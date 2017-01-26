The Latest: Texas executes man convicted of killing 2
There are 2 comments on the KSWO story from 12 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Texas executes man convicted of killing 2. In it, KSWO reports that:
A man convicted of committing a fatal robbery at a Dallas-area Subway shop weeks after he was fired from his job there has been executed at a Texas prison. Forty-three-year-old Terry Edwards was put to death by lethal injection Thursday night for the $3,000 holdup at a Subway restaurant where two employees were gunned down in 2002.
#1 12 hrs ago
keep up the good work
God Bless Texas
#2 9 hrs ago
And what for ?...Just a little bit of money.....
