The Latest: Police say no arrests at Women's March in DC
There are 12 comments on the WXOW-TV La Crosse story from 13 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Police say no arrests at Women's March in DC.
A day after protesters created chaos, thousands of women are descending upon Washington for what is expected to be a more orderly show of force on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency More than 1 million people rallied at women's marches in the nation's capital and cities around the world Saturday to let President Donald Trump know they won't let his agenda go unchallenged Look to the National Mall in Washington for lots of bright pink hats and signs that say "less fear more love" and "the future is female."
#1 10 hrs ago
Demonic forces run amok. Women proud of killing babies is a sick display of America's most degenerate influences. Each of the "leaders" enraging the crowd were inclined to sickness and irrationality, trying to upstage their previous insane announcements. Their ridiculous focus on grabbing pussy only demonstrates how such talk makes them engorged and wet. They can't get any satisfaction from the men they've feminized, so they celebrate 57 Million dead babies for convenience and the dominatrix attitudes replacing their humanity.
#2 9 hrs ago
It looked like a zombie apocalypse. How do you arrest a zombie?
#3 8 hrs ago
"Shoot 'em in the head. They seem to go down permanently if you shoot 'em in the head. Then, you need to burn the bodies."
#4 6 hrs ago
Make America great again. Go home and beat your "pussyhats" into aprons.
#5 5 hrs ago
Not important any old way. Trumps election isn't about marches. It's about results. If the women did not get that message after the last election, I doubt it's going to happen any time soon.
...But thanks for reminding Trump that those results DO matter.
#6 5 hrs ago
BTW - Thank you women for not engaging in the civil disobedience that others have displayed. Personally, I do think women have a valid cause, but like the rest of American liberalism, they still are too brave in front of a camera and too timid when decisions are being made.
Gandhi understood civil disobedience best. Disobey, but don't fight when you can't win. He was a brave man. I do hope you too are brave in the path you've chosen.
Since: Mar 09
10,869
The Left Coast
#7 2 hrs ago
Â“Yes, IÂ’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,Â” Madonna said.
Diaper pin, play-doh and handcuffs - stat!!!
#8 2 hrs ago
Congratulations to those who marched and showed that despite trump's hate, ignorance and division, thousands of People can come together peacefully.
What was encoraging is that despite trumps toxicity and messages of fear and anger, the marchers did NOT represent that toxicity AND REJECTED the trumphate.
#9 1 hr ago
Filthy foul-mouthed vvhore Madonna should be arrested and thrown in jail for threatening the life of the president and his family. Slut Madonna has sores and callouses on her vagina.
#10 37 min ago
It was a beautiful sight to see over a million fellow gyno-americans protesting injustices that could possibly take place. Looking at the pictures, a point of order, the pinkpussy hats should be worn vertically, not horizontally
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,442
Location hidden
#11 29 min ago
I'm missing something here...can someone please tell me when in the last few dozen years women have been held back or discriminated against. This is like the black people wanting reparations for slavery when no one's great, great, great, great, grandfathers even owned a slave....plus very few as a population even owned slaves. Well I guess we can ready ourselves for the gay march on Washington..they will probably want reparations too.
#12 21 min ago
Finally a reason for protesting that made sense. The thousands of signs in the protest surely did NOT display any common theme and was as disjointed a message as to why they marched as a room full of toddlers crying for no reason. Maybe now they can reconcile that the woman they ran for president lost. Marching and yelling and threatening to blow up the White House because their candidate was a lousy choice, plus the 'possibility' of perceived injustices 'might' happen is a pretty stupid reason to make a scene. It 'possibly' might snow tomorrow but no one will march in protest for that.
