TX

#5 3 hrs ago
How was the information leaked to the media in the first place?

Intelligence agencies have identified individuals with connections to the Russian government who provided Wikileaks with thousands of hacked e-mails and with both the DNC and John Podesta's accounts.

The problem is the CIA anonymous sources did not provide any evidence to support such statements. By releasing that information anonymously, there is no one accountable to provide that proof.

The CIA lied. The Senate Intelligence Committee blasted CIA in 2014 for ongoing "culture of misinformation" which undermines America's trust in America's Intelligence leadership.

Democrat Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon has said, "That trust has been seriously undermined by senior officials' reckless reliance on secret interpretations of the law and battered by years of misleading and deceptive practices within the CIA"

Senate report on CIA torture practices found agency repeatedly lied about brutal techniques.

Another problem is that the CIA investigators don't agree on assessment.

"There were minor disagreements among intelligence officials about the agency's assessment, in part because some questions remain unanswered." - The Washington Post

What are those disagreements? Without providing that information, how can we trust that these disagreements are actually minor?

Julian Assange said that the leak was not a hack. It was information leaked to Wikileaks from someone from inside the DNC.

Former UK Ambassador to Uzbekistan said, "I've met the person who leaked them, and they are certainly not Russian and it's an insider. It's a leak, not a hack; the two are different things."

The claim is that Russia decided to hack the election; not by changing votes, but by making public actual e-mails from the Clinton campaign and the DNC.

The argument is not that the Russians would try to influence the election through lies or electronic voting, but the claim is that the Russians swayed the election for Donald Trump by revealing the truth about the Clinton campaign and the truth about the DNC.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4IO81fmrczk

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ronald

Pomona, CA

#6 2 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
The same Comrade tRump who:
-Has repeatedly praised the strength of Vladimir Putin.
-Defended Putin against allegations that heÃ‚Â’s had political rivals and journalists killed.
-Refuses to say anything negative about Russia.
-Vladimir Putin has spoken highly of since being elected. Bashar al-Assad, PutinÃ‚Â’s dictator buddy, has praised.
-Had a campaign manager abruptly resign after being busted with ties to pro-Russian groups.
-Had a former foreign policy advisor investigated by U.S. intelligence for ties to the Kremlin.
-Selected for his Secretary of State a CEO who was awarded a Ã‚Â“friendship awardÃ‚Â” from Putin.
-Has attacked and criticized U.S. intelligence.
-Negatively spoke out against NATO and the U.N.
-Literally boasted about PutinÃ‚Â’s Ã‚Â“smartÃ‚Â” response to President ObamaÃ‚Â’s sanctions against Russia for their cyber attack against us.
-Cited PutinÃ‚Â’s comments against Obama, Clinton and Democrats on more than one occasion.

Traitorous anti-American scumbag doesent even come close to describing president-appointee tRump.
Fcvk tRump.

Exactly. The occupiers hate both democratically elected Russian federation president Vladimir Putin and president elect Donald J Trump because both are Christian White men.

Ronald

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#7 2 hrs ago
Bullcrap, that is pure right-wing BS! No one made the argument that the Russians swayed the election. It is however a legit question to ask, were the Russians successful in doing so or not? The CIA is not at liberty to show, morons like you, all their connections and how they obtain there info. It would expose their assets that provide the info.

It is not the CIA that lied, it is morons like you and Trump claiming to know more than our spy agencies.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
just wondering

Oakland, CA

#8 1 hr ago
spocko wrote:
Bullcrap, that is pure right-wing BS! No one made the argument that the Russians swayed the election. It is however a legit question to ask, were the Russians successful in doing so or not? The CIA is not at liberty to show, morons like you, all their connections and how they obtain there info. It would expose their assets that provide the info.

It is not the CIA that lied, it is morons like you and Trump claiming to know more than our spy agencies.
TrumpÂ’s incessant questioning of the Russian hack will eventually work Â— unless tech pushes back. He knows all to well, if you sow enough doubt into an already complex and unclear situation, you can pull off a win.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Ormsby, MN

#9 26 min ago
spocko wrote:
Bullcrap, that is pure right-wing BS! No one made the argument that the Russians swayed the election. It is however a legit question to ask, were the Russians successful in doing so or not? The CIA is not at liberty to show, morons like you, all their connections and how they obtain there info. It would expose their assets that provide the info.

It is not the CIA that lied, it is morons like you and Trump claiming to know more than our spy agencies.
The FBI warned the DNC about hacking.Their security was poor.They didnt want the FBI to see what they had on there.The RNC worked with the FBI and secured theirs.Reince Prebus told you,what more do you want?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#10 8 min ago
Unlike Obama, who actually put money into perverting the Israeli election and put money into supporting the illegal coup government overthrow in Ukraine, there isn't any information suggesting Russia, or Russians put any money into subverting the US election, or media narratives.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy, Donald Trump planning biggest fleet ex... 2 min gwww 11
News Hillary Clinton for New York mayor? 2 min Captain Yesterday 34
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 3 min brad 16,833
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min Hermie 255,571
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 3 min Rico from East Lo... 407,478
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 5 min TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 233,191
News Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo... 6 min Kellyanne 84
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 13 min Henry 1,473,767
News US agencies: Putin ordered campaign to help Tru... 14 min anonymous 71
News Disabled man tortured by Trump-cursing group br... 40 min Mary-4th Grade 193
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,981 • Total comments across all topics: 277,725,094

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC