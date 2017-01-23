Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 ...

Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first time ever

There are 2 comments on the ClickOnDetroit story from 7 hrs ago, titled Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first time ever. In it, ClickOnDetroit reports that:

After weeks of close calls, the Dow made history on Wednesday by crossing over 20,000 for the first time ever. The historic milestone leaves the Dow up a stunning 1,667 points since President Donald Trump's victory in November.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at ClickOnDetroit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Make Miltary Great Again

Bronx, NY

#1 5 hrs ago
Market reaction to Trump's sweeping and stellar policy changes.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
BuildTheWall

Knoxville, TN

#2 4 hrs ago
Trump wins again!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Guest 1,484,912
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min Uncle Tab 256,900
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 2 min DEPORT TRUMP 18,519
News Trump's 'running war' on the media undermines t... 3 min Autistic mormonu 180
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 4 min positronium 409,665
News Fearing Trump, hating Obama 5 min Born in the USA 12
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 5 min Rogue Scholar 05 234,881
News Gingrich: Madonna should be arrested for White ... 6 min Chicagoan by Birth 156
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 9 min Lawrence Wolf 5,071
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,650 • Total comments across all topics: 278,249,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC