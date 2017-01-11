The test saw an unarmed Trident missi...

The test saw an unarmed Trident missile reportedly malfunction off the coast of Florida in June

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bury Times

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she has "absolute faith" in Britain's Trident nuclear deterrent, following reports a missile went off course in a test launch. The reports have led to claims of a "cover-up", as MPs were not told about the June 2016 test when they voted on the A 40 billion renewal of the Trident system the following month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bury Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House defends statement on audience for T... 2 min Anita Bryant s Jihad 19
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 3 min It aint necessari... 218,837
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Susanm 1,483,971
News Trump's 'running war' on the media undermines t... 5 min Shinichiro Takizawa 69
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 5 min Jay 256,891
News If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15) 6 min USA 15,024
News The Latest: Trump changes course after denounci... 8 min Cordwainer Trout 5
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 10 min Lollypop8928 409,895
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 1 hr Patriot 4,933
News Churchill bust back in Oval Office 3 hr Ftrump 168
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,547 • Total comments across all topics: 278,195,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC