'Pulp fiction': Russia denies - compromising materials' on Trump
There are 9 comments on the St. Cloud Times story from 18 hrs ago, titled 'Pulp fiction': Russia denies - compromising materials' on Trump. In it, St. Cloud Times reports that:
'Pulp fiction': Russia denies 'compromising materials' on Trump It comes after unverified intelligence documents accused Russia of "cultivating, supporting, and assisting" Trump for "at least five years." Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://usat.ly/2iiu5v6 Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Tyumen region governor Vladimir Yakushev in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2014.
#1 11 hrs ago
SURE HE DID......Just like Republican's can't recall the Recession....
Canada
#2 11 hrs ago
The Donald has been groomed by his Kremlin masters for some time now, it appears!
#3 7 hrs ago
Our new Despot-in-Chief is off to a smashing start!
Giving the businesses to his kids?
That what every 2-bit Dictator in history has always done!
Let the investigations begin, and continue well after this criminals inevitable impeachment.
#4 4 hrs ago
I assume Barack is going to go try to find a place to hide from Putin after Friday next week Putin is at the boiling point.
#5 3 hrs ago
Actually the entire world is laughing at Obama for acting like infant who's toy has been taken away. Yes Barak, it's all over. So go over to Hillary's apartment and join her for a good cry. And don't bother us anymore. We've got serious work to do here in the "swamp" you left us.
#6 3 hrs ago
Lots of work.I just read an article that we have been paying the salaries of tens of thousands of nonexistent Afghan soldiers,teachers,police and civil servants.John Sopko, special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction (SIGAR), said the salaries of Â“ghost soldiersÂ” is just one of many ways Americans' money is wasted in Afghanistan Â– all for rather modest gains.Obama had the worst people working for him,.How does this happen?LOL
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/01/11/afgha...
#7 2 hrs ago
#8 1 hr ago
Ben Smith of Buzzfeed and unnamed leakers in the intelligence agencies are as guilty of criminal propaganda as Nazi Juluis Streicher, who received a death sentence at Nuremberg for his intentional distortion and falsehoods in the German press. In his first speech after the Trump win, Obama alluded to Democrat control of Federal agencies and that the followers of his and Hillary's demented Marxism should not be too concerned. This latest exposure of the lies and fake news paid by Democrat operatives to besmirch Trump and undermine his Presidency is how their lies are usually exposed. They are too stupid to cover all their bases and they are exposed more and more each day for their treason and sick minds. Ben Smith even mimics Obama's words in his explanation of why he published these latest fake allegation. He says that is how journalism is to be in 2017. When he and some of the Democrat National Socialists conspiring against honesty in the American fabric are before legal recourse for their treason, hopefully, like Julius Streicher, they will hang.
Umina, Australia
#9 1 hr ago
Hopefully, one day
The news will start with
"there was no false news today"
"we apologize"
"we now have to report the real news"
