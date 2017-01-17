The Latest: White House freezes new r...

The Latest: White House freezes new regulations

There are 6 comments on the WXIX-TV Cincinnati story from 18 hrs ago, titled The Latest: White House freezes new regulations. In it, WXIX-TV Cincinnati reports that:

The White House is putting a freeze on any new regulations and halting ones that former President Barack Obama's administration had started. A memo from White House chief of staff Reince Priebus says federal agencies shouldn't submit any completed regulations to be published in the Federal Register until President Donald Trump's administration can review them.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

73,754

Location hidden
#1 17 hrs ago
The beginning of the end.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
davy

Colby, KS

#2 15 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
The beginning of the end.
maybe for you

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,226

MILKY WAY

#3 13 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
The beginning of the end.
The beginning of the end of tyranny in America.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#4 6 hrs ago
SirPrize wrote:
<quoted text>
The beginning of the end of tyranny in America.
Yeah, because a 1 party system run by a psychotic short tempered megalomaniac is the new international standard for Democracy.

We'll catch up with Russia in no time!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,726

Paris

#5 5 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

Yeah, because a 1 party system run by a psychotic short tempered megalomaniac is the new international standard for Democracy.

We'll catch up with Russia in no time!!
Maher: Trump Voters Are Â‘F*cking Drug AddictsÂ’......and yet it's the liberal states and voters that want legalized drugs and crowd our prisons. Of course Obama lets out Cartel members so he can mule for them with AF1..........ever notice the only violence, destruction and paid rioters are all from the left. The right are the adults and move on. Snow flakes are just flakes that will be a parasites on society the rest of their lives.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#6 5 hrs ago
Le Jimbo wrote:
<quoted text>
Maher: Trump Voters Are Â‘F*cking Drug AddictsÂ’......and yet it's the liberal states and voters that want legalized drugs and crowd our prisons. Of course Obama lets out Cartel members so he can mule for them with AF1..........ever notice the only violence, destruction and paid rioters are all from the left. The right are the adults and move on. Snow flakes are just flakes that will be a parasites on society the rest of their lives.
More headlines ripped from the supermarket check out aisle, cupcake?

Nice to see you going fact-free for '17.
Just like Comrade tRump!

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actors, mayors rally at inauguration eve Trump ... 2 hr slick willie expl... 49
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 hr Grey Ghost 1,482,302
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 2 hr slick willie expl... 4,781
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Well Well 234,313
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 2 hr Jenson 409,469
News L.A. City Council approves hiring an 'immigrant... 2 hr tomin cali 1
News In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra... 2 hr slick willie expl... 49
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... 3 hr RustyS 160
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,119,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC