Sir David Attenborough hopes Donald Trump keeps US in Paris Agreement

Sir David Attenborough holds an armadillo before receiving a A 250,000 cheque from the People's Postcode Lottery for the charity Fauna & Flora International The veteran broadcaster, who spent time with former president Barack Obama for a special BBC programme on the environment in 2015, hopes "more than I can say" that Mr Trump does not take the US out of the Paris Agreement. The new president has previously described climate change as a hoax invented by the Chinese to undermine US manufacturing and pledged to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, the world's first comprehensive treaty to tackle greenhouse gases.

