Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first time ever
There are 2 comments on the ClickOnDetroit story from 7 hrs ago, titled Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first time ever.
After weeks of close calls, the Dow made history on Wednesday by crossing over 20,000 for the first time ever. The historic milestone leaves the Dow up a stunning 1,667 points since President Donald Trump's victory in November.
#1 5 hrs ago
Market reaction to Trump's sweeping and stellar policy changes.
#2 4 hrs ago
Trump wins again!
