Springsteen cover band changes tune, won't play at gala

A Bruce Springsteen cover band has changed its tune about performing at a Washington gala the day before Republican Donald Trump's inauguration. The B Street Band decided to pull out of the Thursday night performance at the New Jersey State Society's gala.

