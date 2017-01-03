Trump considering plans to restructure intelligence agency
There are 32 comments on the Chico Enterprise-Record story from 16 hrs ago, titled Trump considering plans to restructure intelligence agency. In it, Chico Enterprise-Record reports that:
WASHINGTON >> President-elect Donald Trump is considering plans to restructure and slim down a top U.S. intelligence agency, a person familiar with the discussions said Thursday. The move comes after Trump questioned the intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered with the presidential election on his behalf.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
|
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
27,464
Dump American Eagle
|
#1 16 hrs ago
Purge the system of those who spent 8 years being politicized by their exposure to Obama-ism........ A very detrimental infection to our intelligence services. It probably wouldn't hurt to disband a few and consolidate others..... After all,do we REALLY need SEVENTEEN(17) different intel agencies?!?!?!?!
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
73,203
Location hidden
|
#2 15 hrs ago
Trump had better not make an enemy of the CIA. He wouldn't like the consequences.
|
#3 15 hrs ago
They their ways of silencing him is what you are saying.
That's scary!
|
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
27,464
Dump American Eagle
|
#4 15 hrs ago
News flash for dummies..... Trump could pull a Harry Truman and eliminate the CIA with the stroke of a pen...... The CIA has expanded it's role FAR beyond the original intent and probably needs to have it's collective wee-wee whacked. Military roles need to be fulfilled by MILITARY forces. Period.
|
#5 15 hrs ago
Sounds like a lot of money has been spent somewhere.
Cutting out spending will get Mr Trump in a lot of hot water if he is not careful.
Making bad people mad might cause them to do bad things.
|
#6 15 hrs ago
Purging the system is going to deplete the system of talent. Just filter the vigilantes out. If you want real intelligence reform, you need to heal the country at a grass roots level.
What's really needed is an overhaul of the institutions of moral authority. We need to stop blaming the White male for everything with simple, hypocritical prejudice. We need to stop blaming the rich in the same fashion, but neither will happen easily as long as those historically authoritative groups just go back to business as usual.
When you can get people to trust authority, people will begin to work with them. When those authorities actually believe that they will prosper best when they are not engaged in class or race warfare, amazing things can happen. Let's just try to figure out a way to do this without inventing enemies like the Jews or the Commies. Feel free to hang a few NSA folk and especially a few city cops who think their pistol is a handy lasso though.
The buck stops with the prez! Trump has the bully pulpit. It's his election promise to win or lose by working with positive or negative motivators. It's also his legacy to waste if his cocksure attitude about negotiation can't sell people on his plan. Granted, he needs to get some quick results to gain public confidence. OK. Focus on the low hanging fruit that the public is seeking. JOBS!
Really, I do hope that "jobs" thing has gotten across. Lose a bunch of useless bureaucrats, sure, but it won't help anyone if a terrorist creates panic in the first 100 days.
|
#7 15 hrs ago
It's very important to make sure that internal schemers who betray the public trust are treated as traitors. Just another solid reason why investing in overseas ambitions is a bad thing. If you are going to spy on Americans, spy on the ones who have access to ways to sidestep the law.
You'll never be able to watch every street corner. That will only happen when parents aren't subjecting their kids to bat$hit crazy psychologists and everyone is willing to work with responsible local authorities, not the patronage hires for local mobsters.
|
#8 15 hrs ago
Wow!
Can Mr Trump do a good job?
|
Since: Apr 09
19,781
Location hidden
|
#9 15 hrs ago
No.
|
#10 15 hrs ago
If all he does is bring a few jobs to the American people that will at least be something in the right direction.
I don't think people are getting their hopes up too much.
He is human and we don't expect him to be a miracle worker.
The Conservatives have a chance to put their heads together and come up with some good answers now.
|
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
27,464
Dump American Eagle
|
#11 14 hrs ago
Nixon killed trust in government. Once that trust was destroyed it will take more than a few platitudes from democrats to restore the trust misplaced. This last election was NOT a sure fire for Clinton and it showed. Get over it you butt hurt minions. I won't school you HOW to do so....... Just leave it up to you how to Re-establish that trust with the American people
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,162
Paris
|
#12 14 hrs ago
POLL: 57% of Dems want Trump's presidency to be success...
|
Since: Apr 09
19,781
Location hidden
|
#13 14 hrs ago
They've had years to come up with answers....what were they? What did they propose?
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,162
Paris
|
#14 14 hrs ago
As Obama leaves office, goal on homeless veterans goes unmet...
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,162
Paris
|
#15 14 hrs ago
Many things on ObamaCare, but Obama told them to suck eggs.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
73,203
Location hidden
|
#16 14 hrs ago
Name one.
|
Since: Mar 09
10,811
The Left Coast
|
#17 13 hrs ago
Damn, Eric 'fast & furious' Holder just got hired by Mexifornia
|
#18 13 hrs ago
Sorry guys but Trump and Intelligence in the same sentence is an oxymoron!
|
Since: Apr 09
19,781
Location hidden
|
#19 13 hrs ago
An uber-conservative Rasmussan poll via a Drudge headline...LOL
Oh, Jimbo...you sad, sad rube...
|
#20 12 hrs ago
A balanced budget would be a good goal and putting every able bodied American taxpaying worker to work would help.
Cutting out waste and fraud would be useful in reaching that lofty goal.
Simple but effective sensible answers are what will work.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,472,027
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|4 min
|RIP
|870
|Donald Trump takes shot at US intelligence ahea...
|4 min
|Trump your President
|106
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|13 min
|Truth is might
|23,923
|Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's...
|28 min
|Geezer
|27
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|33 min
|Fleeced
|407,308
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|49 min
|Limbertwig
|255,429
|Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20...
|2 hr
|berklee
|399
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Terra Firma
|23,414
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC