Protesters across US decry Trumpa s anti-immigrant stance
There are 15 comments on the Santa Cruz Sentinel story from 16 hrs ago, titled Protesters across US decry Trumpa s anti-immigrant stance. In it, Santa Cruz Sentinel reports that:
Demonstrators gather for a rally supporting immigrant rights, Saturday in Chicago. Immigrant rights advocates are planning demonstrations across the country in what they're calling a “first salvo” against President-elect Donald Trump's pledged hard line on immigration.
#1 14 hrs ago
Illegal aliens don't have rights.
I'll say it one more time. ILLEGAL ALIENS.
Go back to your drugs now. You will. It's what you are.
#2 13 hrs ago
If the police can't contain these paid thugs and irritants, it might be time for some White vigilantes to reestablish some respect. All the bikers going to the inauguration could be a start if they brought their chains and tire bats. If the Left wants disarray, anarchy and riots in the streets, give them bloody hell.
#3 13 hrs ago
#5 10 hrs ago
I don't know who came up with the plan to get hundreds of illegals all in one place, but it's brilliant. Think of all the tax dollars the DOJ will save looking for them.
#6 7 hrs ago
The first illegal immigrant Trump should deport is his wife.
#7 7 hrs ago
What an unamerican suggestion. Seriously do you just not understand American values and our Constitution or do you just despise American values and or Constitution?
#8 6 hrs ago
What a bunch of confused morons.
Trump isn't against LEGAL immigration.
He is against those who BREAK our immigration laws by invading our country without the right to do so..
Trump supports enforcing our laws.
But making SEEM like he is anti-immigrant is an outright LIE.
#9 6 hrs ago
LoL the same idiots that made illegals give their personal imformation and the illegal idiots that gave it.works for me
#10 6 hrs ago
And your husband
#13 5 hrs ago
Trump's wife was a illegal immigrant. Trump had illegals working in his businesses.
#15 2 hrs ago
Melania Trump ,some say, got her green card illegally before marrying the old sucker Trump. Point being if all the people who have lived here worked and raised families should qualify for citizenship even more than a person who illegally obtained a green card as some believe Melania Trump did .
#16 1 hr ago
Let's get to the point. What Trump is or isn't against is a candy coating. What WE are against is buying votes by selling off our country to non-citizens. Didn't work too well for Mexico with Texas, did it?
Shame on the Democrats. Downright treasonous.
#17 1 hr ago
I imagine the American Immigration officials were never too fixated on "legal". That's got to stop. If a few hard working illegals have to pay the price, it was just their bad gamble.
#21 47 min ago
As long as they insist on acting like they are too good to abide by our laws the don't deserve to be here.
http://www.heralddemocrat.com/news/20170112/i...
Sanctuary cities for murderers and rapists need to be closed down.
The protesters are enjoying exemption from the law and don't want to let that go, innocent citizens be damned.
#22 40 min ago
He is probably thinking about it. He may be looking to replace her as he did his other two wives.
