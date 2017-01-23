Sir David Attenborough hopes Donald Trump keeps US in Paris Agreement
Sir David Attenborough holds an armadillo before receiving a A 250,000 cheque from the People's Postcode Lottery for the charity Fauna & Flora International The veteran broadcaster, who spent time with former president Barack Obama for a special BBC programme on the environment in 2015, hopes "more than I can say" that Mr Trump does not take the US out of the Paris Agreement. The new president has previously described climate change as a hoax invented by the Chinese to undermine US manufacturing and pledged to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, the world's first comprehensive treaty to tackle greenhouse gases.
Paris, France
#1 15 hrs ago
Go hug a tree hippie and let Donald Trump handle this...
#2 13 hrs ago
Attenborough is without question, the best wildlife narrator out there. But, climate change is still a leftwing globalist lie.
Doesn't Sir David recall "climate gate?"
I sure do.
C02 is not a pollutant. It's plant food. All life on planet earth would DIE without C02. The fossil record also proves that the earth (long ago) was the same temperature as it is today, yet the atmosphere contained 20% more C02 than it contains today! This is simple PROOF that C02 emissions by human beings, has no effect on the climate.
Water vapor is a far more effective green house gas than C02. The science (the real science) demonstrates that man caused climate change is a leftwing globalist tyrannical lie. The radical liberal globalists hate capitalism and freedom...and the life's blood of both is FOSSIL FUELS. This is the ONLY reason that the radical leftist globalists keep pushing the LIE of man caused climate change. Just look at all the carbon tied up by mother nature - The planet in the ancient past, has had ENORMOUS quantities of C02 in it's atmosphere - Several times more than man could ever hope to release...and yet the earth atmosphere was and always has been stable and within a stable temperature range.
Liberals DO NOT GIVE A RAT'S BUTT ABOUT THE CLIMATE. They only want POWER and CONTROL over the ENTIRE HUMAN RACE. If the leftists actually cared about the climate and really believed that puny little mankind has any effect on our atmosphere (A few volcanos routinely CANCEL OUT any efforts mankind can make to reduce carbon emissions for example), then they would stop consuming foods that produce large quantities of C02. But they don't! They still eat their cheese and drink their wine and beer...they bake their bread and pass their own gas (usually out of their mouths whenever they speak).
Since: Mar 09
10,886
The Left Coast
#3 9 hrs ago
Looking across the world of celebrities (movie stars) they definitely in touch with themselves. Madonna is their current poster child.
