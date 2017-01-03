There are on the Yorkton This Week & Enterprise story from 11 hrs ago, titled Thousands brave cold for tickets to Obama farewell speech. In it, Yorkton This Week & Enterprise reports that:

Thousands of people have lined up in frigid temperatures hoping for tickets to President Barack Obama's farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Obama plans to speak to supporters there on Tuesday night, carrying on a tradition set in 1796 when George Washington addressed the American people for the last time as president.

