The Latest: Police end sit-in over attorney general nominee

Video broadcast on an NAACP social media site shows police officers have handcuffed and led off several protesters after the group staged a sit-in at an Alabama office of Sen. Jeff Sessions, the nominee for U.S. attorney general. NAACP President Cornell William Brooks, who took part in the protest, said the group held the demonstration to oppose Sessions' nomination as attorney general.

