Top US intelligence officials to testify on Russian hacking
There are 12 comments on the WRIC-TV Richmond story from 10 hrs ago, titled Top US intelligence officials to testify on Russian hacking.
Senior U.S. intelligence officials face questions at a Senate hearing that will be dominated by the intelligence community's assessment that Russia meddled in the presidential election to help Donald Trump win. The Armed Services Committee's cyber threats hearing on Thursday comes a day before the president-elect is to be briefed by the CIA and FBI directors - along with the director of national intelligence - on the investigation into Russia's alleged hacking efforts.
#1 8 hrs ago
How much you want to be that this guy doesn't know what a command prompt is?
#2 8 hrs ago
What intelligence officials? We've heard these claims time and time again, before and after the election. The stories in the mainstream media, and coming from the mouths of Obama and Clinton keep proving false. Yet there are those who still believe the lie of the day. If they told the truth they wouldn't need to invent news lies to cover up the old ones.
#3 6 hrs ago
Care must be taken in assessing "Intelligence" reports. Facts are to be separated from speculation. We've learned the hard way about Intelligence failures in the past. We engaged Korea and lost. We engaged Viet Nam and lost. We lost the lives of 241 Marines in Beirut, Lebanon through poor Intelligence. The battleship USS Cole was destroyed off Yemen. We lost the lives of an ambassador and others in Benghazi, Libya due to our poor "Intelligence." And our Intelligence sources reported 8 years ago that ISIS was just a local gang, nothing to be concerned about.
#4 6 hrs ago
Why are the main stream media talking heads not asking the CIA to show the evidence the proof?
These charges against the Russians about hacking the elections were made by two anonymous CIA sources. All the main stream media talking heads are taking the CIA anonymous source leaks as the truth without asking to see the evidence or the proof.
An American Christian value says, "Thou shalt not bear false witness."
An American value expressed in law says, "people are innocent until proven guilty."
Hillary Clinton, Obama, the CIA, the FBI are making charges against the Russians without showing evidence or proof of their charges.
It is a strawman attack to distract Americans and the people of the world from all the cheating during the election by the Democrats.
#5 6 hrs ago
What is interesting is that no one is saying that the Russians lied or provided false information to sway votes away from Hillary Clinton. Because it was content right out of Hillary Clinton's e-mail, out of John Podesta's e-mail, out of the DNC's e-mail, the leaks provided a true appearance of the Democrats and their activities to the American people. So, Hillary Clinton, Obama, the CIA and the FBI are in effect making false charges against the Russians who they, in effect, they accuse for providing truth to American people. They want people to hate Russians for providing truth to American people.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
#6 6 hrs ago
In the last 8 years we have been lied to, several took the 5th and of course the abuse of power from the IRS and Learner, the CIA and the Justice Department. Why even listen to them until Trump drains the swamp of Obama puppets.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
#7 6 hrs ago
There are not asking for proof or the truth because they want neither just like how many illegals and dead were included in Hillary's vote count.
#8 6 hrs ago
Nah! This isn't going a step further. Don't bother claiming moral authority. This has already precipitated down to the Republican patriarchy vs. the Democrat matriarchy.
If there's any message worth making, it is economics. Liberals and establishment conservatives are going to do what they're going to do. Might as well be Rainman wondering the highway looking for his underwear. The brain damage is permanent.
Just ask yourself if all these high tech reindeer games in the closet is worth it. If it's not worth it, pull the plug and sit on Rainman. Sure Rainman will go off his nut in a panic attack, but he's going to do drugs ANYWAY! Just accept it. Rainman needs to be removed from free society. How much you want to maintain the illusion that your crippled offspring is worth keeping around is something you need to put on YOUR budget, not mine.
It seems that the Dems and establishment Pubbies are still working up their courage to pull a coup. It might save us some time and paperwork if they finally do, but do try to be prepared for it.
#9 6 hrs ago
Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks has this week said that the leaked information did not come from the Russians. The Russians were not involved. Julian Assange said the leak came from an American DNC insider. But no one wants to hear that. Why? Is it too incredible that Hillary Clinton might have political enemies within the Democratic party? Give me a break!
How about all those Bernie Sanders supporters who swore that they would never support Hillary? The Hillary Clinton campaign invited them. Many associates and people who have served or worked for the Clintons have criticized them severely. An unusually high number of Clinton associates and critics have been murdered or died in very suspicious deaths called suicides. What about those unknown, disgruntled associates of the Clintons who will not commit suicide? Is it too incredible that such a person or persons would try to sabotage Hillary Clinton's campaign?
Remember, Julian Assange of Wikileaks, the man who received the leaked information said it was a DNC insider who provided him with the copies of e-mails. He said it was not the Russians hacking. He should know who provided him with the e-mails. Shouldn't he? In the past 10 years no one has proved Julian Assange to wrong yet. Can we say that about Hillary Clinton or Obama or the CIA, or the FBI? Think about it.
#10 3 hrs ago
LOL...you tRumptards and the tRumptards on the Fox News website are going insane with rage over this.
I told you all the tRump Train Wreck would be awesome!
More popcorn!!!
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
#11 2 hrs ago
POLL: 57% of Dems want Trump's presidency to be success...
#12 1 hr ago
I'm sure Mr Trump will be asking for the proof, he has a superb cabinet that won't GET BULLIED AROUND. GOD BLESS MR TRUMP.......I really believe all this SH--IT is to make things harder for President Trump, and to take focus away from the dictator/corrupt swamp including the focus away from hillary's corrupt crimes including the mysterious deaths ! the deceit and lying to the citizens ! they would love to sweep ALL THIS under a rug and coming up with this DANGEROUS harassment and degrading of a foreign country is doing just that, people's attention goes away from from ALL WH corruption BUT THEY CAN'T FOOL EVERYBODY .......especially when one readily expects this very thing from the conniving evil WH administration because we've dealt with this for 8 LONG YEARS !
