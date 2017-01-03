The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier...

There are 2 comments on the Borehamwood and Elstree Times story from 8 hrs ago, titled The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (right) at Rosyth dockyard. In it, Borehamwood and Elstree Times reports that:

The Ministry of Defence has insisted it is "fully committed to operating" both new Royal Navy aircraft carriers following speculation over their future. The statement comes after a shipbuilding union called for "urgent clarification" over reports that one of the carriers could be mothballed to help address a A 500 million budget shortfall.

Go Blue Forever

#1 5 hrs ago
Jolly Good on them !!!
anonymous

New York, NY

#2 48 min ago
I was not aware that Union concerns took precedence over government budget concerns.

Is that a deep water carrier? I didn't know that England was policing the high seas so much these days. The colonies might be more inclined to patrol their own coastlines. Just saying.
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Incognito4Ever 1,472,685
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 2 min Sandra 16,660
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... 2 min Mikey 4
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 6 min Jay 255,501
News Disabled man tortured by Trump-cursing group br... 11 min Susanm 155
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 14 min Rico from East Lo... 407,454
News US agencies: Putin ordered campaign to help Tru... 26 min anonymous 10
Chicago, IL

