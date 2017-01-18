There are on the Fredericksburg.com story from 10 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Minnesota governor up, walking after collapse. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:

A spokesman for Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton says the 69-year-old Democrat walked out of the Capitol under his own power minutes after he collapsed while delivering his State of the State speech. Linden Zakula gave the update in a text message to The Associated Press.

