The Latest: White House freezes new regulations
The White House is putting a freeze on any new regulations and halting ones that former President Barack Obama's administration had started. A memo from White House chief of staff Reince Priebus says federal agencies shouldn't submit any completed regulations to be published in the Federal Register until President Donald Trump's administration can review them.
The beginning of the end.
maybe for you
The beginning of the end of tyranny in America.
Yeah, because a 1 party system run by a psychotic short tempered megalomaniac is the new international standard for Democracy.
We'll catch up with Russia in no time!!
Maher: Trump Voters Are Â‘F*cking Drug AddictsÂ’......and yet it's the liberal states and voters that want legalized drugs and crowd our prisons. Of course Obama lets out Cartel members so he can mule for them with AF1..........ever notice the only violence, destruction and paid rioters are all from the left. The right are the adults and move on. Snow flakes are just flakes that will be a parasites on society the rest of their lives.
More headlines ripped from the supermarket check out aisle, cupcake?
Nice to see you going fact-free for '17.
Just like Comrade tRump!
