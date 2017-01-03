Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set to irk China
There are 7 comments on the Albany Times Union story from 12 hrs ago, titled Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set to irk China. In it, Albany Times Union reports that:
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech before traveling to visit Central American allies including a U.S. transit, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at the Taoyuan International Airport in Taouyuan, Taiwan. Tsai pledged to bolster Taiwan's presence on the international stage on her visit four Central American allies on a trip that includes U.S. transits and looks set to raise China's ire.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
The U.S., during it's heady imperialistic days, helped China's General Shyang Kishek break Formosa from China, and create independent Taiwan. Now we're afraid to officially support an independent Taiwan, for fear of offending China. And we look stupid on the international stage. How about putting the issue to a U.N. vote? That way we could escape responsibility. And we're experienced at using the U.N. to disengage our allies.
|
#2 9 hrs ago
What's funny is that China seems to care not one bit who they "irk"..........
|
#3 6 hrs ago
What's REALLY funny is that the Chinese have never won a modern war. In fact, they have gotten their asses whipped time and time again by the Japanese, Brits, etc.
Hell, only a few hundred Westerners based in Shanghai practically dominate all of China for DECADES!
The Chinese will wilt, panic, piss on themselves and run all the way back to Lop Nor when the first shot is fired.
|
Taiwan
|
#4 5 hrs ago
Top 7 Panda Cheese Commercials - YouTube....
.
.
.
.
CHINA got ONE Child POLICY! CHILDREN without other SIBLINGS tends to be SPOILED BRAT and feel ENTITLED!!{roll my eyes}
.
.
.
.
Why Are China's Children Getting So Fat?- YouTube....
https://www.youtube.com/watch...
.
.
.
.
Fat people illustrated George Carlin - YouTube....
https://www.youtube.com/watch...
.
.
.
.
4 soldiers dead as tank plunges into river in Taiwan _- YouTube....
http://www.topix.com/forum/tw/kao-hsiung/TLO7...
[POST #4]
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Hey-Ai!- Asian guy western girl social network....
https://www.hey-ai.com/
.
ASIAN GUY VS WHITE GIRLS - YouTube....
https://www.youtube.com/watch...
.
Enrique Iglesias - Escape - YouTube....
https://www.youtube.com/watch...
.
Hot Asian Guy with Cute White Girl - YouTube....
https://www.youtube.com/watch...
.
Be With You - Enrique Iglesias - YouTube....
https://www.youtube.com/watch...
.
.
.
.
I think that NEPOTISM produced really FAT Fugly KIDS in EAST ASIA! Chiang Ching-Kuo SURE Did THE Right THING with A White WOMAN.... NOT Continue NEPOTISM In TAIWAN! INBREEDING sure produced HAN Chinese FAT Fugly BIGOTS even in TAIWAN.... KMT Rigid TRADITION needs to DIE In TAIWAN! CHINA wants to CATCH UP to AMERICA in FAT PEOPLE and obviously STUPID PEOPLE, too!! >=P
|
Taiwan
|
#5 4 hrs ago
Inquisitor,
Rush (video gaming)- Wiki (lol.... ZERG RUSH is really based on CHINA in KOREAN WAR)....
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rush_%28video_g...
.
StarCraft - Brood War Cinematics [HD]- YouTube....
IIIJFRIII said, "
THIS, was StarCraft. Horrible, brutal, glorified war. Not that sh!t they gave us in SC2.
"
.
.
.
.
China Intervenes in the Korean War, 1950; Massive US Evacuation - YouTube....
https://www.youtube.com/watch...
Twenlil said, "
US propaganda film ...
Read the book "The Coldest Winter: America and the Korean War" by David Halberstam... at least it tries to be more objective!
"
.
.
.
.
Korean War - Wiki....
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Korean_War
.
.
.
.
RUN_DMZ (Director's Cut) PLANET B-BOY: DVD available now!- YouTube....
https://www.youtube.com/watch...
.
.
.
.
Twenlil,
I know USA teach HISTORY Very POORLY now a day! USA Troop ADVANCE Happily BACK to 38th PARALLEL.... not RETREATING, of course.... haha!! ;-)
|
#8 32 min ago
China thinks their a big tough guy.Even Russia doesnt trust them,Their economy is about to crash especially when Trump gets done with them.Everything is controlled by the government and they have no well known products of their own.Same as Mexico.
|
#9 29 min ago
Whats youre point.I hope you dont think China is the tough guy.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|2 min
|-Dont Panic-
|407,283
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|OBAMANATION
|1,473,398
|US agencies: Putin ordered campaign to help Tru...
|2 min
|Shinichiro Takizawa
|46
|Payment Plan Trump blasts 'dishonest media,' in...
|4 min
|Shinichiro Takizawa
|32
|Vladimir Putin polls better with Republicans th...
|8 min
|swanlake
|58
|Top Dem senator to Trump: Weigh in on Planned P...
|8 min
|Abrahammock Relig...
|32
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|15 min
|gwww
|4
|Disabled man tortured by Trump-cursing group br...
|41 min
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|169
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|1 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|16,744
|Donald Trump takes shot at US intelligence ahea...
|1 hr
|Trump your President
|167
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC