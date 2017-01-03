SpaceX discovers source of rocket explosion, plans new launch
There are 1 comment on the Fox News story from 10 hrs ago, titled SpaceX discovers source of rocket explosion, plans new launch. In it, Fox News reports that:
SpaceX plans to resume flights as early as next week after finding the cause of an explosion that destroyed a rocket and satellite on a Florida launch pad in September. The Hawthorne, California-based company is aiming for a Sunday, Jan. 8, flight from Vandenberg Air Force Base, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fox News.
|
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,323
Location hidden
|
#1 3 hrs ago
So I guess it wasn't an alien like Musk thought it was..
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|4 min
|okimar
|73
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|4 min
|Trumpler
|17
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|positronium
|1,470,563
|Are younger whites less racist? New research in...
|6 min
|Battle Tested
|634
|Charles Rangel at peace leaving Capitol Hill am...
|7 min
|okimar
|22
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|13 min
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|59
|Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington
|16 min
|LOCK HIM UP
|30
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|16 min
|Dumass_Rick
|16,502
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|20 min
|freebird
|406,948
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|25 min
|Big C
|23,235
|Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20...
|32 min
|Huck Fillary
|334
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC