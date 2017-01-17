There are on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from 16 hrs ago, titled To avoid more 'Daily Show' ridicule, Arizona kills bills. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:

An Arizona lawmaker's proposal to penalize colleges and universities that teach ethnic studies classes has essentially died after getting widely panned by Democrats and liberal commentators across the nation. The demise of the legislation Wednesday comes as Arizona leaders work to avoid bills that have made the state a frequent butt of jokes on programs like "The Daily Show."

