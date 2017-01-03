The Latest: Democrats to press attorn...

The Latest: Democrats to press attorney general pick

There are 19 comments on the Darien News-Review story from 7 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Democrats to press attorney general pick. In it, Darien News-Review reports that:

In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sessions, is set to be questioned by his peers at a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Jan. 10. less FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,826

The Left Coast

#1 7 hrs ago
Holder and Lynch have the bar set so low it won't be much of an issue.

Judged:

4

4

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

216

United States

#2 6 hrs ago
I am The Real Donald Trump and as "President" I'll be proud to have Senator Sessions as my attorney general. Any man who believes a separation between church and state is unConstitutional is an excellent choice for the top law enforcement officer of the land. Nevermind Jefferson himself spoke of building a wall of seperation between church and state. My faithful believe that is a one-way wall that seperates the state from the church, but not the church from the state. Trust in me and remember only I can make Amerika great again!

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,104

Lake Geneva, WI

#3 5 hrs ago
The Real Donald Trump wrote:
I am The Real Donald Trump and as "President" I'll be proud to have Senator Sessions as my attorney general. Any man who believes a separation between church and state is unConstitutional is an excellent choice for the top law enforcement officer of the land. Nevermind Jefferson himself spoke of building a wall of seperation between church and state. My faithful believe that is a one-way wall that seperates the state from the church, but not the church from the state. Trust in me and remember only I can make Amerika great again!
Too bad that phrase NEVER appears in the constitution.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#4 5 hrs ago
Poor, poor privileged Jeff . . . voting against everything that would empower the less privileged including the voting act.

Judged:

4

4

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#5 5 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

Too bad that phrase NEVER appears in the constitution.
Neither does - stupidity is not illegal -

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Ormsby, MN

#6 5 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
Poor, poor privileged Jeff ... voting against everything that would empower the less privileged including the voting act.
The democrats should be ashamed of such childish undemocratic behaviour because they didnt get their way.How is it acceptable to call Jeff Sessions a pig?Or shout KKK.Spocko and the Democrats are the most racist thugs around.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,104

Lake Geneva, WI

#7 5 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

Neither does - stupidity is not illegal -
In your case, that's probably a good thing it doesn't......

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,104

Lake Geneva, WI

#8 5 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
Poor, poor privileged Jeff ... voting against everything that would empower the less privileged including the voting act.
"Less privileged" = Illegals voting

Last time I checked you had to be a citizen to vote, no reason to not be able to PROVE it.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,104

Lake Geneva, WI

#9 5 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
<quoted text>The democrats should be ashamed of such childish undemocratic behaviour because they didnt get their way.How is it acceptable to call Jeff Sessions a pig?Or shout KKK.Spocko and the Democrats are the most racist thugs around.
Childish behavior is all part of the democrat M.O.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

216

United States

#10 4 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>Too bad that phrase NEVER appears in the constitution.
That's it my faithful! Ignore +225 years of Constitutional law! It's the age of Trump after all!

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,104

Lake Geneva, WI

#11 4 hrs ago
The Real Donald Trump wrote:
<quoted text>
That's it my faithful! Ignore +225 years of Constitutional law! It's the age of Trump after all!
Yeah, those darn Founding Fathers seem to mention God and the Creator a whole lot for people supposedly worrying about "separation".....

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#12 3 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
<quoted text>The democrats should be ashamed of such childish undemocratic behaviour because they didnt get their way.How is it acceptable to call Jeff Sessions a pig?Or shout KKK.Spocko and the Democrats are the most racist thugs around.
Anybody who could vote for Hillary does not understand the concept of shame.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

216

United States

#13 3 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>Yeah, those darn Founding Fathers seem to mention God and the Creator a whole lot for people supposedly worrying about "separation".....
That's it my dearest faithful! In one breath discount anything not explicitly in the Constitution, and in the next embrace that which serves you but isn't explicitly in the Constitution! Because in the age of Trump, you can have it both ways!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Democrat Hero

Queensbury, NY

#14 2 hrs ago
Don't be fooled by Sessions southern drawl and Mayberry attitude. He will do what ever Trump wants, unlike Holder and Lynch who were independent and followed the law and didn't make it.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#15 1 hr ago
gwww wrote:
<quoted text>The democrats should be ashamed of such childish undemocratic behaviour because they didnt get their way.How is it acceptable to call Jeff Sessions a pig?Or shout KKK.Spocko and the Democrats are the most racist thugs around.
Rise up again America, you fought a revolutionary war so a Trump and his family could never happen again!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#16 1 hr ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

Yeah, those darn Founding Fathers seem to mention God and the Creator a whole lot for people supposedly worrying about "separation".....
No they did not, that is strictly your wing-nuz perception your dumber than a f-ing sack of dog shit
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#17 53 min ago
Dee Dee Dee wrote:
<quoted text>

Anybody who could vote for Hillary does not understand the concept of shame.
Look up the word OPINION if you can manage to pull your head out of your arse!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Sandra

La Porte, TX

#18 51 min ago
spocko wrote:
Poor, poor privileged Jeff ... voting against everything that would empower the less privileged including the voting act.
EXACTLY. His voting record speaks volumes.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Ormsby, MN

#19 32 min ago
Democrat Hero wrote:
Don't be fooled by Sessions southern drawl and Mayberry attitude. He will do what ever Trump wants, unlike Holder and Lynch who were independent and followed the law and didn't make it.
Lynch and Bill Clinton are a perfect example of being above the law.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 1 min Sharrp Shooter 407,665
News Top Dem senator to Trump: Weigh in on Planned P... 5 min PayupSucka 59
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min sonicfilter 1,475,115
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 6 min Lawrence Wolf 3,190
News Disabled man tortured by Trump-cursing group br... 11 min ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 305
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... 12 min spocko 108
News Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ... 18 min gwww 25
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 33 min brad 17,054
News US Navy, Donald Trump planning biggest fleet ex... 2 hr Christians In Nam... 95
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,992 • Total comments across all topics: 277,788,019

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC