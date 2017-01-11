Suspected US drone strike kills 3 in Yemen
There are 3 comments on the WPTV Local News story from 9 hrs ago, titled Suspected US drone strike kills 3 in Yemen. In it, WPTV Local News reports that:
Suspected U.S. drone strikes have killed three alleged al-Qaida operatives in Yemen's southwestern Bayda province, security and tribal officials said, the first such killings reported in the country since Donald Trump assumed the U.S. presidency Friday. The two Saturday strikes killed Abu Anis al-Abi, an area field commander, and two others, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release the information to journalists.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
Three down. Only a few million more to go.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,763
Paris
|
#2 7 hrs ago
Hillary and Obama will be having a memorial service for them tomorrow at 10.
|
#3 1 hr ago
Looks like a good start to me.
|
|
