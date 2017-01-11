The test saw an unarmed Trident missile reportedly malfunction off the coast of Florida in June
Prime Minister Theresa May has said she has "absolute faith" in Britain's Trident nuclear deterrent, following reports a missile went off course in a test launch. The reports have led to claims of a "cover-up", as MPs were not told about the June 2016 test when they voted on the A 40 billion renewal of the Trident system the following month.
