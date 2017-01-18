The Latest: Minnesota governor up, wa...

The Latest: Minnesota governor up, walking after collapse

There are 4 comments on the Fredericksburg.com story from 10 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Minnesota governor up, walking after collapse. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:

A spokesman for Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton says the 69-year-old Democrat walked out of the Capitol under his own power minutes after he collapsed while delivering his State of the State speech. Linden Zakula gave the update in a text message to The Associated Press.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Dems Drop Like Flies

Bronx, NY

#1 10 hrs ago
Musta been doing a Hillary impression.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
FireyFellow44

United States

#2 7 hrs ago
I am not sure that he is a real valuable Democrat...Time for many old white men to go away by any means necessary...

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dems Drop Like Flies

Bronx, NY

#3 5 hrs ago
FireyFellow44 wrote:
I am not sure that he is a real valuable Democrat.
Democrats, real or otherwise, are about as valuable as an impacted molar.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,865

Paris

#4 49 min ago
FireyFellow44 wrote:
I am not sure that he is a real valuable Democrat...Time for many old white men to go away by any means necessary...
Obama commutes 330 drug sentences

Obama sneaks 1.2 billion to Iran in closing weeks

ELEVENTH-HOUR GIVEAWAY

Obama administration released
$221M to Palestinians in final hours

Sorry pootang, we tried your experiment and it didn't work.......except for our enemies.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump visits CIA, continues fight with media 2 min spud 142
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Grey Ghost 1,484,028
News Gingrich: Madonna should be arrested for White ... 3 min BHM5267 35
News US Senate Democrats To Propose $1 Trillion Infr... 3 min Go Blue Forever 1
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 3 min jeesh 4
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 4 min Big C 24,131
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 5 min IDONTKNOW 254
News Trump's 'running war' on the media undermines t... 7 min BHM5267 87
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 9 min -meabadboy- 409,907
News Churchill bust back in Oval Office 10 min Paul 170
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 24 min libsAzzholesrnumb... 4,934
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,853 • Total comments across all topics: 278,202,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC