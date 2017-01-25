There are on the KFVS12 story from 11 hrs ago, titled Trump chief adviser Bannon, Treasury pick Mnuchin registered to vote in two states. In it, KFVS12 reports that:

Top White House adviser Stephen Bannon registered to vote in two states, one of the things President Donald Trump said he wanted investigated as part of a major probe into election fraud. The Guardian reported Wednesday that Bannon was registered in Nokomis, FL, and in New York, where he rents an apartment.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFVS12.