The Latest: Democrats to press attorney general pick
In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sessions, is set to be questioned by his peers at a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Jan. 10. less FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., on Capitol Hill in Washington.
|
Since: Mar 09
10,826
The Left Coast
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Holder and Lynch have the bar set so low it won't be much of an issue.
|
Since: Dec 16
216
United States
|
#2 6 hrs ago
I am The Real Donald Trump and as "President" I'll be proud to have Senator Sessions as my attorney general. Any man who believes a separation between church and state is unConstitutional is an excellent choice for the top law enforcement officer of the land. Nevermind Jefferson himself spoke of building a wall of seperation between church and state. My faithful believe that is a one-way wall that seperates the state from the church, but not the church from the state. Trust in me and remember only I can make Amerika great again!
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,104
|
#3 5 hrs ago
Too bad that phrase NEVER appears in the constitution.
|
#4 5 hrs ago
Poor, poor privileged Jeff . . . voting against everything that would empower the less privileged including the voting act.
|
#5 5 hrs ago
Neither does - stupidity is not illegal -
|
#6 5 hrs ago
The democrats should be ashamed of such childish undemocratic behaviour because they didnt get their way.How is it acceptable to call Jeff Sessions a pig?Or shout KKK.Spocko and the Democrats are the most racist thugs around.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,104
|
#7 5 hrs ago
In your case, that's probably a good thing it doesn't......
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,104
|
#8 5 hrs ago
"Less privileged" = Illegals voting
Last time I checked you had to be a citizen to vote, no reason to not be able to PROVE it.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,104
|
#9 5 hrs ago
Childish behavior is all part of the democrat M.O.
|
Since: Dec 16
216
United States
|
#10 4 hrs ago
That's it my faithful! Ignore +225 years of Constitutional law! It's the age of Trump after all!
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,104
|
#11 4 hrs ago
Yeah, those darn Founding Fathers seem to mention God and the Creator a whole lot for people supposedly worrying about "separation".....
|
#12 3 hrs ago
Anybody who could vote for Hillary does not understand the concept of shame.
|
Since: Dec 16
216
United States
|
#13 3 hrs ago
That's it my dearest faithful! In one breath discount anything not explicitly in the Constitution, and in the next embrace that which serves you but isn't explicitly in the Constitution! Because in the age of Trump, you can have it both ways!
|
#14 2 hrs ago
Don't be fooled by Sessions southern drawl and Mayberry attitude. He will do what ever Trump wants, unlike Holder and Lynch who were independent and followed the law and didn't make it.
|
#15 1 hr ago
Rise up again America, you fought a revolutionary war so a Trump and his family could never happen again!
|
#16 1 hr ago
No they did not, that is strictly your wing-nuz perception your dumber than a f-ing sack of dog shit
|
#17 53 min ago
Look up the word OPINION if you can manage to pull your head out of your arse!
|
#18 51 min ago
EXACTLY. His voting record speaks volumes.
|
#19 32 min ago
Lynch and Bill Clinton are a perfect example of being above the law.
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
