Thousands brave cold for tickets to Obama farewell speech
Thousands of people have lined up in frigid temperatures hoping for tickets to President Barack Obama's farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Obama plans to speak to supporters there on Tuesday night, carrying on a tradition set in 1796 when George Washington addressed the American people for the last time as president.
#1 11 hrs ago
Sounds like a Michelle run for office is in the works after all. It really does take so much time to rebuild a patronage system from scratch, eh?
#2 10 hrs ago
Michelle Obama 2020!!!
#3 10 hrs ago
Michelle Obama?!?
A horse is a horse, of course of course...
#4 9 hrs ago
As long as this treasonous usurper is above ground and breathing there will be no justice.
#5 9 hrs ago
Is that any way to talk about our First Ladyboy?
#6 9 hrs ago
Back to lockdown, loon!
#7 9 hrs ago
Would love to have gone. Four years ago.
#8 8 hrs ago
Even Democrats are sick of Obama !
#9 8 hrs ago
You should be arrested, convicted, and sold into slavery.
#10 8 hrs ago
Wishful barfing, Denny. Most of us wish Obama could have run for a third term. Good luck with the imposter-elect.
#11 7 hrs ago
She might have a chance.
She doesn't have all Hillary's baggage that caused her to lose not once, but twice !!
#12 6 hrs ago
Michelle & Al Sharpton in 2020!
#17 3 hrs ago
What was there a couple hundred people there?Obama got rejected big time.Same thing with Michelle.,BYE BYE
#18 1 hr ago
The only reason for the Obama mistake was the fact that the republicans failed to nominate a viable candidate, come on, Obama was an empty suit, at least the end of the Obama mistake is almost over.
Larry you are going to love president Trump, you better get back to your color crayon and play doh therapy cupcake.
Wait for the mid term elections snowflake, you're going to get even more unhinged.
