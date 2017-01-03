The Latest: Police end sit-in over attorney general nominee
Video broadcast on an NAACP social media site shows police officers have handcuffed and led off several protesters after the group staged a sit-in at an Alabama office of Sen. Jeff Sessions, the nominee for U.S. attorney general. NAACP President Cornell William Brooks, who took part in the protest, said the group held the demonstration to oppose Sessions' nomination as attorney general.
#1 13 hrs ago
The NAACP can put on their little side show, but it's the Senate (representatives from ALL states) who actually approve or deny the nominees.
A spokeswoman for Sessions, said in a statement that the nominee has dedicated his career to upholding the rule of law, ensuring public safety and prosecuting government corruption --even the prosecution of African-American activists for alleged voting fraud, which was probably what upset the protestors.
An attorney who supports the rule of law is what this country needs.
#2 13 hrs ago
If you can't count on the NAACP to be unbiased, then you have a brain.
#3 13 hrs ago
#4 10 hrs ago
NOTHING they say or do will remove Mr Sessions from his new position as attorney general......all right Mr Sessions ! YOU ARE WHAT THIS COUNTRY NEED RIGHT NOW !! Very smart move of the president elect !! GOD BLESS MR TRUMP !
#6 2 hrs ago
National Association of Always Complaining People...
