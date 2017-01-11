The Government said the Royal Navy conducted a routine Trident missile test from HMS Vengeance
There are 1 comment on the Stroudnewsand Journal story from 12 hrs ago, titled The Government said the Royal Navy conducted a routine Trident missile test from HMS Vengeance. In it, Stroudnewsand Journal reports that:
Ministers have been accused of covering up a failed test of the Trident nuclear deterrent weeks before a crucial Commons vote on the future of the submarine-launched missile system. Labour former defence minister Kevan Jones demanded an inquiry into Sunday Times claims that the launch of an unarmed Trident II D5 missile from a British submarine off the coast of Florida in June malfunctioned.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Stroudnewsand Journal.
|
Gravesend, UK
|
#1 8 hrs ago
Trident should be abolished.
Jeremy Corbyn rules!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|Just Think
|234,458
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Henry
|1,482,975
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 min
|Just Think
|24,058
|Churchill bust back in Oval Office
|4 min
|slick willie expl...
|16
|Trump's Dark, Weird, Inaugural Campaign Speech
|5 min
|Fundies R Mentall...
|70
|The Latest: Police say no arrests at Women's Ma...
|7 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|17
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|8 min
|Trump your President
|3,783
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|11 min
|slick willie expl...
|4,893
|Trump visits CIA, continues fight with media
|26 min
|The Real Donald T...
|74
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|Buffalo Bill
|409,560
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC