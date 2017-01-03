The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces ...

The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist symbols

There are 3 comments on the CBS Atlanta story from 7 hrs ago, titled The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist symbols. In it, CBS Atlanta reports that:

FILE - This undated photo that appeared on Lastrhodesian.com, a website investigated by the FBI in connection with Dylann Roof, shows him posing for a photo holding a Confederate flag. During Dylan Roof's sentencing fo... .

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#1 6 hrs ago
I despise the murdering SOB but that flag is not a racist symbol and it only is made to be by Liberals and blacks. Period. I don't care who you are. You can find racism anyway and with anything if you look hard enough or if you wan to keep it alive for a purpose or to fit you race agenda.

Judged:

3

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Honest Abe

New York, NY

#2 4 hrs ago
Truth wrote:
I despise the murdering SOB but that flag is not a racist symbol and it only is made to be by Liberals and blacks. Period. I don't care who you are. You can find racism anyway and with anything if you look hard enough or if you wan to keep it alive for a purpose or to fit you race agenda.
It's racist just !Ike Old Glory is.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#3 46 min ago
Honest Abe wrote:
<quoted text>

It's racist just !Ike Old Glory is.
Not really snowflake.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

