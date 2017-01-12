Rolls-Royce To Pay $800M to U.S., U.K...

Rolls-Royce To Pay $800M to U.S., U.K., Brazil in Bribery Settlements

Rolls-Royce has agreed in principle to settle bribery and corruption cases with U.S., U.K. and Brazilian authorities by paying the equivalent of more than $800 million to the three countries, the company said in a news release Monday.

Rolls-Royce has agreed in principle to settle bribery and corruption cases with U.S., U.K. and Brazilian authorities by paying the equivalent of more than $800 million to the three countries, the company said in a news release Monday. Rolls-Royce said it has cooperated with authorities on the cases, which involve bribery and corruption of intermediaries in overseas markets, concerns about which the company said it passed to the SFO from 2012 onwards.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 10 hrs ago
Rolls-Royce employs 50,000 people world-wide. 7,000 people are employed in the U.S. And we can't knock it.
Chicago, IL

