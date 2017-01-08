Trump defends Russia outreach amid US intel criticism
There are 10 comments on the The Daily Advance story from 10 hrs ago, titled Trump defends Russia outreach amid US intel criticism. In it, The Daily Advance reports that:
U.S. intelligence officials are convinced that Russia meddled in the presidential race. But that hasn't changed President-elect Donald Trump's call for warmer relations with Moscow.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
The same Comrade tRump who:
-Has repeatedly praised the strength of Vladimir Putin.
-Defended Putin against allegations that heÂ’s had political rivals and journalists killed.
-Refuses to say anything negative about Russia.
-Vladimir Putin has spoken highly of since being elected. Bashar al-Assad, PutinÂ’s dictator buddy, has praised.
-Had a campaign manager abruptly resign after being busted with ties to pro-Russian groups.
-Had a former foreign policy advisor investigated by U.S. intelligence for ties to the Kremlin.
-Selected for his Secretary of State a CEO who was awarded a Â“friendship awardÂ” from Putin.
-Has attacked and criticized U.S. intelligence.
-Negatively spoke out against NATO and the U.N.
-Literally boasted about PutinÂ’s Â“smartÂ” response to President ObamaÂ’s sanctions against Russia for their cyber attack against us.
-Cited PutinÂ’s comments against Obama, Clinton and Democrats on more than one occasion.
Traitorous anti-American scumbag doesent even come close to describing president-appointee tRump.
|
#2 7 hrs ago
How soon one forgets ... we already had a President that ignored intelligence briefings!
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
73,241
Location hidden
|
#3 4 hrs ago
That was Nixon. But Nixon, warped as he was, differed from Donald Trump in that he had a three-digit IQ.
|
#4 3 hrs ago
I was thinking of Gdub, when he was briefed by the outgoing administration of an impending attack possibly by airliner.
|
#5 3 hrs ago
How was the information leaked to the media in the first place?
Intelligence agencies have identified individuals with connections to the Russian government who provided Wikileaks with thousands of hacked e-mails and with both the DNC and John Podesta's accounts.
The problem is the CIA anonymous sources did not provide any evidence to support such statements. By releasing that information anonymously, there is no one accountable to provide that proof.
The CIA lied. The Senate Intelligence Committee blasted CIA in 2014 for ongoing "culture of misinformation" which undermines America's trust in America's Intelligence leadership.
Democrat Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon has said, "That trust has been seriously undermined by senior officials' reckless reliance on secret interpretations of the law and battered by years of misleading and deceptive practices within the CIA"
Senate report on CIA torture practices found agency repeatedly lied about brutal techniques.
Another problem is that the CIA investigators don't agree on assessment.
"There were minor disagreements among intelligence officials about the agency's assessment, in part because some questions remain unanswered." - The Washington Post
What are those disagreements? Without providing that information, how can we trust that these disagreements are actually minor?
Julian Assange said that the leak was not a hack. It was information leaked to Wikileaks from someone from inside the DNC.
Former UK Ambassador to Uzbekistan said, "I've met the person who leaked them, and they are certainly not Russian and it's an insider. It's a leak, not a hack; the two are different things."
The claim is that Russia decided to hack the election; not by changing votes, but by making public actual e-mails from the Clinton campaign and the DNC.
The argument is not that the Russians would try to influence the election through lies or electronic voting, but the claim is that the Russians swayed the election for Donald Trump by revealing the truth about the Clinton campaign and the truth about the DNC.
|
#6 2 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump.
Exactly. The occupiers hate both democratically elected Russian federation president Vladimir Putin and president elect Donald J Trump because both are Christian White men.
Ronald
|
#7 2 hrs ago
Bullcrap, that is pure right-wing BS! No one made the argument that the Russians swayed the election. It is however a legit question to ask, were the Russians successful in doing so or not? The CIA is not at liberty to show, morons like you, all their connections and how they obtain there info. It would expose their assets that provide the info.
It is not the CIA that lied, it is morons like you and Trump claiming to know more than our spy agencies.
|
#8 1 hr ago
TrumpÂ’s incessant questioning of the Russian hack will eventually work Â— unless tech pushes back. He knows all to well, if you sow enough doubt into an already complex and unclear situation, you can pull off a win.
|
#9 26 min ago
The FBI warned the DNC about hacking.Their security was poor.They didnt want the FBI to see what they had on there.The RNC worked with the FBI and secured theirs.Reince Prebus told you,what more do you want?
|
#10 8 min ago
Unlike Obama, who actually put money into perverting the Israeli election and put money into supporting the illegal coup government overthrow in Ukraine, there isn't any information suggesting Russia, or Russians put any money into subverting the US election, or media narratives.
|
|
|
