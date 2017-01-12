Republican-led Senate takes first step to repeal 'Obamacare'
There are 37 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled Republican-led Senate takes first step to repeal 'Obamacare'. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:
In this Jan. 4, 2017 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. pauses during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
|
Since: Apr 09
19,924
Location hidden
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Okay, all you rubes who voted for Comrade tRump and rely on Obamacare, Medicare and Medicaid...time for you to do your part for 'Murica and start dying faster.
|
#2 12 hrs ago
6 years to come up with a replacement and the GOP comes up with the same thing every time.
NOTHING
Disgusting.
|
#3 12 hrs ago
Democrat Communists think what they do is carved in stone forever. They have been completely negated in their efforts of decades. Soon, the death panels of the ACA will no longer have bearing on doctors, encouraging the soulless eradication of people they dispassionately consider useless and without hope and change. Doctors previously enforcing drug induced organ failures on Alzheimer's patients, etc. will be in prison where they belong. If law enforcement doesn't put them there, they will be eliminated by other means. These scumbag Communist elements of the Obama influence think they have been invisible and are soon to find they will be held accountable for their inhumanity, as will the abortion providers selling baby body parts.
|
Since: Dec 16
255
|
#4 12 hrs ago
I am The Great Donald Trump and I promised America in my news conference that we would Repeal And Replace Obamacare in a matter of hours, days, maybe a week! And this isn't like the time I promised to finance my own campaign but ended up taking large contributions my tycoons. This isn't like the time I promised to deport 11 million illegals or ban all Muslims, only to evolve my promise. This isn't like when I said I'd prosecute Hillary, then evolved my promise again. This isn't like when I said Russia didn't hack the DNC, then said they did!
But you my faithful don't care about my inconsistencies or contradictions! You'd still support me even if I shot a man in cold blood in Times Square!
|
#5 12 hrs ago
The Republicans make every effort to prevent people who aren't their regular Merkins from voting.
|
Since: Dec 16
255
|
#6 12 hrs ago
That's it my faithful! You must create a villain out of your fellow Americans so as to be immune to reason, compassion, and logic. In the exact same way combatants are indoctrinated to view their foe as Satans spawn, you too must look upon your nieghbors, your countryman with a fiery rage! And never, ever seek out common ground as countrymen, or even human beings. All that is required of you is to hate and believe the narrative without question or doubt! Together we will make Amerika great again!
|
#7 12 hrs ago
Californians especially know about the ACA death panels and drives to give deadly care to the indigent and State conservatees. That's why the Governor has announced the extreme deficit pending in California. The Democrat scum from the doctors to the coroners have killed so many people, the legal suits and awards are overwhelming, especially in the large metropolises. Los Angeles County especially has been caught in the most obvious violations of human rights. The Democrats thought they'd get away with this increased criminality since the ACA was shoved down American's throats, but their use of illegal aliens in the rest homes has resulted in too many deaths.
|
Since: Apr 09
19,924
Location hidden
|
#8 12 hrs ago
Death panels...giggle
Your rubes got played
|
Since: Oct 14
940
Location hidden
|
#9 11 hrs ago
So much for Trump's plan to create good paying jobs. Think of all those poor soon to be unemployed workers at the California death panels.
Any idea what they'll be using those gas chambers and crematories for now?
Maybe they'll become industrial sized child molesting pizza parlors!
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,393
Paris
|
#10 10 hrs ago
Obama changed the bill that the ALL liberal congress voted on 22 times illegally due to the separation of powers in the constitution..........Why didn't it work. Obama had a phone and he had a pen.........pity he only used his phone to book golf outings and his pen for his score card.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,393
Paris
|
#11 10 hrs ago
Pity this tripe is all you have. It's why Trump stomped your stupid communist coup attempt with the old, sick, lying Hillary. The people didn't want your ideas, or your moronic Soros Candidate.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,393
Paris
|
#12 10 hrs ago
Spelling isn't your forte I presume. As Donald's namesake you will have to do much better to be Presidential.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,393
Paris
|
#13 10 hrs ago
Have you sent your Georgie Soros a sympathy card yet........
Soros Lost $1 Billion in Weeks After Trump Election......on losers and riots.
|
#14 9 hrs ago
Deadly care does concern me but don't bother blaming Congress. This happens right in the local communities. Hospitals are already armed with the superbugs needed to end life quickly. All it takes is a prejudiced orderly or nurse to get sloppy with cleaning after hearing the wife who was just crying about losing her retirement funds to medical care because of her ailing husband, and boom! Grandma is back to spoiling the grandkids.
You can't win this one. The economy is in the $#%hole and the country is turning into feral animals.
Feel free to be furious with the la-la liberals and corporate conservatives who blame the working class for their evil, bigoted ways. They chose to shave the sheep again and again and again and NEVER made sacrifices of their own. The working class were the only people who actually believed in a work ethic. Don't blame the ghetto types, as we are no better ethically once hope is lost, but the aristocracy should pay and pay some more.
|
#15 9 hrs ago
Right...... screw over any middle class, straight, White males lately, Mr. Trump?
|
#16 9 hrs ago
Thank you Sarah you may sit down and shut up now! The same morons who allegedly wanted "change" overwhelmingly sent their career politicians a strong 'change' message by reelecting them back to Washington ... that'll teach them!
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
6,936
NYC
|
#17 8 hrs ago
Thanks the Lord for the great Mitch McConnell and the GOP Senators that made the first step to defeat and replace the Obamacare scam that no liberal Democrat senator ever read because the despicable Pelosi told them that they need to Â‘vote for Obamacare first in order to know what is in itÂ’. The deplorable Obamacare caused death of millions of patriotic Americans who could not afford it due to thousands of dollars in fees and with high deductible but it was aimed at providing free of charge healthcare to the ISIS terrorists, refugees from the Middle east, illegal invaders and criminals from all over the world and American parasites who refuse to work for living and will vote Â‘DemocratÂ’ for freebees. Trump is under vicious attack by the Hillary Clinton apparatus of the Clinton Foundation that collaborate with GOP anti-Trump activists led by John McCain and Lindsey Graham who vowed to take out Trump by all possible unlawful means. Clearly, President Elect Donald Trump is right to denounce the smear campaign of CNN, The NY Times and other liberal media that is ruled by the Clinton Foundation of lies and bribes in effort to undermine the vote of the American people in November. Donald trump is right to distrust Intelligence chief Clapper and Cia chief John Brannan together with the turncoat liar John McCain who collaborate to take down trump using blood libels that has nothing with the truth similar to the Nazis and Pravda hate campaigns that are solicited by the Democratic party of liberal and communist liars and of Jihadist ISIS sympathizers who fight Jihad war against Donald trump together with the sold-out media of crooks. Trump needs to re-build the intelligence and CIA from scratch with new American patriotic people that he can trust rather than Jihadist American hater and back stabbers liberals and communists and he must be careful from the wasps that surrounds him by the Obama-Hillary old regime of lies and deceit.
|
Since: Dec 16
255
United States
|
#19 8 hrs ago
Blasphemy! I didn't abandon my faithful with a treasonous defense of a nuclear adversary by flip-flopping. Although I did say that Russia was responsible for hacking the DNC to influence our election, as an after thought I said might not be them! So my faithful are still free to parrot their talking points, err beliefs! Together we will make Amerika great again!
|
#20 7 hrs ago
Undoing Obamacare is strictly about sickening and callous right-wing ideology because, God forbid, it redistributes wealth from the top to the bottom. Undoing Obamacare will undo a lot of taxes at the top, and a lot of subsidies at the bottom.
|
#21 7 hrs ago
Geez I really loved how you slapped that MSM puke in the moosh yesterday - my gut is still sore from laughter.
You go Prez!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 min
|True Judgment
|3,412
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|255,928
|Mexican man charged with rape in Kan. had 19 de...
|3 min
|F c trump in the as
|145
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|3 min
|freebird
|408,008
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|4 min
|slick willie expl...
|132
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|Dr Guru
|233,504
|President Obama encourages positive activism in...
|5 min
|spocko
|74
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Injudgement
|1,476,562
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC