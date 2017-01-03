There are on the CBS Atlanta story from 7 hrs ago, titled The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist symbols. In it, CBS Atlanta reports that:

FILE - This undated photo that appeared on Lastrhodesian.com, a website investigated by the FBI in connection with Dylann Roof, shows him posing for a photo holding a Confederate flag. During Dylan Roof's sentencing fo... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.