The Latest: More Republicans concerned over Trump travel ban
There are 46 comments on the WNEM-TV Saginaw story from 13 hrs ago, titled The Latest: More Republicans concerned over Trump travel ban. In it, WNEM-TV Saginaw reports that:
Trump signed an executive order Friday that bans lega... . People opposed to President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries continue to demonstrate at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
The ban is ridiculous. Many are tech people needed by the economy because they have the education that so many do not sacrifice for. Some prefer new cars and trucks to an education, It requires some sacrifice to get ahead and I am an American Christian. Jesus Christ says we are all God's children. We are such cowards and fearful now that we believe that we may have to suffer like the British during the IRA or the French You do not see them throwing perfectly good citizens out of the country.. They target terrorists, not hard working immigrants that took many risks coming here. i wish some of you would read history by scholars and understand that this is what our country was founded upon. Benjamin Franklin marched with Moslems Christians and Jews in a parade in Philly showing that all religions are welcome here. Never knew that my fellow Christians have now become the least educated among us. They just read twitter and fake news. Read history by scholars not by pundits on Fox News. Scholars have gone through the original texts. The dumbing down of America is a scary thing but luckily some understand.
|
#2 12 hrs ago
The Democrat ventriloquist dummy MSM still think anyone outside a mental institution believes their slop.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
6,987
NYC
|
#3 12 hrs ago
Every American knows by now that John McCain and Lindsey graham are sold-out RINOs and turncoats who are paid by the Clinton Foundation to support the liberal media against Trump. Clearly, the list of seven countries of the Middle East that the immigration from them to America was halted were picked by Obama based on the terroristÂ’s activities in these countries. Trump pushed the safe zone areas in Syria and Yemen with safe haven where refugees from war zones can live safely with food provided by the UN paid by US and other countries. This will prevent the desperate dangerous escape of refugees from war zones with risky attempts to escape through the Mediterranean Sea with bad boats that would sink in the water. Trump is caring for the refugees of all religions more than the fake fraudulent liberals led by Hillary and Schumer who try to undermine trump successful efforts to make America safe again by their deceitful demonstrations that are financed by the anarchist evil billionaire George Soros and the Clinton foundation of bribes and Quid Pro Quo. ACLU represent the Anti-American Clueless Liberal Lawbreaker Useless crooks who vowed to protect evil people by falsely portraying them as victims. . The Mozlem brotherhood terrorists kept killing each otherÂ’s in Saudi Arabia and all over the Middle east since 1370 years ago i.e. 632 AD, and they would never stop doing just than during the next 1000 years based on their ideology that calls for death and destruction.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
6,987
NYC
|
#4 12 hrs ago
Clearly, the list of seven countries of the Middle East that the immigration from them to America was halted were picked by Obama based on the terroristÂ’s activities in these countries. Trump pushed the safe zone areas in Syria and Yemen with safe haven where refugees from war zones can live safely with food provided by the UN paid by US and other countries. This will prevent the desperate dangerous escape of refugees from war zones with risky attempts to escape through the Mediterranean Sea with bad boats that would sink in the water. However, you cannot care less about Christians in the Middle east being persecuted and killed by the Mozlem Brotherhood terrorists. Liberal Democrats are hypocrites.
|
#5 12 hrs ago
You forgot that slime weasel Rubio.
That skating little b-stard belongs in the same crapper with Lindsey&Johnny.
|
Since: Dec 16
696
Location hidden
|
#6 11 hrs ago
As The Real Donald Trump I deny any allegation that Saudi Arabia didn't make the list of banned countries because I have several LLCs there that were created as part of a future hotel deal in Jeddah! Only 15 of the 9/11 hijackers came from Saudi Arabia! Or the United Arab Emirates where I have a golf resort and luxury home developments! Or Egypt were I have two business'! Nevermind not one person from the banned countries have been responsible for a fatal terrorist attack on US soil! Nevermind 18 of the 19 9/11 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt! If I were a Democrat my faithfuls would be screaming corruption, impeachment, treason!!!
|
#10 11 hrs ago
Its more like high tech foreign workers that cost less.Some US worker had to train them while he was getting his pinkslip.Flooding certain parts of the country with refugees to assure the democratic vote isnt necessarilly Christian.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,082
Paris
|
#11 11 hrs ago
High rent area you are in there pookie. Most morons can't afford walnut creek.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,082
Paris
|
#12 11 hrs ago
NBC WANTS TO BE THE NEW FOXNEWS.............what a hoot. FAKE NEWs Central is hiring FOX cast offs in hopes to attract people with actual spending income to their advertisers. When you are in the MSM, you can hire anyone and it's still the MSM............just like MORNING JOE.
|
#13 11 hrs ago
That was Brack Obamas list.Trump is just trying to save you from that big bomb full of nails.That and hes most likely weeding out the ones that arent actually facing persecution.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#14 10 hrs ago
You need to ask Obama or the frail feeble elderly unstable careless reckless drunken Hillary, they made up the list snowflake.
|
#15 10 hrs ago
TRUMP IS RIGHT ON ..........this is not a ban.... this is about the psychopaths with leadership titles.
For centuries...NO millenia.... this region of earth and its inhabitants
have been TOXIC to their own long long befor the USA existed.
TRUMP is facilitating all humans to wake up and get rid of the
psychopaths with meaningless leadership titles that are
deliberately oppressing their own peoples by enforcing an
ancient and very obsolete conditioning program called
OBEY or be PUNISHED. DIE is more like it
TRUMPS real message is wake up humanity, get out and protest
the idiots at the real source of oppression and it's not TRUMP
Look at why millions want to escape their own counties WHY?
because their own leaders want to exterminate them..........
Humanity must come together and rid the earth of the old
OBEY OR BE PUNISHED conditioning program that is
implemented by religion, politics, business, education,
and especially the corrupt media..........
wake up humanity and make the EARTH a great place to exist
Running away to america is not the solution
AMERICA is closed for escapism... thank you TRUMP
|
#16 10 hrs ago
This travel ban is only giving terrorists more propaganda material for thier recruitment of angry young men.
It puts anyone from the United States who works in these countries at risk. It puts our soldiers at risk.
And it wasn't researched or discussed with the agencies that are to enforce the ban until last minute.
The problem with Trump is he just barks out orders and ideas, but he doesn't have the ability to listen.
He has an attention span of a young child. He just wants to wreck things and let others clean up his mess.
Then he blames any issues on something completely unrelated.
This time he blamed Delta Airlines.
Diabolical Hubris doesn't make anybody safe. It just creates more problems with few solutions.
|
Since: Dec 16
696
Location hidden
|
#19 9 hrs ago
My dearest faithful! The election is over! I won! Get over it!
|
Since: Dec 16
696
Location hidden
|
#20 9 hrs ago
My dearest faithful! The election is over! I won! Get over your Obama & Hillary Derangement Syndrome! How can I justify my actions based upon the concurrence of people we despise! Think about it!
|
#21 9 hrs ago
UTTERLY RIDICULOUS and a mish mashed composition spewed by media outlets
this is not intelligent argument it is a twitter like rant of
meaningless sentences. There is no solution proposition.
? how does this information facilitate the global issue
of non existent leadership towards the well being of
every countries inhabitants that are dying.. literally..
of real physical psychological and economic
oppression. I'll be at the beach to play today
can the oppressed say the same. NO
Cherish our freedom it will not be thrown away GO TRUMP
|
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,238
MILKY WAY
|
#23 7 hrs ago
Ugh!
There is no travel ban. That's just MSM-produced hysteria.
You want to travel, go!
You want to travel to Sudan, Yemen, Iraq, Iran, Syria, go and don't come back.
|
#25 5 hrs ago
That some high quality ignorance there, Cletus.
Thanks for contributing.
|
#26 5 hrs ago
Look. I'm going to make this simple..... WHY isn't it legal? I don't need any Socialist spoo as to why it's evil. Blippen pull out the books and document your case.....or just shut the blip up already. Understood?
|
#27 5 hrs ago
35 Republicans oppose Comrade tRump's XO
53 support it
204 are currently going with "no comment"
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 min
|Crow
|257,504
|Koch network slams Trump immigrant ban
|1 min
|Eleanor
|5
|Trump to halt refugee flow from some Muslim-maj...
|1 min
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|23
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|1 min
|Horacio
|278
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|2 min
|Wildchild
|29
|Acting US Attorney General tells staff not to d...
|3 min
|duck femocrats
|18
|Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr...
|3 min
|Horacio
|5
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|5 min
|taletha
|410,575
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|14 min
|OzRitz
|1,487,451
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|16 min
|Eleanor
|99
|
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|38 min
|Germany2WorldWars
|19,050
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|235,671
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC