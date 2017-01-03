There are on the Albany Times Union story from 12 hrs ago, titled Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set to irk China. In it, Albany Times Union reports that:

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech before traveling to visit Central American allies including a U.S. transit, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at the Taoyuan International Airport in Taouyuan, Taiwan. Tsai pledged to bolster Taiwan's presence on the international stage on her visit four Central American allies on a trip that includes U.S. transits and looks set to raise China's ire.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Albany Times Union.