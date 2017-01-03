Sydney father and son accused of faki...

Sydney father and son accused of faking kidnapping to 'con family...

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

PICTURED: Discharged military vet, 26, who shot dead five at Ft.Lauderdale airport baggage claim after telling FBI two months ago that he was being forced by the CIA to fight for ISIS Family of Ft.Lauderdale shooting suspect reveals how he 'lost his mind' after Iraq tour, was being prosecuted for strangling his ex and had been hospitalized with psychiatric problems Grandfather, 62, and a great grandmother celebrating her husband's 90th birthday are the first two victims identified in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting My laptop saved my life: Passenger at Ft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Payment Plan Trump blasts 'dishonest media,' in... 3 min UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 28
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 233,052
News Hillary Clinton for New York mayor? 13 min Susanm 3
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 16 min Susanm 16,691
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... 32 min nbk886y 5
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 43 min The Sin City Cat 407,465
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr Just call me ABE 2 255,503
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr OzRitz 1,472,728
News Disabled man tortured by Trump-cursing group br... 3 hr Battle Tested 173
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,805 • Total comments across all topics: 277,678,809

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC