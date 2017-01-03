Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US s...

Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set to irk China

There are 7 comments on the Albany Times Union story from 12 hrs ago, titled Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set to irk China. In it, Albany Times Union reports that:

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech before traveling to visit Central American allies including a U.S. transit, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at the Taoyuan International Airport in Taouyuan, Taiwan. Tsai pledged to bolster Taiwan's presence on the international stage on her visit four Central American allies on a trip that includes U.S. transits and looks set to raise China's ire.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 10 hrs ago
The U.S., during it's heady imperialistic days, helped China's General Shyang Kishek break Formosa from China, and create independent Taiwan. Now we're afraid to officially support an independent Taiwan, for fear of offending China. And we look stupid on the international stage. How about putting the issue to a U.N. vote? That way we could escape responsibility. And we're experienced at using the U.N. to disengage our allies.
slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#2 9 hrs ago
What's funny is that China seems to care not one bit who they "irk"..........
Inquisitor

Sulphur Springs, TX

#3 6 hrs ago
slick willie explains it wrote:
What's funny is that China seems to care not one bit who they "irk"..........
What's REALLY funny is that the Chinese have never won a modern war. In fact, they have gotten their asses whipped time and time again by the Japanese, Brits, etc.

Hell, only a few hundred Westerners based in Shanghai practically dominate all of China for DECADES!

The Chinese will wilt, panic, piss on themselves and run all the way back to Lop Nor when the first shot is fired.
TW_sugar_daddio

Taiwan

#4 5 hrs ago
slick willie explains it wrote:
What's funny is that China seems to care not one bit who they "irk"..........
Top 7 Panda Cheese Commercials - YouTube....
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYz3sl0LEA4


.

.

.

.

CHINA got ONE Child POLICY! CHILDREN without other SIBLINGS tends to be SPOILED BRAT and feel ENTITLED!!{roll my eyes}

.

.

.

.

Why Are China's Children Getting So Fat?- YouTube....
https://www.youtube.com/watch...

.

.

.

.

Fat people illustrated George Carlin - YouTube....
https://www.youtube.com/watch...

.

.

.

.

4 soldiers dead as tank plunges into river in Taiwan _- YouTube....
http://www.topix.com/forum/tw/kao-hsiung/TLO7...

[POST #4]

.

.

.

.
TW_sugar_daddio wrote:
The great grandson of Chiang Kai-shek opened a Sina Weibo account?- Off Beat China....
http://offbeatchina.com/the-great-grandson-of...

.

1988: The Leader of Taiwan was Married to a Belarusian - History....
http://history.info/on-this-day/1988-the-lead...

.

.

.

.

Dating in Taiwan for Western Women....
https://scintilatebrightly.wordpress.com/2012...

ARTICLE said, "

Dating in Taiwan is tough.

"

.

.

.

.

Chiang Fang-liang - Wiki (well.... SOMEONE did it RIGHT)....
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chiang_Fang-lia...

.

Shakira - Whenever, Wherever - YouTube (oh.... WAIST-To-HIP Sexy RATIO is 0.70.... NOT Big RACK [<-- FAT GIRLS love to talk about that.... or CURVY])....
https://www.youtube.com/watch...

.

Larisa Bakurova - Viet Times (lol.... Should I write A Dating GUIDE For WHITE GIRLS In TAIWAN?.... COPE With CULTURAL SHOCK.... LEARN Local LANGUAGE Quickly.... LIVE Healthy LIFESTYLE [Zone Diet, Okinawa Diet, and Mediterranean Diet.... Yoga, Calisthenics, Swimming, and Running].... DATING ETIQUETTE.... SEDUCTION 101, which is REAL.... George Carlin DEMONSTRATE Just THAT)....
{TOPIX ban this WEB LINK.... SEARCH It MANUALLY}
.

.

.

.

Hey-Ai!- Asian guy western girl social network....
https://www.hey-ai.com/

.

ASIAN GUY VS WHITE GIRLS - YouTube....
https://www.youtube.com/watch...

.

Enrique Iglesias - Escape - YouTube....
https://www.youtube.com/watch...

.

Hot Asian Guy with Cute White Girl - YouTube....
https://www.youtube.com/watch...

.

Be With You - Enrique Iglesias - YouTube....
https://www.youtube.com/watch...

.

.

.

.

I think that NEPOTISM produced really FAT Fugly KIDS in EAST ASIA! Chiang Ching-Kuo SURE Did THE Right THING with A White WOMAN.... NOT Continue NEPOTISM In TAIWAN! INBREEDING sure produced HAN Chinese FAT Fugly BIGOTS even in TAIWAN.... KMT Rigid TRADITION needs to DIE In TAIWAN! CHINA wants to CATCH UP to AMERICA in FAT PEOPLE and obviously STUPID PEOPLE, too!! >=P
TW_sugar_daddio

Taiwan

#5 4 hrs ago
Inquisitor wrote:
What's REALLY funny is that the Chinese have never won a modern war. In fact, they have gotten their asses whipped time and time again by the Japanese, Brits, etc.

Hell, only a few hundred Westerners based in Shanghai practically dominate all of China for DECADES!

The Chinese will wilt, panic, piss on themselves and run all the way back to Lop Nor when the first shot is fired.
Inquisitor,

Rush (video gaming)- Wiki (lol.... ZERG RUSH is really based on CHINA in KOREAN WAR)....
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rush_%28video_g...

.

StarCraft - Brood War Cinematics [HD]- YouTube....
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VsdKesdaKs


IIIJFRIII said, "

THIS, was StarCraft. Horrible, brutal, glorified war. Not that sh!t they gave us in SC2.

"

.

.

.

.

China Intervenes in the Korean War, 1950; Massive US Evacuation - YouTube....
https://www.youtube.com/watch...

Twenlil said, "

US propaganda film ...

Read the book "The Coldest Winter: America and the Korean War" by David Halberstam... at least it tries to be more objective!

"

.

.

.

.

Korean War - Wiki....
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Korean_War

.

.

.

.

RUN_DMZ (Director's Cut) PLANET B-BOY: DVD available now!- YouTube....
https://www.youtube.com/watch...

.

.

.

.

Twenlil,

I know USA teach HISTORY Very POORLY now a day! USA Troop ADVANCE Happily BACK to 38th PARALLEL.... not RETREATING, of course.... haha!! ;-)
gwww

Ormsby, MN

#8 32 min ago
China thinks their a big tough guy.Even Russia doesnt trust them,Their economy is about to crash especially when Trump gets done with them.Everything is controlled by the government and they have no well known products of their own.Same as Mexico.
gwww

Ormsby, MN

#9 29 min ago
TW_sugar_daddio wrote:
<quoted text>

Inquisitor,

Rush (video gaming)- Wiki (lol.... ZERG RUSH is really based on CHINA in KOREAN WAR)....
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rush_%28video_g...

.

StarCraft - Brood War Cinematics [HD]- YouTube....
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v =5VsdKesdaKsXX

IIIJFRIII said, "

THIS, was StarCraft. Horrible, brutal, glorified war. Not that sh!t they gave us in SC2.

"

.

.

.

.

China Intervenes in the Korean War, 1950; Massive US Evacuation - YouTube....
https://www.youtube.com/watch...

Twenlil said, "

US propaganda film ...

Read the book "The Coldest Winter: America and the Korean War" by David Halberstam... at least it tries to be more objective!

"

.

.

.

.

Korean War - Wiki....
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Korean_War

.

.

.

.

RUN_DMZ (Director's Cut) PLANET B-BOY: DVD available now!- YouTube....
https://www.youtube.com/watch...

.

.

.

.

Twenlil,

I know USA teach HISTORY Very POORLY now a day! USA Troop ADVANCE Happily BACK to 38th PARALLEL.... not RETREATING, of course.... haha!! ;-)
Whats youre point.I hope you dont think China is the tough guy.
