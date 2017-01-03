The Latest: Police end sit-in over at...

The Latest: Police end sit-in over attorney general nominee

There are 5 comments on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 14 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Police end sit-in over attorney general nominee. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:

Video broadcast on an NAACP social media site shows police officers have handcuffed and led off several protesters after the group staged a sit-in at an Alabama office of Sen. Jeff Sessions, the nominee for U.S. attorney general. NAACP President Cornell William Brooks, who took part in the protest, said the group held the demonstration to oppose Sessions' nomination as attorney general.

Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#1 13 hrs ago
The NAACP can put on their little side show, but it's the Senate (representatives from ALL states) who actually approve or deny the nominees.

A spokeswoman for Sessions, said in a statement that the nominee has dedicated his career to upholding the rule of law, ensuring public safety and prosecuting government corruption --even the prosecution of African-American activists for alleged voting fraud, which was probably what upset the protestors.

An attorney who supports the rule of law is what this country needs.
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,807

The Left Coast

#2 13 hrs ago
If you can't count on the NAACP to be unbiased, then you have a brain.

Extasy9313

Matawan, NJ

#3 13 hrs ago
ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

#4 10 hrs ago
NOTHING they say or do will remove Mr Sessions from his new position as attorney general......all right Mr Sessions ! YOU ARE WHAT THIS COUNTRY NEED RIGHT NOW !! Very smart move of the president elect !! GOD BLESS MR TRUMP !

Dr Wu

“The doctor is in!”

Since: Jul 14

6,328

Location hidden
#6 2 hrs ago
National Association of Always Complaining People...

