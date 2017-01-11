Suspected US drone strike kills 3 in Yemen

Suspected US drone strike kills 3 in ...

Suspected U.S. drone strikes have killed three alleged al-Qaida operatives in Yemen's southwestern Bayda province, security and tribal officials said, the first such killings reported in the country since Donald Trump assumed the U.S. presidency Friday. The two Saturday strikes killed Abu Anis al-Abi, an area field commander, and two others, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release the information to journalists.

Radical Islam

Bronx, NY

#1 8 hrs ago
Three down. Only a few million more to go.

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,763

Paris

#2 7 hrs ago
Radical Islam wrote:
Three down. Only a few million more to go.
Hillary and Obama will be having a memorial service for them tomorrow at 10.

Elbert

Chicago, IL

#3 1 hr ago
Looks like a good start to me.
