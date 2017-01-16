Springsteen cover band changes tune, won't play at gala
A Bruce Springsteen cover band has changed its tune about performing at a Washington gala the day before Republican Donald Trump's inauguration. The B Street Band decided to pull out of the Thursday night performance at the New Jersey State Society's gala.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,601
Paris
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Who cares.........over the hill clowns that like to set and pout when they don't get their way.
|
#3 7 hrs ago
The latest long term scientific medical studies clearly shows the most significant effect of cannabis is causing clinical Schizophrenia. Springsteen, his bands, his friends and his followers have destroyed millions of lives and put many victims of drugs on the streets and in hospitals, not to mention graveyards.
|
Since: Mar 09
10,852
The Left Coast
|
#4 7 hrs ago
Uh-oh, looks like we need another order of diaper pins and play-doh.
|
#5 6 hrs ago
Uh-oh, looks like the most unqualified and unpopular piece of trash to ever be appointed president is still scrambling to put an inauguration together 3 days before the event.
I'm sure the band will receive a sound & semi-coherent twitter-lashing from our new "leader"
Sad!
|
#6 6 hrs ago
Our "over the hill" wannabe president cares!
Is it "unpresidented" how many entertainers and others have said a hugely no thanks?
|
#7 6 hrs ago
America has come to know the disastrous effects the perverse and drug addled Hollyweird and rap industry type music influences have had on America. Look at a map. Only those areas dependent on those sick and twisted views of reality voted to have another lying, treasonous Democrat as President. It is fitting, that the baby killing, drug peddling, manic depressive sycophants here would continue to irrationally attack what they don't understand. If you idiots have the balls to cause violence in addition to your verbal abuses, hopefully Trump supporters and the police your type have murdered, will wipe your mouths with your brain tissue.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,601
Paris
|
#8 6 hrs ago
Looks like you children need to grow up. Your hate is so funny, because you don't even know what you hate, it's just that you are right and the world is wrong and you get pissed every time you get bitch slapped..........which is about every hour.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,601
Paris
|
#9 6 hrs ago
Well I would say less than the people of America that are telling them how not impressed they are with their music, their movies and their childish need to be on a pedestal. They are like John Lewis that is a racist and tired old man that is fading away and is trying to leave a lasting impression..........he is, that of a clown that makes his taking the Oath a joke.
|
#10 6 hrs ago
Hate is never funny.
Hence the thousands of people who consider trump's hateful and hatefilled rhetoric unworthy of a president wannabe.
|
#11 6 hrs ago
Childish taunts against folk who speak up against thin skinned trump are not helpful from a thin skinned boy/child who wants to be on a presidential pedestal.
Trump better grow up because as we have seen in the past years, the haters witch about bare arms and mom jeans! Silly isn't it when you consider the serious issues ahead in the next four years?
|
#12 5 hrs ago
It appears many who voted for Trump are already regretting it.
It seems Trump's promise to be more presidential isn't happening yet.
His use of Twitter to provoke and annoy anyone and everyone isn't presidential, it is infantile and rude.
And where are those tax returns?
Did you vote for a "Successful" business owner?
What is your DEAR LEADER hiding?
|
#13 5 hrs ago
So the misinformed, intolerant left bullied these guys into canceling a gig that wasn't even part of the inauguration to begin with?.........Hillarious!
|
#14 5 hrs ago
The DNC is buying Ringling Brothers. The first thing they're going to do is kill all the elephants and substitute a donkey show in their place. They're getting plenty of in house applications already. Their headline act will be the largest selection of clowns ever assembled, led by the incomparable Stumbling Chuckie. Rumor has it, Pelosi will be Madame Palmreader, based on her many accurate predictions from the past. The price of all food and beverages will double and the size will be reduced by 50%. The DNC says they are offering exactly what the American people want.
|
#15 5 hrs ago
Yet Springsteen and his band fashion themselves as being real, street wise, authentic etc. All they really are is a bunch of over the hill, nouveau elitists.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,601
Paris
|
#16 4 hrs ago
Thin skinned, you mean like the liberals that are making death threats to blind singers if they appear for the inauguration. Yep you are thin skinned alright. You hate free speech because it always makes you look like the moronic clowns you are.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,601
Paris
|
#17 4 hrs ago
I think Mexico already has the donkey show. It was Bills favorite. He always said he wanted his own ass.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,601
Paris
|
#18 4 hrs ago
Where did you dig that fake story up at. Care to show your source..........
GREAT AGAIN: GM Plans at Least $1 Billion in Fresh U.S. Investment...
WALMART Touts Plans to Create 10,000 Jobs...
|
Saint Catharines, Canada
|
#19 4 hrs ago
When a flag wavin', rootin' tootin' mormon like Marie Osmond backs out of a do like that ..it just means....Ya shit on too many people!..He can probably book the guy with the monkey on the corner down the street from Trump Tower. Or...there's always karaoke. He can be his own entertainment...nuff said about that.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,601
Paris
|
#20 3 hrs ago
Better hurry with your hate kumquat, it will be short lived before the tar and feathering starts on Liberals.
GREAT AGAIN: GM Plans at Least $1 Billion in Fresh U.S. Investment...
WALMART Touts Plans to Create 10,000 Jobs...
|
#22 1 hr ago
What it means is she was likely threatened with being blacklisted..........
|
