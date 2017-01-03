The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (right) at Rosyth dockyard
The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (right) at Rosyth dockyard.
The Ministry of Defence has insisted it is "fully committed to operating" both new Royal Navy aircraft carriers following speculation over their future. The statement comes after a shipbuilding union called for "urgent clarification" over reports that one of the carriers could be mothballed to help address a A 500 million budget shortfall.
Jolly Good on them !!!
I was not aware that Union concerns took precedence over government budget concerns.
Is that a deep water carrier? I didn't know that England was policing the high seas so much these days. The colonies might be more inclined to patrol their own coastlines. Just saying.
