There are 8 comments on the KFVS12 story from 11 hrs ago, titled Trump chief adviser Bannon, Treasury pick Mnuchin registered to vote in two states. In it, KFVS12 reports that:

Top White House adviser Stephen Bannon registered to vote in two states, one of the things President Donald Trump said he wanted investigated as part of a major probe into election fraud. The Guardian reported Wednesday that Bannon was registered in Nokomis, FL, and in New York, where he rents an apartment.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 9 hrs ago
My career took me to 3 states. And I was registered in all 3 at the same time. But I only voted in one because I couldn't be in all 3 on election day.
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#2 8 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
My career took me to 3 states. And I was registered in all 3 at the same time. But I only voted in one because I couldn't be in all 3 on election day.
Mnuchin & Bannon registered to vote in 2 states.
ROTFLMMFAO!!!

Seems Comrade tRump might want to dial back this investigation right quick.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#3 7 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Mnuchin & Bannon registered to vote in 2 states.
ROTFLMMFAO!!!

Seems Comrade tRump might want to dial back this investigation right quick.
..........
Did you vote at all? Or are you not old enough yet? You might to "dial back" what it is that you're certain of regarding Bannon. And while you're at it, include your "evidence" supporting your talk of Russians. I mean, we can even make charges about your mother if no facts or evidence is needed.

Do It

New York, NY

#4 6 hrs ago
After a few years of not voting , People are automatically removed from the Voter Registration List. The years vary from State-to-State, but all States are supposed to do it, when the number of years are up, and I'm sure they do.
Call the Election Commission Office in your State, and ask them how many years it is, until a Voter's Registration is removed , if they haven't voted.
Do It

New York, NY

#5 6 hrs ago
TRUMP is simply INSANE! He shouldn't be in the Oval Office, he should be in a Mental Institution!
Do It

New York, NY

#6 5 hrs ago
Trump is endangering our Troops in Iraq, by saying we should "take their oil"!!! TRUMP'S CRAZY!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#7 4 hrs ago
Do It wrote:
Trump is endangering our Troops in Iraq, by saying we should "take their oil"!!! TRUMP'S CRAZY!
..........
No reason to get all worked up because you're Iraqi-American. And yes we may take the oil from areas within the "Caliphate."

Do It To It

New York, NY

#8 1 min ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

Mnuchin & Bannon registered to vote in 2 states.
ROTFLMMFAO!!!

Seems Comrade tRump might want to dial back this investigation right quick.
Trump's youngest Daughter by Marla Maples, Trump's second Wife, is also registered to vote in 2 States.
Chicago, IL

