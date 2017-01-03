There are on the Borehamwood and Elstree Times story from 8 hrs ago, titled The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (right) at Rosyth dockyard. In it, Borehamwood and Elstree Times reports that:

The Ministry of Defence has insisted it is "fully committed to operating" both new Royal Navy aircraft carriers following speculation over their future. The statement comes after a shipbuilding union called for "urgent clarification" over reports that one of the carriers could be mothballed to help address a A 500 million budget shortfall.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Borehamwood and Elstree Times.