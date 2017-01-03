Thousands brave cold for tickets to O...

Thousands brave cold for tickets to Obama farewell speech

Thousands of people have lined up in frigid temperatures hoping for tickets to President Barack Obama's farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago.

Thousands of people have lined up in frigid temperatures hoping for tickets to President Barack Obama's farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Obama plans to speak to supporters there on Tuesday night, carrying on a tradition set in 1796 when George Washington addressed the American people for the last time as president.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 11 hrs ago
Sounds like a Michelle run for office is in the works after all. It really does take so much time to rebuild a patronage system from scratch, eh?

Yes We Can

Plano, TX

#2 10 hrs ago
Michelle Obama 2020!!!

reality

Dayton, OH

#3 10 hrs ago
Yes We Can wrote:
Michelle Obama 2020!!!
Michelle Obama?!?
A horse is a horse, of course of course...

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

16,846

Casper, WY

#4 9 hrs ago
As long as this treasonous usurper is above ground and breathing there will be no justice.

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

16,846

Casper, WY

#5 9 hrs ago
reality wrote:
<quoted text>

Michelle Obama?!?
A horse is a horse, of course of course...
Is that any way to talk about our First Ladyboy?

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

73,232

Location hidden
#6 9 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
As long as this treasonous usurper is above ground and breathing there will be no justice.
Back to lockdown, loon!

Goodbye To Nightmare

Bronx, NY

#7 9 hrs ago
Would love to have gone. Four years ago.

Denny CranesPlace

“Denny Crain”

Since: Jan 11

24,848

Location hidden
#8 8 hrs ago
Yes We Can wrote:
Michelle Obama 2020!!!
Even Democrats are sick of Obama !

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

73,232

Location hidden
#9 8 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
As long as this treasonous usurper is above ground and breathing there will be no justice.
You should be arrested, convicted, and sold into slavery.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

73,232

Location hidden
#10 8 hrs ago
Denny CranesPlace wrote:
<quoted text>Even Democrats are sick of Obama !
Wishful barfing, Denny. Most of us wish Obama could have run for a third term. Good luck with the imposter-elect.

Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#11 7 hrs ago
Yes We Can wrote:
Michelle Obama 2020!!!
She might have a chance.

She doesn't have all Hillary's baggage that caused her to lose not once, but twice !!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,815

The Left Coast

#12 6 hrs ago
Michelle & Al Sharpton in 2020!

gwww

Ormsby, MN

#17 3 hrs ago
What was there a couple hundred people there?Obama got rejected big time.Same thing with Michelle.,BYE BYE

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#18 1 hr ago
Larrythebeaner wrote:
<quoted text>Wishful barfing, Denny. Most of us wish Obama could have run for a third term. Good luck with the imposter-elect.
The only reason for the Obama mistake was the fact that the republicans failed to nominate a viable candidate, come on, Obama was an empty suit, at least the end of the Obama mistake is almost over.

Larry you are going to love president Trump, you better get back to your color crayon and play doh therapy cupcake.

Wait for the mid term elections snowflake, you're going to get even more unhinged.
