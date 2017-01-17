There are on the WDAM-TV Hattiesburg story from 15 hrs ago, titled Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in dumping case. In it, WDAM-TV Hattiesburg reports that:

A sentencing hearing has been rescheduled for Darren Byler, who was found guilty of... . This 2014 photo shows Darren Byler, the owner of the Wild Alaskan, a converted crabbing boat that had been used as a floating strip club, in Kodiak, Alaska.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.