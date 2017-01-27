The Latest: Trump to skip dinner with...

The Latest: Trump to skip dinner with Washington elite

There are 24 comments on the WXIX-TV Cincinnati story from 18 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Trump to skip dinner with Washington elite.

President Donald Trump takes the cap off a pen before signing executive order for immigration actions to build border wall during a visit to the Homeland Security Department in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. . Former South Carolina Governor and current ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, in middle, waves to the crowd after current Governor Henry McMaster, at left, was sworn in by S.C. Chief Justice Don Beatty during a ceremon... .

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,894

The Left Coast

#1 17 hrs ago
The Latest: Trump to skip dinner

PMSNBC:
WTF!!!! What a racist, homophobic, woman hating, islamophobic president. Worst one EVER.

Judged:

2

2

1

Aponi

Melbourne, FL

#2 16 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
The Latest: Trump to skip dinner

PMSNBC:
WTF!!!! What a racist, homophobic, woman hating, islamophobic president. Worst one EVER.
Hardly hes appointed a black man and several women to postions of power.

Hes not going to rub elbows with a bunch of dc self-appointed elitist

Hes refreashing as hes kept his word doing jusst what he said he would and keeping his word on his campaign promises he's putting America First over politics and his own self- self interest

Its pretty clear you and foreskin dislike him personally but his policys are right on for America

The fact hes ignoring this bunch of Washington D.C elitist and working on Plex good for America is absolutely refreshing

Judged:

3

3

2

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,012

Paris

#3 15 hrs ago
GDP shows economy slows to 1.9% growth

Published: Jan 27, 2017 10:48 a.m. ET

This will go up with Trump..........he's not trying to tax businesses out of existance..........Remember YOU DIDN'T BUILD THAT, SOMEBODY ELSE DID.

Judged:

5

5

3

swampmudd

Since: May 08

25,406

Deltona Fla

#4 15 hrs ago
Trump looks like he could afford to miss a couple dinners. If his belly gets any bigger he won't be able to reach the desk to sign his erectionist orders.

Judged:

3

3

3

swampmudd

Since: May 08

25,406

Deltona Fla

#5 14 hrs ago
The only reason Trump skipped dinner was they didn't have any forks to eat the pizza with. Trump does not like eating pizza with his ass grabbers.

Judged:

3

3

3

anonymous

New York, NY

#6 13 hrs ago
This is very silly. We don't care about the Washington elite. It seems that Trump doesn't either. Cool beans!

The news IS very slanted these days. Just browsing the lead page of articles on Google,(wondering if they are working a spin angle) I see an article about Madonna, who apparently started their little contest, yet another article regarding his business interests which surely will be under scrutiny for years to come, Theresa May's visit-success but fear, uncertainty and doubt-bla-bla-bla!, Google orders staff home because of Trumps order-no kidding guys, every foreign investment is a gamble, Trump's wall-yes, it will cost money-more FUD, a Democrat filibuster-as if the public endorses it-because it's Trump {I'll read that as synonymous with "It's the 14th Amendment!!!!", Trump talks to world leaders- uh, expected, you know!, a gushing piece on China's lunar new year-I'm sure it was yuge!, a voter fraud claim, which I hope doesn't involve my tax dollars, Nobel laureates whining about Trump's decisions-and I'm fairly confident that most of them didn't and couldn't vote for him but their opinions seem to matter more than mine anyway, the State Dept. senior team walking out-I'd investigate the dept. for recent criminal activities and ignore the bluster, a secret service controversy involving a professor-bracketed by articles about Trump but unlikely to be his doing, and a rogue nut job who yells at Muslims in Trump's name.

Does ANYONE out there actually see this as the result of addiction to government dependency and NOT an honest effort to reduce government that Republicans have been promising but not actually doing for years? It's getting embarrassing. Inauguration attendance is trivial, but analyzing why Trump didn't use the word "Jew" while addressing the holocaust is whacko. Yes, it was not just the Jews who were victims there. Stop demanding attention at the expense of others.

I'l admit that some of Trump's actions appear autistic but at the same time, they speak well of a person who sees a sense of urgency and is just willing to put that "presidential demeanor" on hold until the public accepts a new government without ineffective and often fraudulent social engineering...and I DO hope the career Republicans finally learn that playing the field is not an option here. Trump is willing to be the bad guy. All he's really asking for is accountability.....and on that note, do you all REALLY mean to say that you've been carping about Obamacare for YEARS and never got around to making your plan for replacing it? Time to get BUSY, Buckos!

Judged:

2

2

2

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,012

Paris

#8 13 hrs ago
swampmudd wrote:
Trump looks like he could afford to miss a couple dinners. If his belly gets any bigger he won't be able to reach the desk to sign his erectionist orders.
He don't smoke like the Obama and his lobster gobbling partner.

Judged:

4

4

3

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,012

Paris

#9 13 hrs ago
swampmudd wrote:
The only reason Trump skipped dinner was they didn't have any forks to eat the pizza with. Trump does not like eating pizza with his ass grabbers.
Gosh, that is a big reason to cut him down..........that will overcome his first weeks successes for sure. You are just a petty little boy. You should be out with the rest of Soros's 56 groups of professional whiners and misfits.

Judged:

5

5

4

anonymous

New York, NY

#12 13 hrs ago
swampmudd wrote:
Trump looks like he could afford to miss a couple dinners. If his belly gets any bigger he won't be able to reach the desk to sign his erectionist orders.
Kind of pathetic. I wonder if you'll be fit to run a campaign when you're seventy.

Judged:

4

4

3

gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#13 13 hrs ago
Sounds like Trump has a pretty busy day for Saturday.I wonder what next week will be like.Allot done in a week.

Judged:

3

3

2

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,012

Paris

#16 12 hrs ago
Aponi wrote:
<quoted text>

Hardly hes appointed a black man and several women to postions of power.

Hes not going to rub elbows with a bunch of dc self-appointed elitist

Hes refreashing as hes kept his word doing jusst what he said he would and keeping his word on his campaign promises he's putting America First over politics and his own self- self interest

Its pretty clear you and foreskin dislike him personally but his policys are right on for America

The fact hes ignoring this bunch of Washington D.C elitist and working on Plex good for America is absolutely refreshing
by Michael Patrick Leahy27 Jan 2017

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has failed to disclose a $1.3 million line of credit provided to her by Bank of America, the Washington Free Beacon reports:

Warren argued that financial disclosures are needed to Â‘reveal potentially damaging information that may undermine fitness to serveÂ’ and that nominees with Â‘complex financial historiesÂ’ need to be Â‘forthcoming and transparent.Â’ Warren, meanwhile, continues to skirt congressional ethics laws by failing to include a $1.3 million line of credit against her Cambridge, Massachusetts, home on financial disclosure for

Â“Another example of this shady lady in action Â— she claims to fight for the downtrodden, but checks the box to claim minority status, takes zero-interest loans from Harvard to buy her mansion, says in 2012 that she doesnÂ’t own stocks, only mutual funds, claims to be the Â‘intellectual motherÂ’ of the Occupy movement until it turns into a PR disaster Â— is anyone suprised by this latest?Â” Boston talk radio king Howie Carr tells Breitbart News.

Judged:

4

4

3

Newt s Gimlet Rage

Philadelphia, PA

#17 12 hrs ago
Aponi wrote:
<quoted text>
Hardly hes appointed a black man and several women to postions of power.
Hes not going to rub elbows with a bunch of dc self-appointed elitist
Hes refreashing as hes kept his word doing jusst what he said
That's a Cabinet unprecedentedly full of billionaires and you right wing white nationalists are crowing about how the billionaire President won't hobnob with the elites....

His Administration at the upper levels is not merely less diverse along lines of sex and race, but most of its members have well known histories of hostility to various minority rights. It is further "amusing" how candidate Ill Duce Trump brayed about getting these Goldman Sachs ex employees drained out of government...while President Trump has littered his Cabinet with several ex Goldman Sachs employees.

This is a Koch Bros Cabinet. It will make nonsense of Ill Duce Trump's campaign doggerel about how he would protect the social safety net - Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, health insurance markets - from the ministrations of the R. Congress.

The right wing base is stupid beyond compare.

Judged:

4

4

3

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#18 12 hrs ago
Newt s Gimlet Rage wrote:
<quoted text>

That's a Cabinet unprecedentedly full of billionaires and you right wing white nationalists are crowing about how the billionaire President won't hobnob with the elites....

His Administration at the upper levels is not merely less diverse along lines of sex and race, but most of its members have well known histories of hostility to various minority rights. It is further "amusing" how candidate Ill Duce Trump brayed about getting these Goldman Sachs ex employees drained out of government...while President Trump has littered his Cabinet with several ex Goldman Sachs employees.

This is a Koch Bros Cabinet. It will make nonsense of Ill Duce Trump's campaign doggerel about how he would protect the social safety net - Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, health insurance markets - from the ministrations of the R. Congress.

The right wing base is stupid beyond compare.
Don't things go better with Koch?

Judged:

3

3

2

Political Atheist

Sherman, TX

#20 10 hrs ago
Newt s Gimlet Rage wrote:
<quoted text>

That's a Cabinet unprecedentedly full of billionaires and you right wing white nationalists are crowing about how the billionaire President won't hobnob with the elites....

His Administration at the upper levels is not merely less diverse along lines of sex and race, but most of its members have well known histories of hostility to various minority rights. It is further "amusing" how candidate Ill Duce Trump brayed about getting these Goldman Sachs ex employees drained out of government...while President Trump has littered his Cabinet with several ex Goldman Sachs employees.

This is a Koch Bros Cabinet. It will make nonsense of Ill Duce Trump's campaign doggerel about how he would protect the social safety net - Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, health insurance markets - from the ministrations of the R. Congress.

The right wing base is stupid beyond compare.
I see it's going to be four years of outrage and comparing President Trump to fascists/Nazi's/et al. Gee, how come nobody ever calls him a communist???? I guess that moniker is still reserved for Hillary Clinton and her stupid Alinsky-indoctrinated followers. Hahaha!!!!!! Guess, what? You can't use Alinsky's old, stale, WEAK tactics against President Trump because HE DOES NOT CARE ABOUT YOU.

Oh, since you communists are losing your minds in the first week of his administration that nullifies your outrage from now on. Thanks for playing......

Judged:

3

3

3

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

74,139

Location hidden
#23 5 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
The Latest: Trump to skip dinner

PMSNBC:
WTF!!!! What a racist, homophobic, woman hating, islamophobic president. Worst one EVER.
It's simpler than that. Trump learned they weren't serving McShitburgers and s'mores.

Judged:

2

2

1

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

74,139

Location hidden
#24 5 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
Sounds like Trump has a pretty busy day for Saturday.I wonder what next week will be like.Allot done in a week.
"Allot"? You must have studied at Trump "University".

Judged:

2

2

2

Squidy

Since: Feb 16

817

Location hidden
#25 5 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>It's simpler than that. Trump learned they weren't serving McShitburgers and s'mores.
Meanwhile.....Hillary sat by window again today.

Judged:

2

2

1

Julia

Chambersburg, PA

#27 5 hrs ago
Squidy wrote:
<quoted text>

Meanwhile.....Hillary sat by window again today.
I heard she's roaming around the woods in Chappaqua...

Judged:

2

2

2

Aponi

Melbourne, FL

#28 4 hrs ago
Newt s Gimlet Rage wrote:
<quoted text>

That's a Cabinet unprecedentedly full of billionaires and you right wing white nationalists are crowing about how the billionaire President won't hobnob with the elites....

His Administration at the upper levels is not merely less diverse along lines of sex and race, but most of its members have well known histories of hostility to various minority rights. It is further "amusing" how candidate Ill Duce Trump brayed about getting these Goldman Sachs ex employees drained out of government...while President Trump has littered his Cabinet with several ex Goldman Sachs employees.

This is a Koch Bros Cabinet. It will make nonsense of Ill Duce Trump's campaign doggerel about how he would protect the social safety net - Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, health insurance markets - from the ministrations of the R. Congress.

The right wing base is stupid beyond compare.
Big differance between rich people and political elite who kiss ass and expect favors like lobbyist

But your to dumb to know the differance
25or6to4

Dunlap, TN

#29 4 hrs ago
Le Jimbo wrote:
<quoted text>

by Michael Patrick Leahy27 Jan 2017

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has failed to disclose a $1.3 million line of credit provided to her by Bank of America, the Washington Free Beacon reports:

Warren argued that financial disclosures are needed to Ã‚Â‘reveal potentially damaging information that may undermine fitness to serveÃ‚Â’ and that nominees with Ã‚Â‘complex financial historiesÃ‚Â’ need to be Ã‚Â‘forthcoming and transparent.Ã‚Â’ Warren, meanwhile, continues to skirt congressional ethics laws by failing to include a $1.3 million line of credit against her Cambridge, Massachusetts, home on financial disclosure for

Ã‚Â“Another example of this shady lady in action Ã‚Â— she claims to fight for the downtrodden, but checks the box to claim minority status, takes zero-interest loans from Harvard to buy her mansion, says in 2012 that she doesnÃ‚Â’t own stocks, only mutual funds, claims to be the Ã‚Â‘intellectual motherÃ‚Â’ of the Occupy movement until it turns into a PR disaster Ã‚Â— is anyone suprised by this latest?Ã‚Â” Boston talk radio king Howie Carr tells Breitbart News.

Remember, in Massachusetts, you can actually kill somebody, and keep getting elected Senator.
So, Pocahontas Warren is the JV team, compared to Chappaquiddick Ted.
