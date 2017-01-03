There are on the KMIZ story from 11 hrs ago, titled The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaign begins. In it, KMIZ reports that:

It wasn't a 2008 style kickoff in Springfield, Illinois, or 2016 style start on Roosevelt Island, New York, or even a grand entrance on a descending escalator in a Manhattan tower. In 2017, the campaign starting gun went off in dueling rallies inside the US Capitol, during an extraordinary morning of drama and theater emblematic of the coming Trump era.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KMIZ.