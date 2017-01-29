Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees ove...

Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 years

There are 16 comments on the KRON 4 story from 11 hrs ago, titled Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 years. In it, KRON 4 reports that:

Starbucks says it will hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years, a response to President Donald Trump's indefinite suspension of Syrian refugees and temporary travel bans that apply to six other Muslim-majority nations. Howard Schultz, the coffee retailer's chairman and CEO, said in a letter to employees Sunday that the hiring would apply to stores worldwide and the effort would start in the United States where the focus would be on hiring immigrants "who have served with U.S. troops as interpreters and support personnel."

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#1 11 hrs ago
Perhaps that will damage their bottom line.

Judged:

5

Blink

Gully, MN

#2 11 hrs ago
Cheap Labor: deport them!

Judged:

1

1

Luther

United States

#3 11 hrs ago
I'll stick with Folgers and brew my own

Judged:

6

2

1

Dr Wu

“The doctor is in!”

Since: Jul 14

6,462

Location hidden
#4 9 hrs ago
The only people this ban is butt hurting are the scourge of society actors, LBGTQRSTUVs, and the far left loons.

Judged:

3

1

PoliciaFederal

Lakeport, CA

#5 9 hrs ago
I will no longer drink Starbucks coffee - And I usually buy a coffee from them every morning.

This is a good reason to make my own coffee at home.

It's time to put America and the American people first. President Trump is an American hero!

We don't want globalism. The leftwing radical can go straight to hell. They don't give a damn about refugees. They don't even care about America's future. They want to destroy America!

NO MORE STARBUCKS FOR ME!

Judged:

4

1

1

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,899

The Left Coast

#6 8 hrs ago
Caribou Coffee enthusiastically supported the announcement.
PoliciaFederal

Lakeport, CA

#7 8 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Caribou Coffee enthusiastically supported the announcement.
LOL. So did Pete's and Wolf's Coffee houses. These 2 other coffee companies are probably also run by flaming liberals. But they are probably not as dumb as the Starbucks liberals.

The last time Starbucks management got political was when they announced that they were instructing their employees to discuss race issues with their customers. It didn't go well for Starbucks then either.

Not too bright.

Judged:

2

anonymous

New York, NY

#8 3 hrs ago
Starbucks makes me want to take up smoking again so I can put my cigarettes out in their cups and leave them where other people have to clean them up.

Saw a picture of a Muslim who posed wearing an American flag on Google today. I wonder if Google realizes how much that makes many people want to kick that guy back to where he came from. I still remember all the scum of the earth who said we deserved 9/11 because of reasons.

Yeah. Addicts can be very self-destructive.

Judged:

4

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#9 2 hrs ago
Their products are making people senile.

The Truth About Trump's 'Muslim Ban'
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JNu4xU9qOEM

Judged:

2

1

1

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#10 1 hr ago
Bill Clinton's Memory Hole
https://www.c-span.org/video/standalone/...

Judged:

2

1

1

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#11 1 hr ago
Give the gift of Starbucks while supporting a great American institution

http://www.giveashare.com/stock.asp...

Judged:

3

1

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#12 1 hr ago
Democrat Communists want women to celebrate abuse and slavery.

WomenÂ’s March Celebrates WorldÂ’s Top Torturers of Women
https://tinyurl.com/zt2sfo3

Judged:

2

1

1

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#13 1 hr ago
So now you can have a little jihad with your coffee.

Judged:

2

1

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,171

Lake Geneva, WI

#14 26 min ago
Looks like the caffeine content won't be the only explosive thing at Starbucks anymore.

Judged:

2

MAGA

Paris, France

#15 19 min ago
Have you checked the new Starbucks drink ? It's enriched with camel pee to cater to the needs of an ever more diverse customer base.

Judged:

1

Blink

Gully, MN

#16 4 min ago
Where does the Middle Class wage begin, isn't it $70.00 and hour?
